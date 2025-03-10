Recipe: Millet & Yogurt Blueberry Bran Muffins

"I grew up with a version of this muffin," says Spokane dietitian Monika Jacobson, co-author of The Balanced Plate. "My mom made them and called them Bloomsday muffins. They're really filling because they've got good fiber, they've got good fat. I wanted to tweak it and make it a little bit more nutritionally dense, with a little bit more protein and fiber, and gluten-free. And I think this one turned out better than the original, if I do say so myself!"

Ingredients

  • 1½ cups almond flour
  • 2 cups oat bran or oat flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • Pinch of salt
  • ½ cup millet
  • 1¼ cup plain Greek yogurt
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • ½ cup avocado oil
  • ½ cup maple syrup
  • 1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries
  • 1 lemon, zested and juiced (optional)

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper or silicone muffin cups. Lightly spray the cups to ensure the muffins don't stick.

In a large bowl, combine all the dry ingredients. Mix well with a whisk.

In a medium-sized bowl, combine all the wet ingredients. Stir well.

Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients. Once mixed, fold in berries.

Fill each muffin cup (mounted up over the brim). Depending on the size of your muffin tins, you may need to use two tins.

Bake muffins on the center rack of the oven for approximately 22-25 minutes, until they are golden brown and a toothpick comes out clean.

HOT TIP: Add a hard-boiled egg on the side or a serving of Greek yogurt for extra protein with this meal.

— FROM THE BALANCED PLATE COURTESY OF MONIKA JACOBSON AND BREA SEABURG

