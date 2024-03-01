Vegan Tangy Beet Salad

Here's a refreshing dish that is appropriate for people avoiding many common allergens. It combines the earthy goodness of beets with sweet carrots, crunchy pumpkin seeds and a tangy citrus dressing to create a nutritious and substantial salad. Serves 4
Beet Salad
INGREDIENTS
- 3-4 large Chioggia beets or regular red beets
- Salt
- Pepper
- 3-4 carrots, chopped
- 1/4 cup pumpkin seeds
- 2 blood oranges, sliced
- 1 red onion, sliced
- Microgreens, for garnish
- Parsley, for garnish
- Tangy Citrus Dressing (see recipe)
INSTRUCTIONS
Prepare the beets
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Wash and rinse the beets, ensuring they are free from any dirt or impurities.
- Place the beets in a deep pan and season with salt and pepper.
- Add water to the pan, covering the beets completely.
- Cover the pan with a lid (or aluminum foil) and bake for about an hour, or until the beets are fork-tender.
- Set aside to cool.
Assemble the salads
- When the beets have cooled, peel off the skin. (Using a paper towel can keep your hands from getting stained!) Slice the beets into cubes.
- In a bowl, add the cubed beets, chopped carrots, red onion slices, pumpkin seeds and blood orange slices. Gently toss the ingredients together.
- Drizzle the Tangy Citrus Dressing over the salad and lightly toss again to ensure everything is coated.
- Chill. Just before serving, garnish with microgreens and parsley for an added touch of freshness.
Tangy Citrus Dressing
INGREDIENTS
Note: This recipe does make a large amount of dressing, but it's the easiest way to keep the flavor and balance consistent. You can quarter the recipe if you like, but the chefs recommend making a big batch and keeping the extra in your fridge — it goes so well on everything, you'll be glad you have it on hand!
- 1 cup fresh-squeezed orange juice
- 1 cup fresh-squeezed lime juice
- 1 medium shallot, rough chopped
- 1/4 cup Dijon mustard
- 2 cups avocado oil
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 1/2 teaspoons black pepper
- 1/4 cup rice wine vinegar
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a blender, combine the orange juice, lime juice, Dijon mustard, granulated sugar, salt, black pepper, rice wine vinegar and chopped shallots.
- With the blender still running on high, slowly pour in the avocado oil in a steady stream. This will help emulsify the dressing and create a smooth, creamy texture.
— RECIPE COURTESY OF COMPASSION CATERING