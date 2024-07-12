Recipe: Orecchiette with Sungold Tomato Sauce

TRY IT YOURSELF
ORECCHIETTE
Orecchiette means "little ears" in Italian, and this pasta gets its name from its unique, irregular shape. It originates from the Apulia region of southern Italy, a part of the country that historically has been poorer than other provinces. Therefore, the pasta only calls for flour and water, no eggs. It's traditionally made by hand by older women, sometimes called pasta grannies, who sell it on the sidewalk to homes and restaurants.
Take your time learning the special rolling technique. Then use fresh summer tomatoes for an unforgettable, comforting and completely homemade meal.
INGREDIENTS:
- 300 g Semolina flour
- 160 g tepid water
- 1 tsp salt
INSTRUCTIONS:
- In a medium bowl, add the semolina and salt.
- Make a well in the middle and slowly pour in the water while stirring with a fork.
- Once all of the water has been added to the semolina, knead with hands until the dough comes together.
- Once the dough comes together, turn it out onto the bench and continue to knead until the dough is smooth and elastic. Wrap in plastic wrap or a kitchen towel and let rest for 15-30 minutes.
- Once the dough has rested, cut off about an eighth of the dough and roll it out into a roll about 10 inches long. Cut pieces every 1-2 centimeters.
- Take one of the pieces and with a dinner knife at a 45-degree angle, press and roll the dough toward you. Make sure to start at the edge of the dough. Once you roll across the entire piece, stop and unfurl the dough over your thumb to invert it into a concave shape.
- Place the orecchiette on a baking sheet that's been sprinkled with more semolina.
- The orecchiette can be made ahead and stored at room temperature. Makes enough orecchiette for 8-10 people.
SALSA DI POMODORO SUNGOLD (SUNGOLD TOMATO SAUCE)
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 lb Sungold tomatoes (small yellow cherry tomatoes are best but can substitute red)
- 1 T extra virgin olive oil
- 1 T unsalted butter
- ½ t sugar
- 1 large shallot, minced
- Kosher salt
- Pepper
- Fresh basil leaves for garnish
- Parmigiana Reggiano cheese for serving
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Prepare the tomatoes by slicing them in half.
- Heat the olive oil and butter in a nonstick saucepan over medium heat.
- When the butter stops bubbling, add the minced shallot and cook until tender, 3-4 min.
- Sprinkle the sugar over the shallots and carefully place the tomatoes face down in the pan. Cook over medium heat until they start to caramelize. Jiggle the pan every once in a while to make sure the tomatoes are not sticking to the bottom. This should take around 10-12 minutes. If the tomatoes give off a lot of liquid, it might take a bit longer. Be patient and do not turn up the heat.
- While the tomatoes are cooking, boil the water for the pasta. Once the water boils, add a sufficient amount of salt. When the water returns to a boil, add the pasta.
- Cook the pasta to al dente.
- Once the tomatoes are ready, add the cooked pasta directly into the pan and gently stir in the pasta. Add ¼ cup of pasta water to the sauce and continue to cook until a thickened sauce forms, about 2-3 minutes. You can always add a bit more pasta water if you need.
- Remove from heat. Serve immediately with a basil leaf and some fresh grated parmesan cheese. Bon appetito! Serves 6-8.