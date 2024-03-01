Vegan Tangy Beet Salad

Here's a refreshing dish that is appropriate for people avoiding many common allergens. It combines the earthy goodness of beets with sweet carrots, crunchy pumpkin seeds and a tangy citrus dressing to create a nutritious and substantial salad. Serves 4

Beet Salad

INGREDIENTS

3-4 large Chioggia beets or regular red beets

Salt

Pepper

3-4 carrots, chopped

1/4 cup pumpkin seeds

2 blood oranges, sliced

1 red onion, sliced

Microgreens, for garnish

Parsley, for garnish

Tangy Citrus Dressing (see recipe)

INSTRUCTIONS

Prepare the beets

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Wash and rinse the beets, ensuring they are free from any dirt or impurities. Place the beets in a deep pan and season with salt and pepper. Add water to the pan, covering the beets completely. Cover the pan with a lid (or aluminum foil) and bake for about an hour, or until the beets are fork-tender. Set aside to cool.

Assemble the salads

When the beets have cooled, peel off the skin. (Using a paper towel can keep your hands from getting stained!) Slice the beets into cubes. In a bowl, add the cubed beets, chopped carrots, red onion slices, pumpkin seeds and blood orange slices. Gently toss the ingredients together. Drizzle the Tangy Citrus Dressing over the salad and lightly toss again to ensure everything is coated. Chill. Just before serving, garnish with microgreens and parsley for an added touch of freshness.

Tangy Citrus Dressing

INGREDIENTS

Note: This recipe does make a large amount of dressing, but it's the easiest way to keep the flavor and balance consistent. You can quarter the recipe if you like, but the chefs recommend making a big batch and keeping the extra in your fridge — it goes so well on everything, you'll be glad you have it on hand!

1 cup fresh-squeezed orange juice

1 cup fresh-squeezed lime juice

1 medium shallot, rough chopped

1/4 cup Dijon mustard

2 cups avocado oil

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 teaspoons black pepper

1/4 cup rice wine vinegar

INSTRUCTIONS

In a blender, combine the orange juice, lime juice, Dijon mustard, granulated sugar, salt, black pepper, rice wine vinegar and chopped shallots. With the blender still running on high, slowly pour in the avocado oil in a steady stream. This will help emulsify the dressing and create a smooth, creamy texture.

— RECIPE COURTESY OF COMPASSION CATERING