Italian Cream Cake recipe

As seen on the cover, and later devoured by Inlander Health & Home staffers, this luxurious cake is tall and dense. Requested by a customer during Doris Sandstrom's time as a wholesaler, this cake can be decorated to suit any occasion and will satisfy any sweet tooth.
A tip from Sandstrom: "To assemble the cake, use a 9-inch springform pan and refrigerate in between steps."
Coconut Cake
INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- ½ cup butter
- ½ cup shortening
- 2 cups white sugar
- 5 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup flaked coconut
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
Cream Cheese Frosting
INGREDIENTS
- 2 8-ounce packages of cream cheese
- 1 cup butter
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 2 pounds confectioners' sugar
- ½ cup chopped and toasted walnuts, optional
- 1 cup flaked coconut
DIRECTIONS
Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).
Grease three 9-inch round cake pans and line with parchment paper.
MAKE THE CAKE:
- In a large measuring cup, combine buttermilk and baking soda; set aside.
- Beat butter, shortening and sugar together in a large bowl with an electric mixer/stand mixer until light and fluffy. Mix in eggs, vanilla, coconut, baking powder and flour. Now slowly add buttermilk mixture and stir until just combined.
- Divide batter into thirds and pour into the prepared pans.
- Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean or until golden brown, 30 to 35 minutes.
- Cool in the pans for 10 minutes then remove cakes from pan, transfer to a wire rack and let cool completely.
MAKE THE FROSTING:
- Beat cream cheese, butter, vanilla until creamy.
- Add confectioners' sugar in a bowl with an electric mixer/stand mixer.
- Stir in walnuts and coconut.
- Spread frosting between the cake layers, on the top and the sides of the cooled cake. Decorate as desired.
— RECIPE BY DORIS SANDSTROM, BLACK FOREST BAKERY