The MAC's upcoming classic car show, Driving the American Dream: 1970s Car Design

click to enlarge NW MAC photo General Motors' "sleek Chevrolet idea car" — the XP 898 — featured a removable top and was notable for its four-cylinder engine, designed, they wrote, to "fit into the smaller engine compartment."

There's something about spotting a sweet hot rod out in the wild that makes your day every time.

Luckily for local car enthusiasts, the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture is holding an exhibition dedicated, as its title says, to DRIVING THE AMERICAN DREAM: 1970S CAR DESIGN.

The show aims to teach the public about the changes in the world that heralded a new era of automobile construction in the United States. Check out a bunch of classic cars, funky rides and sweet sets of wheels while learning about how the world looked while the 1974 World's Fair was happening right here in Spokane.

While you're at the MAC, check out the official Expo '74 exhibit, "It Happened Here: Expo '74 Fifty Years Later," to get a better idea of who was driving these cars and why they were so groundbreaking at the time.

Driving the American Dream: 1970s Car Design • June 15-Sept. 14, Tue-Sun from 10 am-5 pm • $7-$12 • Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture • 2316 W. First Ave. • northwestmuseum.org