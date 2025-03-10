Shop Local: Cellar & Scholar

click to enlarge Young Kwak photos Justine Recor, left, and Cathy Hand.

Finding a wine you love shouldn't be a daunting task. Assisting in the search is why Cathy Hand and her daughter Justine Recor opened Cellar & Scholar.

Hand's love of wine expanded while working at a winery in her 20s. When her daughter embarked on sommelier education, Hand joined in.

"I started studying with her, but really didn't have the intention of becoming a sommelier — I just was doing it for fun," Hand says. "It's so fascinating because it's a cross section of history, geology, geography, chemistry and agriculture."

Both Hand and Recor are now certified sommeliers, and after years of living outside of Spokane, the pair decided to return and open a wine shop.

Cellar & Scholar has a menu of small plates and appetizers that pair well with the wines in the shop, and frequently holds events where attendees can deepen their knowledge of wine-centric topics.

This summer, plans include opening a patio and expanding the mocktail menu, to ensure there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Both Hand and Recor enjoy finding wineries that focus on sustainable and organic practices.

"We found through our studies that we love organic, biodynamic, sustainable wine — just like organic fruits and vegetables, the fruit tastes a lot better, so the wine is a lot better," Hand says. "We've met a lot of winemakers in our travels too, and the ones that are sustainable and organic, always love the earth more, they always take better care of the fruit, so we just love supporting them."

For wine club members, Hand and Recor choose wines for individuals based on palate preferences.

"Wine can be kind of intimidating, and it really shouldn't be. All we need to know is what you like, and then we can kind of put it in our little database in our head and say you'd probably also like this, this and this," says Hand. "We're able to steer you to what you like."

More to Check Out

click to enlarge Leslie Douglas photo Keeping it local at Pottery Place Plus.

POTTERY PLACE PLUS

203 N. Washington St.

Located in the Liberty Building right next to Auntie's Bookstore, Pottery Place Plus houses a myriad of handcrafted gifts and art created by local artists. The store was started in 1978 by a group of potters who were searching for a way to sell their works. Since then, it's expanded to host jewelry makers, glass artists, photographers, painters, potters and much more. "Some people would call us an art gallery, but we sell the art; other people say it's a high class handmade gift shop, but either description really fits who we are and what we do," says Steve Whitford, a woodworker who's part of the Pottery Place Plus artist co-op. "Pottery Place Plus is where people in Spokane come to get special gifts for special people." For more information, visit potteryplaceplus.com

KINGS QUALITY MENSWEAR

2810 N. Monroe St.

For the past eight years, Kings Quality Menswear has been providing shoppers with a variety of high quality clothing for men. Carrying various brands including Filson, The Howler Brothers and The Unbranded Brand, shoppers will find flannels, graphic tees, outerwear, jeans and shorts. Plus accessories including hats, gloves, duffle bags, socks and shoes. Alongside apparel, Kings carries handmade goods, and to add to the fun, various beers from local breweries are available. To shop online, visit website kingsdelivered.com

REBEL JUNK

15409 N. Newport Hwy., Mead and 2424 N. Fourth St., Coeur d'Alene

Dixie Lee DeRocher attended various garage sales and markets with her family, fostering her love for all things vintage. It's a passion that fueled her business. As the owner of Rebel Junk, DeRochers sources antiques, fun furniture pieces, upcycled and handcrafted items, new and used clothes, and a variety of unique gifts to stock at her two storefronts. Additionally, Rebel Junk holds markets and attends various events. Rebel Junk Vintage Market arrives at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds in Coeur d'Alene on March 28 and 29. Visit rebeljunk.com for store and event details.