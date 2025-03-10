Recipe: Eech: Armenian Cold Bulgur Salad

Chef Mirak Kazanjian says this dish is one of his favorites. "I remember being in elementary school, and if my mom packed me Eech for lunch I would be so excited... It's very filling because it is wheat based, but it has unique flavors too."

1/2 cup olive oil

2 regular yellow onions, minced

2 tablespoons salt

1 tablespoons black pepper

1 tablespoon Aleppo pepper*

4 tablespoons of red pepper paste

2 tablespoons of tomato paste

3.5 cups of crushed tomatoes (or 28-ounce can)

1 large lemon, juiced

1 cup water

2 cups fine bulgur**

1 bunch green onion, chopped

1/2 bunch parsley, chopped

Aleppo pepper or red pepper flakes to taste

Directions:

Heat a large pot with the olive oil.

Add the two onions, cooking until light golden.

Add the spices and mix well.

Add the tomato paste and pepper paste, incorporate well, and cook for 1 minute.

Add crushed tomatoes and lemon, bring to a simmer for 5 minutes.

Add the water and bulgur. Stir everything together, cover the pot and simmer for 30 minutes.

Remove from heat, and immediately transfer to a shallow dish (9x13 pan works well).This dish looks best without being transferred after cooling, so cool in the dish you plan to serve in (as long as it can handle the initial heat).

Refrigerate until completely cooled (a few hours or overnight).

Before serving, top with extra virgin olive oil, green onion, parsley and Aleppo pepper.

Garnish with Romaine lettuce leaves and lemon slices.

*Aleppo pepper is a specialty spice with both smoky and sweet elements. Substituting a mix of cayenne and paprika can also work in this recipe.

**Bulgur is cracked wheat. It can be found at most grocery stores, but especially at Middle Eastern stores. You want a "fine" bulgur, but larger bulgur can work for this dish.

— RECIPE COURTESY OF MIRAK KAZANJIAN