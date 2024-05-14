Recipe: Fried Egg with Grilled Asparagus

Eggs aren't just for breakfast! This beautiful dish with bright flavors makes a fabulous meal at any time of the day. Note that there will be plenty of the aioli and salsa verde for several servings. Though the recipe has a number of parts, it's not difficult, and Chef Peter Froese will guide you through!

ASPARAGUS

Chef says: Start by snapping off the woody part of the stem. You can for sure just grill your asparagus — toss it in oil, salt and pepper (or your favorite steak rub), and put it right on the grill till lightly charred. However, I recommend blanching the asparagus for about one minute as it will bring out more color and provide a more even cook. Bring 6 quarts of salted water to a boil and add your asparagus. After one minute remove from the water to an ice bath.

BLACK PEPPER AIOLI

Ingredients

3 egg yolks

1 tablespoon water

1/2 tablespoon fresh ground black pepper (or your favorite steak rub)

2 cups vegetable oil

1 tablespoon dijon

1/2 tablespoon red wine vinegar

Salt to taste

Instructions

Add all ingredients to a bowl and slowly whisk in the oil to create an emulsion.

Home Hack: Use 1 cup good mayonnaise, then add your favorite steak sauce or hot sauce (sriracha works great for this).

SALSA VERDE

Ingredients

½ cup fresh parsley

½ cup arugula

1 tablespoon dry oregano

1 tablespoon chopped shallot

1 tablespoon chopped caper

1 anchovy filet

1/8 cup olive oil

Instructions

Chop everything really well with a knife (or use a food processor), and season with salt and pepper to taste. While the asparagus is still warm, spoon the salsa verde over it. (The salsa verde can be omitted if this feels excessive, but I would encourage you to give the asparagus a spritz of lemon juice or a high quality vinegar, as this acidic punch will help cut through the fat of the aioli.)

FRY AN EGG

There are many arguments for a crispy fried egg from a cast iron skillet. At G&R we cook soft, sunny side up eggs at a low heat with a knob of butter so the yolk is quite runny.

SMOKED STEELHEAD

Smoked steelhead and salmon are such wonderful pairings to asparagus. However, any smoky, meaty touch would be wonderful. Think bacon bits, smoked oysters, crispy pulled pork, etc.

LOADED BREADCRUMBS

Ingredients

2 cups breadcrumbs

1 piece of garlic finely minced

½ cup parsley finely chopped

Olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Add breadcrumbs and garlic to a food processor, blend adding enough oil to make a wet sand texture, add parsley and seasoning to taste and pulse till well combined. Spread this mixture on a sheet tray and bake in an oven at 300 degrees till lightly toasted, stir up the mixture, and put it back in the oven to toast again. Let cool. This is a great topping that works on vegetables, pasta and fish dishes.

TO PLATE

Spread the aioli on your serving plate, toss the asparagus spears with the salsa verde, and lay them over the aioli. Place your finished egg over the asparagus, then top everything with the loaded breadcrumbs. Gently flake the fish over the entire dish. Enjoy!

— RECIPE BY GANDER & RYEGRASS CHEF/OWNER PETER FROESE