Events: Crowd-pleasing Celebrations

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo

KROC CENTER 15TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

The Kroc Center in Coeur d'Alene is a hub for families and members of the community seeking fun and friendships. This May, the center is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a week of activities. If you're a member of the Kroc, you definitely want to head there on May 6 for some free barbecue. The big celebration takes place on May 11 with a huge open house that's free to all members of the community. The event features fun games, free food and a ton of activities for the entire family to enjoy. The Coeur d'Alene Symphony takes the stage Friday evening and Saturday afternoon for the Vive La France concert. Nothing screams celebration like some beautiful melodies and free food!

PARADE OF PAWS

There's nothing like the love you have for your pet. They're with you through good times and bad times. They're there to lend a paw when you need a little emotional support, and they bring great joy with their adorable faces and sweet personalities. Each year, the Spokane Humane Society hosts the Parade of Paws, a 1- to 2-mile walk that raises funds in support of the animals at the Humane Society awaiting their forever homes. This is a chance to hang out with your kids, fellow pet lovers and the adorable animals living at SHS. If your precious fur babies are well-behaved in crowds, feel free to bring them along on a leash so they can get involved in the fun as well! Sat, June 1 at 9 am, $30, Spokane Humane Society, spokanehumanesociety.org

MODERN HOMESTEADING CONFERENCE

This two-day conference combines the art of simple living and traditional skills through presentations and lectures from experienced homesteaders. Including speakers like Melissa K. Norris from Pioneering Today, Noah Sanders from Redeeming the Dirt, Jessica Burhenn from GrainMaker and many more. The conference's schedule features lectures on raising chickens, preservation, sourdough, homemade soap, butchering, kombucha and even sheep hoof trimming. Pretty much anything you could ever want to learn about sustaining your kitchen, home and farm, you can learn at this educational conference for aspiring and established homesteaders. June 28-29; Fri from 7 am-7 pm, Sat from 7 am-5 pm, $149-$399, Kootenai County Fairgrounds, modernhomesteading.com

4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS

No matter how old we get, humans are eternally entranced by a magnificent fireworks display. Lucky for us Spokanites, there are two big fireworks displays to choose from for 2024's Independence Day celebrations. The Riverfront Park show is an annual display taking place in the Lilac Bowl underneath the park's iconic clocktower. The cherry on top is the Spokane Symphony's performance that begins at 9 pm, one hour before the fireworks start. The display is free to attend. If you're a sports fanatic — or if you're just craving a good hot dog — head over to Avista Stadium to watch a baseball game with a fireworks display to follow. If you're lucky, you'll get to watch the fireworks alongside the amazing Indians' mascots, OTTO, Doris, Ribby and KC! For tickets, visit milb.com/spokane. Thu, July 4, location, times and prices vary.