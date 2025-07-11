Spokane's Best Burgers

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo Wisconsinburger's creations tower over the competition — literally!

A

WISCONSINBURGER

VOTED BEST BURGERS OF 2025

Inspired by Wisconsin’s mom-and-pop burger shops, Wisconsinburger grinds its locally-sourced Washington Premium Angus beef fresh every morning. Its artisan buns are made at Alpine Bakery, a fellow local business, and it gets its butter and cheese from its namesake state. Each layer is full of flavor, freshness and that good old Midwestern charm, right here in Spokane. Plus, it continually updates the menu with its “Grind of the Week,” an ever-changing twist on the classic burger from its chef, Tim Ahern.

South Perry: 916 S. Hatch St. wisconsinburger.com

HUDSON’S HAMBURGERS

Don’t order fries (they don’t have ‘em). Don’t ask for lettuce, or tomatoes or any frou-frou blue cheese on your burger (they don’t have any of that, either). Just order one of Hudson’s no-frills burgers — it’ll be enough. They’ll shape the patty in front of you, throw it on the grill, and once you take a bite, you’ll understand why Inlander readers consistently vote Hudson’s their Best Burger and why after 115 years in business, it’s become a must-visit location for anyone visiting Idaho.

Coeur d’Alene: 207 E. Sherman Ave. hudsonshamburgers.com

DURKIN’S LIQUOR BAR

On paper, the Durkin's burger doesn't seem like it's going to be much. After all, it's only got red onions, pickle and dill mayo on it. This burger turns out to be surprising in a couple of ways, because not only is its name a trick, as it actually comes with two patties (upgrade to a "double" with three patties for $3 more), but it's delicious despite foregoing a lot of traditional burger accoutrements. The combination of the juicy, flavorful beef and the sharp tang of the cheese is a thing of beauty, you’ll have to eat it to believe it!

Downtown Spokane: 415 W. Main Ave. durkinsliquorbar.com

click to enlarge Inlander file Cascadia has vegan-friendly burgers, too.

CASCADIA PUBLIC HOUSE

This Northside spot, voted by Inlander readers back in 2018 as the area's Best New Restaurant, quickly made a name for itself for its vegetarian and vegan options, among a creative menu of omnivore and pub food staples. Cascadia's burgers are all made with Northwest-raised beef, and they've been serving a vegan Impossible Burger since the plant-based patties came on the market. Cascadia's popularity not only stems from its welcoming, neighborhood feel, but the fact that each dish is made using ingredients carefully sourced from within the Cascadia bioregion of the Pacific Northwest, which includes Washington, Oregon and parts of Idaho, Montana and Northern California.

North Spokane 6314 N. Ash St. cascadiapublichouse.com

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo Roger's has been a North Idaho staple since 1940.

ROGER’S ICE CREAM AND BURGERS

A longtime Coeur d’Alene staple, Roger’s Ice Cream and Burgers has further expanded from its original location in downtown Coeur d’Alene to Post Falls as well as Hayden. Established in 1940, the burger joint’s first location is a traditional walk-up that has outdoor seating, adding to the charm of it all. Each and every burger is cooked to order, and staff takes pride in offering friendly service. And if you’ve got a hankering for some piping hot french fries or delightfully cold ice cream, Roger’s has got you covered.

Coeur d’Alene: 1224 Sherman Ave.

Post Falls: 403 N. Spokane St.

Hayden: 8833 Hess St. rogersicecreamburgers.com

THE ONION

Hearty burgers and towers of onion rings promise to send your family home full and happy. Friendly, prompt service is a plus, and while the ’50s traditional roadside diner atmosphere might be a bit overwhelming for adults, the more things kids have to look at while they munch, the happier they (not to mention their parents) seem. With a wide-ranging menu and plenty of TVs playing sports, The Onion is the perfect place to go when you can’t quite decide on a restaurant or vibe because they simply have it all.

Downtown Spokane: 302 W. Riverside Ave.

North Spokane: 7522 N. Division St. theonion.biz

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo It's not a typo: Frugals' tasty burgers really are all $6 and under.

FRUGALS

It's no secret that dining out costs are skyrocketing, and groceries aren't far behind. But at Frugals, you can still get a chicken sandwich or a quarter-pound hamburger with an all-beef patty for $4.95, or a cheeseburger for under $6. There's not many places where you can get a full meal with fries and a drink for just a sawbuck. But at Frugals, it's their mission to keep their original low-cost, low-price mission alive. Also, if you’re looking to feast with friends, Frugals’ entire menu can be ordered for just $25 — an absolute steal for those who love a good burger and fries combo.

Logan: 1229 N. Hamilton St. frugalburger.com

D. LISH’S BURGERS

D. Lish’s serves up juicy burgers that are, well, D.Lish-ious! Go ahead and take a pass on the many fast food joints lining North Division, and hit up this classic place for a top quality lunch or dinner. With plenty of sandwiches to choose from like the Dave’s Q, featuring bacon and crispy onions, or the chicken sandwich, you’re gonna leave full, happy and completely satisfied with your decision to stop at D. Lish’s.

North Spokane: 1625 N. Division St., 509-323-7130

SAWMILL GRILLE & SPIRITS

At this spot in a historic former mill office, look for daily and weekly specials and a menu grounded in comfort foods. Start with sweet potato tater tot poutine or house chili. Your main meal could be halibut fish tacos, a Cubano sandwich, mac and cheese with pork belly or, of course, a burger with your choice of protein and topping, like beef and cheddar or lamb and Boursin cheese. In addition to a full bar and late-night menu, the grill also hosts Saturday brunch with mimosas, and an under-$10 lunch special featuring one of four daily soups.

Post Falls: 302 N. Spokane St. sawmillgrilleandspirits.com

: the taste of summer barbecues and ketchup filling your mouth. Luckily, there are plenty of great options to be found in the area so you can experience that feeling year round. Here are a few places that received the most votes in our Best of the Inland Northwest poll. They’ll have you shouting, “Burger me!”