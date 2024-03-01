Where to Give: Camp Fire USA

click to enlarge Camp Fire photos At Camp Fire camps, kids can try canoeing, archery and ropes courses.

The dreamy lull of school-free summers creates the perfect opportunity for kids to explore the great outdoors with organizations like Camp Fire.





The nonprofit, whose Inland Northwest chapter was established in 1914, runs two summer camps: Camp Dart-Lo in North Spokane and Camp Sweyolakan on Lake Coeur d'Alene. Both camps are day camps, but Camp Sweyolakan has overnight camp and family camp options as well.





Both programs are open to kids ages three to 18, and marketing coordinator Kasey Cloaninger says they try to make the camps as inclusive as possible by offering financial assistance options for families.

At Camp Sweyolakan, they offer a dishwashing program for campers to waive camp fees if the camper washes dishes before and after each camp meal.





"I think there are just so many benefits from being able to go out to camp," Cloaninger says. "Kids learn a really good appreciation for nature, they become more independent with decision making, they obviously learn new outdoor skills and activities that could turn out to be passions later down the road."





Camp Fire offers teen leadership programs, such as its Program Aides in Learning (PAL) program at Camp Dart-Lo that teaches campers various communication and problem-solving skills that allow them to lead activities with camper groups at the end of the program.





"We also try to incorporate youth voices into all we do," Cloaninger says. "We ask the campers what their interests are, what they want to learn a little bit more about, so we really take that into consideration too when doing all of our programming out there."





Cloaninger says that Camp Fire is revamping many of its after-school programs and clubs and will be posting updates on its website and social media.





Camp Fire has multiple volunteer opportunities, and Cloaninger says if a parent volunteers at one of the camps for a week, one of their kids can attend camp for free that week as well.





All donations to Camp Fire go directly to things like its summer camps programs, camp upgrades and its financial assistance program. Donations can be made on its website.





"One of the things that really makes us different from other camps is that we are very inclusive," she says. "We just want everyone to have the opportunity to come out and enjoy just all the wonders and magic of camp."

click to enlarge Akin

MORE TO CHECK OUT

AKIN

akinfamily.org

Children's Home Society of Washington and Childhaven merged this year to create Akin, furthering both previous organizations' work. Akin offers social services for kids and families, focusing on crisis prevention and working to help families remain together. The two organizations formed Akin as a way to offer a wider range of services to families in need, including behavioral health, counseling services, early learning and developmental support services for infants and toddlers, workforce development initiatives, and more. "Akin serves as a first line of support to families, offering a wider range of resources in more locations across Washington state," Akin says in an email. "The new organization seeks to disrupt systemic and multigenerational cycles of inequity and bolster everyone's health and well-being." More information can be found at akinfamily.org.



SPOKANE PASS

spokanepass.org

Spokane PASS offers soccer and art programs to children and adults with physical or cognitive disabilities. Kids partaking in the programs must be at least 4 years old, but none of Spokane PASS's programs have an age cutoff. The organization is completely run by volunteers and uses soccer as a way to bring players together and build community. Spokane Pass pairs each player with a volunteer, reducing the stress that may come with group activities. It offers spring and fall sessions, each of which runs seven weeks, plus a six-week-long winter art program. For more information, visit spokanepass.org.



click to enlarge Free Rein

FREE REIN

6919 N. Walnut Rd.

Since 2008, Free Rein has offered equine-assisted services to kids and adults with disabilities. Currently, it offers an Adaptive Riding program, which teaches riding skills and improves things like muscle tone, balance, mobility and coordination. Free Rein's Military Horsemanship program allows veterans, active duty military and their immediate family to interact and build trust with the horses. Currently, Free Rein has five horses and is looking for more, as well as for a new location with over 20 acres of land that can become its forever home. Free Rein accepts a multitude of donations, and more information can be found at freereinspokane.com.