Recipe: Orecchiette with Sungold Tomato Sauce

ORECCHIETTE

Orecchiette means "little ears" in Italian, and this pasta gets its name from its unique, irregular shape. It originates from the Apulia region of southern Italy, a part of the country that historically has been poorer than other provinces. Therefore, the pasta only calls for flour and water, no eggs. It's traditionally made by hand by older women, sometimes called pasta grannies, who sell it on the sidewalk to homes and restaurants.

Take your time learning the special rolling technique. Then use fresh summer tomatoes for an unforgettable, comforting and completely homemade meal.

INGREDIENTS:

300 g Semolina flour

160 g tepid water

1 tsp salt

INSTRUCTIONS:

In a medium bowl, add the semolina and salt. Make a well in the middle and slowly pour in the water while stirring with a fork. Once all of the water has been added to the semolina, knead with hands until the dough comes together. Once the dough comes together, turn it out onto the bench and continue to knead until the dough is smooth and elastic. Wrap in plastic wrap or a kitchen towel and let rest for 15-30 minutes. Once the dough has rested, cut off about an eighth of the dough and roll it out into a roll about 10 inches long. Cut pieces every 1-2 centimeters. Take one of the pieces and with a dinner knife at a 45-degree angle, press and roll the dough toward you. Make sure to start at the edge of the dough. Once you roll across the entire piece, stop and unfurl the dough over your thumb to invert it into a concave shape. Place the orecchiette on a baking sheet that's been sprinkled with more semolina. The orecchiette can be made ahead and stored at room temperature. Makes enough orecchiette for 8-10 people.

SALSA DI POMODORO SUNGOLD (SUNGOLD TOMATO SAUCE)

INGREDIENTS:

1 lb Sungold tomatoes (small yellow cherry tomatoes are best but can substitute red)

1 T extra virgin olive oil

1 T unsalted butter

½ t sugar

1 large shallot, minced

Kosher salt

Pepper

Fresh basil leaves for garnish

Parmigiana Reggiano cheese for serving

INSTRUCTIONS: