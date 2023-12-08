Italian Cream Cake recipe

As seen on the cover, and later devoured by Inlander Health & Home staffers, this luxurious cake is tall and dense. Requested by a customer during Doris Sandstrom's time as a wholesaler, this cake can be decorated to suit any occasion and will satisfy any sweet tooth.

A tip from Sandstrom: "To assemble the cake, use a 9-inch springform pan and refrigerate in between steps."

Coconut Cake

INGREDIENTS

1 cup buttermilk

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ cup butter

½ cup shortening

2 cups white sugar

5 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup flaked coconut

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 cups all-purpose flour

Cream Cheese Frosting

INGREDIENTS

2 8-ounce packages of cream cheese

1 cup butter

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 pounds confectioners' sugar

½ cup chopped and toasted walnuts, optional

1 cup flaked coconut

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

Grease three 9-inch round cake pans and line with parchment paper.

MAKE THE CAKE:

In a large measuring cup, combine buttermilk and baking soda; set aside. Beat butter, shortening and sugar together in a large bowl with an electric mixer/stand mixer until light and fluffy. Mix in eggs, vanilla, coconut, baking powder and flour. Now slowly add buttermilk mixture and stir until just combined. Divide batter into thirds and pour into the prepared pans. Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean or until golden brown, 30 to 35 minutes. Cool in the pans for 10 minutes then remove cakes from pan, transfer to a wire rack and let cool completely.

MAKE THE FROSTING:

Beat cream cheese, butter, vanilla until creamy. Add confectioners' sugar in a bowl with an electric mixer/stand mixer. Stir in walnuts and coconut. Spread frosting between the cake layers, on the top and the sides of the cooled cake. Decorate as desired.

— RECIPE BY DORIS SANDSTROM, BLACK FOREST BAKERY