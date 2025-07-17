To-Go Box: Barrister Winery label in space, McRuins returns, local food fosters community

click to enlarge Courtesy Barrister Winery From Spokane to space!

Spokane-based Barrister Winery made its space debut recently when its Rough Justice wine label floated inside the cockpit of Dragon Endurance, the craft for NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 mission that launched on March 14. Spokane native astronaut and commander of the mission Anne McClain took the photo.

"I've always thought our Rough Justice was over the moon, and Anne's parents have been loyal wine club members for years and years," says Greg Lipsker, Barrister Winery co-owner. "I knew she couldn't take a bottle of Rough Justice, but I asked her if she could take a Rough Justice label along with her up into space just to take it along with her. But then a few weeks ago, her mom sent us these pictures."

Barrister's most popular wine, contributing 40% of total sales, Rough Justice has also racked up numerous gold and platinum medals in international wine competitions. The current release was awarded a Gold Medal and 92 points in the 2025 American Fine Wines Competition.

It blends cabernet sauvignon, syrah, merlot and cabernet franc, making for a fruit-forward, juicy taste with a great nose, soft tannins and a surprising complexity, Lipsker notes. It's aged in French, American, Hungarian and Bulgarian oak.

"Oh, I was just blown away," Lipsker says, recounting when he received the photos from McClain's mother. "I thought it was going to be wonderful that she would carry it with her into space, but for her to take pictures and to send pictures of our Rough Justice just gave me goosebumps."

He says the photo is being framed to hang in the tasting room at 203 N. Washington St. Go try for yourself what makes this wine space-worthy.

OPENINGS

Touting an other-worldly space theme with solar system decor, the newly opened 9% Milk Tea & Asian Market brings a menu of special 26-ounce smoothies ($7.49-$8), milk and straight teas ($5.69-$6.69) and Asian-inspired sweets to 1101 N. Division St. near Gonzaga University.

Alongside the beverages, food options include trendy egg waffles ($8-$10) to soft, bouncy soufflé pancakes ($10-$11). Toppings include Oreos, strawberries, mango, matcha and more.

If you're craving some fast food but want to enjoy a juicy burger and salty fries in a more elevated setting, you can rejoice at the return of McRuins. Started by chef-owner Tony Brown as somewhat of a joke, McRuins took on a life of its own at Ruins' original location on North Monroe.

After crafting 52 weekly themed menus for Ruins over one year, Brown was burned out and decided to play off fast food favorites. Now featured on Ruins' Monday evening menu at its new location in west Kendall Yards (411 N. Nettleton St.), diners can find "fast food done right." Think crunch wraps a la Taco Bell and beefy burgers reminiscent of Wendy's.

COMMUNITY SUPPORT

As the Hope Fire burned across thousands of acres near Kettle Falls, flames engulfed the Crown Creek Saloon on July 8. Owners Sally Shaffer and her late husband, Steve, built the saloon in 2001, which Shaffer has continued to operate since Steve's death last year.

"Together, they poured their hearts into building the life they shared — and now, in the blink of an eye, the home and business they built together are gone," supporter Hailey Iniguez wrote for a GoFundMe to help Shaffer secure temporary housing and start to rebuild. "If you've ever danced at the Crown Creek Saloon, shared a drink with Sally and Steve, or simply believe in helping someone who's lost so much — please consider donating and sharing this campaign."

Did you ever have a grand community idea but no idea how to fund it? A micro-granting community dinner series, Spokane SOUP, will consider ideas that could benefit Spokane County starting this fall on Oct. 5. Held at the Scale House Market (4422 E. Eighth Ave.) attendees pay $15 at the door to get a meal and a vote. Four presenters — submissions for proposals heard at the first event are open through Aug. 8 at spokanesoup.com — have four minutes to share their ideas, after which attendees discuss and place votes. The idea with the most votes takes home all the money collected at the door.