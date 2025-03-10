Dining Out: Leaven Bakery & Patisserie

By

click to enlarge Dining Out: Leaven Bakery & Patisserie
Erick Doxey photos

In an epic version of the "honey-do list," Clint Janson became a pastry master to fulfill his wife Christie's dream of owning a bakery.

"For a year, the hardest thing I've ever done in my entire life was trying to perfect croissants," says Clint, who grew up in Deer Park and had to incorporate his knowledge of the local climate and altitude to perfect Leaven Bakery & Patisserie's baked goods.

To get a taste of the Deer Park bakery's most popular items — croissants and cinnamon rolls — be sure to set your alarm to an ungodly hour, especially if you have a decent drive to arrive at the location north of Spokane. Many days, these bestsellers are gone before 10 am.

click to enlarge Dining Out: Leaven Bakery & Patisserie

Christie, a full-time nurse supervisor, pops in on mornings and off days to make her famous cinnamon rolls. Scones, cookies and a large selection of sourdough bread are also favorites.

Supporting other local businesses is important to the couple: Wacker Coffee Co. supplies their coffee; the honey is from Greenbluff Honey Farm and flour is from Shepherd's Grain in Palouse.

Leaven is reminiscent of a modern French bakery, with circular marble tables, white tile backsplashes and wrought iron bistro chairs.

click to enlarge Dining Out: Leaven Bakery & Patisserie

"I wanted to bring something that Deer Park could embrace, but that would also elevate what people think of Deer Park," Clint says. "We are not just this tiny farming community, which we have been forever — and that's great — but we are also a place where you can go and get really good stuff, and it's good to be a part of that."

MORE TO TRY

ARABIAN PALACE

4902 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley, 509-251-3459, open daily 10 am-9 pm

When war broke out in Syria in 2011, Abdulkareem Mahmoud had to leave his life and his family restaurant behind. He'd grown up in the food industry, starting at age 8 when he began helping his father in their family business that specialized in savory pastries.

When civil war broke out between Syria's Bashar al-Assad regime and rebel groups, Abdulkareem fled with his four children and wife to Jordan until they were able to move to Spokane with the assistance of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in 2015.

Abdulkareem worked at Feast World Kitchen, serving up authentic Syrian food every month until he could assist his two sons, Maher and Mohammad, to start a family restaurant.

The family's new restaurant, Arabian Palace, opened Jan. 4 in the corner space of a small retail complex on East Sprague Avenue in Spokane Valley.

Arabian Palace's entire menu is made fresh daily by hand, with nothing frozen, ensuring high quality for reasonable price points. Though you can't go wrong with choosing classic Middle Eastern options like shawarma, Maher encourages customers to expand their taste palate and try dishes like their lamb ouzi and savory pastries. If you want a drink with a sour and salty kick, try the aryan, a yogurt-based drink.

click to enlarge Dining Out: Leaven Bakery & Patisserie
Young Kwak photo
The Lavender Libation

PATERA TEMPERANCE LOUNGE

1507 E. Sprague Ave., Instagram: @pateralounge, 509-906-4973, Tue-Fri noon-8 pm; Sat-Sun 10 am-8 pm

The newest addition to the Sprague Union District is Patera Temperance Lounge, a place for a festive no-alcohol night out. Owner Annie McGuinness' first step into the botanical beverage world was her pop-up business Loving Libations. Patera offers pop-up menu favorites like her Lavender Libation, served hot or cold, in a coupe glass garnished with a sprig of lavender.

There is also a selection of elixirs crafted with kava, a plant root traditionally prepared and drunk ceremoniously in Polynesian culture. The plant is anti-inflammatory and is known for the slight tingle and numbness it brings to the mouth.

Other drinks include hand-blended herbal teas and coffee from Peaceful Valley Coffee Co.

Patera also serves food — the menu is all-vegan and includes the popular mango chai tart for dessert.

EDDIE'S KITCHEN & TAVERN

10115 N. Newport Hwy., Instagram: @eddieskitchentavern, Wed-Sat 11:30 am-9 pm, Sun 11:30 am-8 pm

Spokane restaurateur Kevin Pereira has teamed up with his wife, Julie, to open Eddie's Kitchen & Tavern in North Spokane, near the North Division Y.

The restaurant features an amalgamation of the things that worked in his two other businesses, Lost Boys' Garage and Summit Kitchen & Canteen, like fish & chips, mozzarella sticks and jalapeño poppers — which have gluten-free variations. The most popular item so far is Eddie's Signature Burger, a half-pound Angus beef patty with gouda cheese and thick-sliced crunchy bacon on a brioche bun. For a hearty meal, you can't go wrong with the lasagna or the mac and cheese.

Tags
Mark as Favorite

Our Journalism Makes a Difference., and so can you. Support Inlander
Our Journalism Makes a Difference., and so can you. Support Inlander

How to plan an outdoor space that's beautiful, functional and manageable

By Anne McGregor

Image: How to plan an outdoor space that's beautiful, functional and manageable

History buff Chuck King is fascinated by the stories that shaped the region — and wants to share them with everyone

By E.J. Iannelli

Image: History buff Chuck King is fascinated by the stories that shaped the region — and wants to share them with everyone

Skewers' owner, Mirak Kazanjian, advocates for Armenia, one plate at a time

By Dora Scott

Image: Skewers' owner, Mirak Kazanjian, advocates for Armenia, one plate at a time

How new research and treatments are helping tame food and seasonal allergies

By Carrie Shriver

Image: How new research and treatments are helping tame food and seasonal allergies
More »

Skewers' owner, Mirak Kazanjian, advocates for Armenia, one plate at a time

By Dora Scott

Image: Skewers' owner, Mirak Kazanjian, advocates for Armenia, one plate at a time

Recipe: Eech: Armenian Cold Bulgur Salad

Image: Recipe: Eech: Armenian Cold Bulgur Salad

A new cookbook is chock-full of vetted recipes that make healthy eating easy

By Anne McGregor

Image: A new cookbook is chock-full of vetted recipes that make healthy eating easy

Recipe: Millet & Yogurt Blueberry Bran Muffins

Image: Recipe: Millet & Yogurt Blueberry Bran Muffins
More »
More Food & Cooking
All Health & Home
Image: The Evolution of the Japanese Sword

The Evolution of the Japanese Sword @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through May 4

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Image: Dora Scott

Dora Scott

Dora Scott is the Inlander’s food writer, joining the editorial team in 2024. She moved to Spokane from her hometown in Grass Valley, California, where she worked as the special sections manager at The Union newspaper. Dora graduated from Yonsei University’s Underwood International College in South Korea, where...

Image: Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 10- 5, 2025
The Inlander on Facebook
The Inlander on Bluesky
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2025 Inlander
Powered By Foundation