Native Species to Plant

By

click to enlarge Native Species to Plant
Monarda Fistulosa

Every home gardener wants to show off, and according to veteran horticulturist and gardener for the city of Spokane Mattie Whitney, the best way to do that is by filling your garden with plants that are native to the region.

On top of already being adapted to the local conditions, many native plants require less work than other non-native plants. That means they don't need fertilizers or pesticides, and they require less water once established. These plants also promote biodiversity in the Inland Northwest by providing food and shelter for local insects, birds and small mammals, Whitney says.

So whether you plan on adding some native accents to your garden or just want to start the whole thing over with the local environment in mind, Whitney's got some ideas. 

MONARDA FISTULOSA

Wild bergamot requires very little maintenance and is easy to grow for beginners and pros alike.

click to enlarge Native Species to Plant

AMELANCHIER ALNIFOLIA

The saskatoon serviceberry, sometimes known as the shrub serviceberry, is native to the region and grows safe-to-eat berries that are similar to blueberries.

click to enlarge Native Species to Plant

CAMASSIA QUAMASH

These native camas flowers are synonymous with the spring's subtle beauty, and they can be found in almost any bulb catalog.

click to enlarge Native Species to Plant

HELIANTHUS ANNUUS

The common sunflower is native to western North America and can add an easy pop of color to any garden.

click to enlarge Native Species to Plant

AGASTACHE FOENICULUM

Anise hyssop plants are a perennial native to the region that produce spiky blue or lavender blooms.

Tags

Manito Park’s Duncan Garden requires a year of planning and more than 30,000 flowers to complete

By Colton Rasanen

Manito Park’s Duncan Garden requires a year of planning and more than 30,000 flowers to complete

Nicole Nutt paints — and sews — cheerful flowers to brighten your space

By Anne McGregor

Nicole Nutt paints — and sews — cheerful flowers to brighten your space

Events: Springtime Delights

By Madison Pearson

Events: Springtime Delights

The best floral displays celebrate seasonal blooms

By Anne McGregor

The best floral displays celebrate seasonal blooms
More »

Creative Energy

By Anne McGregor

Creative Energy

The story of Spokane's Kobluk family is the story of the Spokane Opera House — the centerpiece of Expo '74

By Ted S. McGregor Jr.

The story of Spokane's Kobluk family is the story of the Spokane Opera House &mdash; the centerpiece of Expo '74

Manito Park’s Duncan Garden requires a year of planning and more than 30,000 flowers to complete

By Colton Rasanen

Manito Park’s Duncan Garden requires a year of planning and more than 30,000 flowers to complete

Events: Crowd-pleasing Celebrations

By Madison Pearson

Events: Crowd-pleasing Celebrations
More »
More Lifestyle
All Health & Home
Beyond Hope: Kienholz and the Inland Northwest Exhibition

Beyond Hope: Kienholz and the Inland Northwest Exhibition @ Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU

Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Continues through June 29

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Colton Rasanen

Colton Rasanen is a staff writer for the Inlander covering education, LGBTQ+ affairs, and most recently, arts and culture. He joined the staff in 2023 after working as the managing editor of the Wahpeton Daily News and News Monitor in rural North Dakota.

Digital Edition

  • May 9-15, 2024

Special Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation