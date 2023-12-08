Events: A Musical New Year

Six: The Musical

Spokane's Best of Broadway season is chock full of the hottest shows coming out of Broadway, and this year is no exception. Six is a product of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, debuting in July 2017 and making its way to London's West End in January 2019. The musical itself is a comedic modern retelling of the lives of the six wives of Henry Vlll. The twist is that it's presented in the form of a pop concert. The musical won two Tony Awards in 2022, one for Best Original Score and the other for Best Costume Design in a Musical. And rightfully so, the fashion on stage is just as phenomenal as the story. Jan. 23-28; Tue-Sat at 7:30 pm, Sat also at 2 pm, Sun at 1 pm and 6:30 pm, $52-$100, First Interstate Center for the Arts. broadwayspokane.com

Mount Spokane Moonlight Snowshoe Tours

Put on some snowshoes and hike Mount Spokane on a beautiful moonlight tour through some of the mountain's snowy, wooded areas. Groups are led by an experienced guide; however, you should probably have a bit of snow sports experience before embarking on this journey. Peacefully make your way through the woods in about two-and-a-half hours while basking in the moonlight and enjoying the company of your fellow snow enthusiasts. The registration fee covers snowshoes, poles and headlamp rental, as well as instruction and transportation. Tours meet at Yoke's Fresh Market in Mead and bus up the mountain together. Dec. 24, Jan 19 & 26, Feb. 23 from 6-9:30 pm, $41, meet at Yoke's Fresh Market in Mead.

Bluey's Big Play

The children's show "Bluey" features an adorable family of Australian heelers, including the titular pup Bluey herself, living life to the absolute fullest. This stage show follows Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli as they attempt to get Dad off of his bean bag chair and outside into the Sunday afternoon sun. The production includes puppetry, live actors and set pieces that look like they were taken straight out of the TV show. Take the kiddos, or the whole family, to this heartwarming performance that's sure to leave everyone giggling and happy for days to come. Thu, Jan. 18 from 6-8 pm, $35-$120, First Interstate Center for the Arts. firstinterstatecenter.org

Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox

There's nothing quite like a Postmodern Jukebox show. If you've never been, allow me to give you a rundown: Founded by jazz pianist Scott Bradlee, the band reinvents popular songs in the light of oft-ignored genres, mostly the vintage early 20th-century forms like swing and jazz. The band consists of a rotating cast of singers and musicians who often invite guest vocalists to perform with them. Highlights from this recent tour include covers of "Thriller "by Michael Jackson and a rendition of the ever-popular "Dancing Queen" by ABBA. No matter your musical taste, there's something for everyone at a PMJ show. Mon, Feb. 12 at 7:30 pm, $35-$188, The Fox Theater. foxtheaterspokane.org

STOMP

STOMP is an explosive, energetic and unique experience for audiences of all ages. This eight-member troupe uses everything except traditional percussion instruments to create beats. They trade drums for garbage cans and use brooms to invigorate the audience as they combine music, dance and theatrical performance into one show that has thrilled audiences since 1991. Don't miss out when the talented performers literally stomp their way into Spokane in February. Feb 23 & 24; Fri-Sat at 7:30 pm, Sat also at 2 pm, $39.50-$69.50, First Interstate Center for the Arts. firstinterstatecenter.org