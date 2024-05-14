The MAC's upcoming classic car show, Driving the American Dream: 1970s Car Design

By

click to enlarge The MAC's upcoming classic car show, Driving the American Dream: 1970s Car Design
NW MAC photo
General Motors' "sleek Chevrolet idea car" — the XP 898 — featured a removable top and was notable for its four-cylinder engine, designed, they wrote, to "fit into the smaller engine compartment."

There's something about spotting a sweet hot rod out in the wild that makes your day every time.

Luckily for local car enthusiasts, the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture is holding an exhibition dedicated, as its title says, to DRIVING THE AMERICAN DREAM: 1970S CAR DESIGN.

The show aims to teach the public about the changes in the world that heralded a new era of automobile construction in the United States. Check out a bunch of classic cars, funky rides and sweet sets of wheels while learning about how the world looked while the 1974 World's Fair was happening right here in Spokane.

While you're at the MAC, check out the official Expo '74 exhibit, "It Happened Here: Expo '74 Fifty Years Later," to get a better idea of who was driving these cars and why they were so groundbreaking at the time.

Driving the American Dream: 1970s Car Design • June 15-Sept. 14, Tue-Sun from 10 am-5 pm • $7-$12 • Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture • 2316 W. First Ave. • northwestmuseum.org

The original print version of this article was headlined "Full Throttle"

Tags

Along with the MAC's new exhibit, there are plenty of ways to reminisce about Expo '74 this summer

By Madison Pearson

Along with the MAC's new exhibit, there are plenty of ways to reminisce about Expo '74 this summer

Best of Arts & Culture

Best of Arts & Culture

As the executive director of the MAC, Wes Jessup is dedicated to Spokane’s gem of a museum and the city’s creative community

By Madison Pearson

As the executive director of the MAC, Wes Jessup is dedicated to Spokane’s gem of a museum and the city’s creative community

Spokane printmaker Reinaldo Gil Zambrano tells multicultural stories in new solo exhibition at the MAC

By Madison Pearson

Spokane printmaker Reinaldo Gil Zambrano tells multicultural stories in new solo exhibition at the MAC
More »

Creative Energy

By Anne McGregor

Creative Energy

The story of Spokane's Kobluk family is the story of the Spokane Opera House — the centerpiece of Expo '74

By Ted S. McGregor Jr.

The story of Spokane's Kobluk family is the story of the Spokane Opera House &mdash; the centerpiece of Expo '74

Manito Park’s Duncan Garden requires a year of planning and more than 30,000 flowers to complete

By Colton Rasanen

Manito Park’s Duncan Garden requires a year of planning and more than 30,000 flowers to complete

Events: Crowd-pleasing Celebrations

By Madison Pearson

Events: Crowd-pleasing Celebrations
More »
More Lifestyle
All Health & Home
Jiemei Lin: Insidious: those tiny things

Jiemei Lin: Insidious: those tiny things @ Terrain Gallery

Thursdays-Saturdays, 4-7 p.m. Continues through May 25

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Madison Pearson

Madison Pearson is the Inlander's Listings Editor, managing the calendar of events and covering everything from libraries to mid-century modern home preservation for the Arts & Culture section of the paper. She joined the staff in 2022 after completing a bachelor's degree in journalism from Eastern Washington...

Digital Edition

  • May 9-15, 2024

Special Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation