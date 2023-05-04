Zozo's Sandwich House brings East Coast deli options to North Monroe, with a focus on house-made ingredients

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Zozo's Wendy Byrd sandwich and dill pickle pasta salad

Sure, when Zozo's Sandwich House owners Jen Hesseltine and her husband, Aaron, plan a vacation, they consider things to see and do. But more importantly, they want to know what they can eat.

From cheesesteaks and roast pork in Philadelphia to chicken cutlets in New York and Chicago beef, Hesseltine says the two have long focused on delicious sandwiches in their travel plans.

"The delis are so much fun," Hesseltine says of these East Coast eateries. "It's not like we were traveling all the time. We'd save up and be like, 'OK, where are we going to go for food?'"

That's partly how their dream of opening a restaurant started.

"There's so many great places here, but there was just some of the stuff that we would travel for that you couldn't find here," Hesseltine says. "So we knew there was a niche for it."

Jen worked in restaurants for more than 25 years — including at Red Robin and Elliotts an Urban Kitchen — and Aaron has worked in the grocery industry for about 30 years.

So when the pandemic hit, the couple honed that food-centered dream.

"Where's a good spot to open a restaurant?" they asked themselves. "What do we crave? How could we make everything as fresh as possible?"

The magic combination landed them in the old Azars building on Monroe after that 42-year-old local spot closed last fall. After some fresh paint, new flooring and a kitchen revamp, the couple opened Zozo's Sandwich Shop in mid-March.

The name? That's from their 7-year-old dog, Zoey, who they endearingly call Zozo. Guests can find an artist's portrait of the pup chowing down on a sandwich inside the shop.

Since opening, Zozo's has had great success. But Hesseltine wants people to know that even if there's a line out the door, that doesn't mean you won't be able to get your food quickly.

"We've been blessed by people talking about our line and how busy we are," she says. "But I just really want people to know that they can still come here and get a fast lunch."

Putting in 12- to 13-hour days, Jen ensures the restaurant is constantly stocked with freshly roasted meats, like beef for their signature Monroe St. Dip ($13.95) featuring garlic aioli and juicy, slow-roasted beef topped with melty provolone and served with a side of jus for dipping.

By far, their most popular item is the Zozo's Cheesesteak ($13.95), Hesseltine says, which also features the house beef, house-made cheese whiz and chopped, grilled onions. People love to add on fries and sweet peppers for the full experience, and it's one of the only things on the menu served on rolls shipped in from the century-old Philadelphia bakery Amoroso's.

Another popular choice is the Italian beef, the Hesseltine's take on the popular Chicago sandwich topped with house-made giardiniera (pickled veggies).

The staff hand bread every pork and chicken cutlet. All other premium meats and cheeses come from Boar's Head and get sliced in the kitchen each day. Most of Zozo's bread is baked locally by Yoke's, and the soups and sides are made fresh, including the popular dill pickle pasta salad, which features a creamy dressing with finely chopped pickles and chunks of cheddar sprinkled throughout.

Many dishes call back to family-style favorites, like the Turkey Crunch ($12.95), a simple and delicious cold combo of turkey, provolone and satisfyingly crunchy pickles with shredded lettuce and house chips. The handful of napkins Zozo's provides is needed, as the delicious dressing drips from this sandwich that's large enough for two meals, depending on your appetite.

Hesseltine says she's eager to implement even more changes soon, as Zozo's to-go ordering system just went online (further speeding up that lunch ordering time), and her team works to create lunch box catering options for businesses.

For now, Zozo's is open from 11 am to 5 pm Monday through Saturday, with plans to expand those hours with the warm weather. Guests could also soon see breakfast options in the mornings, some happy hour deals (they have beer and wine, in addition to soda and tea) and even stay for dinner on Fridays and Saturdays with a patio opening up for outdoor dining.

"We have some fun, fun stuff planned," Hesseltine says. ♦

Zozo's Sandwich House • 2501 N. Monroe St. • Open Mon-Sat from 11 am-5 pm • zozossandwichhouse.com • 509-413-2558