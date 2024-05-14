The city's nine-week celebration of the 50th anniversary of Expo '74

click to enlarge NW MAC photo Set in what's now Spokane's Riverfront Park, Expo '74 attracted more than 5 million attendees during its run from May 4 to November 3, 1974.

Just 50 years ago, Spokane's riverfront was an industrial hub.

Our downtown area was packed with train trestles and lumber, hardly anything like the bustling city streets we know today.

That all changed in 1970 when Spokane was considered as a proposed site for the 1974 World's Fair. Beautification efforts began in the area we now know as Riverfront Park, and the rest is history. On May 4, 1974, Spokane became the smallest city to ever host a World's Fair and the first city to focus solely on the environment for the fair's theme. From then on, our city changed in myriad ways and now, 50 years later, the city is celebrating with a nine-week slate of events honoring Expo '74's legacy.

It all begins on Sat, May 4, with the opening celebration featuring cultural performances from local groups, a drone show, and speeches from representatives for pillar groups and voices from Expo '74's past, as well as those building upon its legacy now and for the future.

The festivities don't end there, though. Events are happening throughout the summer at Riverfront Park, the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture, Spokane Public Library branches and more.

Take a historic walking tour of Riverfront Park and learn about how the landscape changed specifically for Expo, learn about Spokane's Asian community in 1974 or catch a wonderful pow-wow at the falls in celebration of the 50th anniversary.

To stay up to date on Expo events and news, go to Expo50Spokane.com