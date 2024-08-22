The end of summer brings some unexpected shake-ups to Inland Northwest restaurants

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo From left: Dry Fly's new president, Patrick Donovan, with founder Don Poffenroth and former co-owner Terry Nichols, photographed in 2021.

Don't worry: Patios are still in full swing and there's plenty of sunshine left. But we are nearing the golden hour of summer, which means some things are about to change. The restaurant world is no different — some pretty major players are shaking things up before we head into the fall.

Though it feels bittersweet, a change in seasons — in both weather and work — can sometimes be a good thing.

RESTRUCTURING

Churchill's Steakhouse announced in mid-July that it would be joining the Anthony's Restaurants family. Founder Bill Alles and his wife, Renie, who opened Churchill's in 2007, sold the Spokane institution in order to spend the next chapter of life with their own family.

"I am confident that Anthony's will uphold our tradition of excellence for both our guests and staff," Alles said in a press release, stating that nothing about the steakhouse would change.

Anthony's Restaurants operates more than two dozen restaurants across the Northwest. While most are focused on seafood, President and CEO Amy Burns says that Churchill's Steakhouse is a natural extension of her company's commitment to excellence no matter the cuisine.

Don Poffenroth, founder of Dry Fly Distilling, is also nearing retirement and looking forward to spending more time actually fly fishing. In mid-August, Poffenroth sold a majority stake of Dry Fly to Charlie Wagner of Napa Valley's Caymus Vineyards and Wagner Family of Wine.

Dry Fly and Wagner Family have worked on projects together for a decade, including a whiskey aged in Caymus wine barrels that will be released next year. Their goals have slowly merged as Dry Fly looks to increase its presence across the U.S.

"We share the same vision, and we are thrilled to put Dry Fly and its future growth in their hands," Poffenroth said in a press release.

What's more, Dry Fly's first employee, Patrick Donovan, will be promoted from lead distiller and VP of operations to president of the company. It's a full-circle moment, and one that encourages the company to keep fishing for even bigger opportunities.

RELAUNCHING

Originally opened in 2019, the Spice and Tea Exchange in Coeur d'Alene's Riverstone Village is starting a new era under new owners this August. Anne and Tony Kleimann are taking the reins of the specialty shop, which handcrafts classic and seasonal spice blends and stocks over 80 teas.

The Kleimanns have always been foodies, and Anne is a registered dietitian who knows the importance of spice to create dishes that everyone can enjoy. The store also offers gourmet honeys, olive oils, smoked salts and some seriously cute kitchen accouterments to make anyone in the kitchen "a more creative and joyful cook," as Anne puts it.

A celebration of new ownership happens Friday, Aug. 23, to Sunday, Aug. 25, during regular store hours from 10 am to 6 pm (5 pm on Sunday). There will be a mocktail happy hour from 4-6 pm on Friday, plus tea and food samples, scratch-off prizes and special promotions throughout the weekend. Sunday caps it all off with a grand prize gift basket giveaway.

CLOSING

It's terribly true that all good things must come to an end. Case in point: Prohibition Gastropub announced via social media on Aug. 14 that it will close its doors by the end of the month. The post cited the loss of a parking lot plus rising food and labor costs as reasons the business was no longer viable.

The restaurant was especially known for its "Hearts Wide Open" program that helped raise money and organize donations during emergencies like the COVID pandemic and the Gray and Oregon Road fires last year.

Chef Michael Wiley will still run his Wiley's Bistro downtown Spokane. If the public outcry is loud enough, maybe it could convince him to add Prohibition's famous jalapeño poppers to the menu in his upscale dining room. (C'mon y'all, I need this.) ♦