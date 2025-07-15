Spokane's Best Breakfast

Rise and shine, it’s breakfast time! If you need something to get you going and put a pep in your step in the early morn, find the Spokane-Coeur d’Alene restaurants listed below that received the most votes in our annual reader's poll for the Inlander’s Best of the Inland Northwest issue.  (For a list of readers’ favorite brunch spots, go here.)

FRANK’S DINER
VOTED BEST BREAKFAST OF 2025
 For decades this Spokane diner has been a breakfast staple, serving smiles sunny side up in converted railcars at both its downtown and North Side locations. The downtown railcar served as a presidential car in the early 20th century until Frank Knight bought it and remodeled it into a restaurant during the Great Depression. While the menu offers all the classics to satisfy your morning cravings, Frank’s is known for its eggs Benedict. If you want to mix things up, try special variations like meatloaf Benedict or the Irish Benedict with housemade corned beef.
1516 W. Second Ave. and 10929 N. Newport Hwy., franksdiners.com

MICHAEL D’S
Hinted at in the rustic, homey exterior of Michael D’s, the local American diner’s menu chock-full of hearty comfort foods is not so surprising. You’ll find chicken fried steak and corned beef hash and eggs, but you’ll also discover some impressive variety with paleo pancakes and waffles. Or, if you’re looking for something quick and light to munch on with a cup of coffee, get the zucchini bread or eggs Saratoga.
Coeur d’Alene: 203 E. Coeur d’Alene Lake Dr., Facebook page

KALICO KITCHEN
Though it’s now located on North Monroe Street in a former Shari’s, Charlie and Teri Baziotis originally opened Kalico Kitchen in 2003 on North Division. Centered on community and family, at first the restaurant’s only employees were the couple’s four high school-aged children. Some house specials include giant breakfast burritos and an array of eggs Benedict. If you’re feeling extra hungry, get the Hungry Man Breakfast Plate, which includes a choice of meat, three eggs, waffle, hash browns and toast. Swing by for breakfast, but stay for the hospitality.
North Monroe: 1829 N. Monroe St., kalicokitchen.net

click to enlarge Spokane's Best Breakfast
Young Kwak photo
The Satellite Diner

THE SATELLITE DINER & LOUNGE
As its name suggests, the Satellite sends a signal to breakfast lovers that there’s a place to get a bite seven days a week. And who says breakfast has to be reserved for the sunrise? Breakfast for dinner is arguably the best meal choice, and the diner is open until 2 am every day. With the tried-and-true options like French toast, pancakes (made with a special sweet batter) and egg dishes, you’re in for an “out of this world” experience.
Downtown Spokane: 425 W. Sprague Ave., satellitediner.com

CHOMPER CAFE
An outpost for scratch-made cinnamon rolls, biscuits, pies and more, start your day off right at Chomper Cafe. Though it’s a bit hard to find, blending into the surrounding farmhouse structures on Prairie Avenue in Hayden, the hunt is well worth your while. “Order the Chomper Fries, then you’ll know,” Inlander reader Jocelyn W. shared on her Best Of ballot.
Hayden: 2345 W. Prairie Ave., 208-719-0441

OLD EUROPEAN
Though Old European has multiple locations and owners across Spokane, Post Falls and Pullman, its Scandinavian recipes all link back Marie Mekkelsen, who embarked for the U.S. from Denmark with her aebleskiver cast iron pan in tow. Her family now carries on her legacy with Old European, serving up Swedish crepes, German potato pancakes and much more.
North Spokane: 7640 N. Division St., oldeuropeanbreakfast.com
Post Falls: 1710 E. Schneidmiller Ave., oldeuropean-restaurant.com
Pullman: 455 S. Grand Ave., oldeuropean-restaurant.com

click to enlarge Spokane's Best Breakfast
Young Kwak photo
Little Euro

LITTLE EURO
Sister to Old European, Little Euro’s menu is nearly identical to the flagship restaurant on North Division. You can find the same aebleskiver recipes that Grandma Marie brought from Denmark, alongside other European breakfast options like crepes, Hungarian goulash, eggs Benedict and more. Don’t miss out on the fresh-squeezed orange juice, it’ll have you coming back for more.
Spokane Valley: 517 N. Pines Road.
South Hill: 1235 S. Grand Blvd.
littleeurorestaurant.com

click to enlarge Spokane's Best Breakfast
Young Kwak photo
The Garnet Cafe

THE GARNET CAFE
Breakfast at the Garnet Cafe in Coeur d’Alene will feel like a homecoming, but with some creative twists. Don’t fret as there are classics like eggs Benedict, omelets and scrambles, but you can also order a number of unique dishes like the duck confit and sausage. Those with a sweet tooth will naturally be drawn to the French toast stuffed with choices of Nutella, sweet cream, berries and more.
Coeur d’Alene: 3646 N. Government Way, garnetcafecda.com

COTTAGE CAFE
With its carefully designed English-cottage charm, this Valley breakfast-and-lunch spot serves fresh-squeezed orange juice, tender biscuits with rich cream gravy, housemade freezer jam, and some of the best chicken-fried steak you’ll find. Extra hungry? Spring for the King’s Omelet, made with half a dozen eggs, diced ham, green peppers and onions. Don’t worry, they also have a special menu for those with smaller appetites.
Spokane Valley: 6902 E. Appleway Blvd., cottagecafe.shop

CRIMSON DOOR CAFE
When you step through this diner’s red door, your stomach is in store for fresh, scratch-made, European-leaning breakfast fare. To whet your appetite, get the croissant beignets or a glass of orange, huckleberry or crimson (orange and cranberry) mimosa. For a main, take your tastebuds to Paris with the crepes or crème brûlée French toast, then embark to Denmark with the Danish hotcakes.
Spokane Valley: 11003 E. Sprague Ave., crimsonhearth.com

