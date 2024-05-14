Where to Shop: Swank Boutique

click to enlarge Leslie Douglas photo

For over 15 years, Swank Boutique's assortment of stylish and affordable clothes and accessories has made it easy for shoppers in the Inland Northwest to keep up with the latest fashion trends.

Current owner Angela Low purchased Swank Boutique in 2020, and since then she has focused on creating a space with clothing options for women of all ages.

"I like to create a multigenerational shopping experience, like I want my daughter to be able to shop there, and myself and my mom," says Low.

At Swank Boutique, shoppers can find brands that might not be as commonplace at a lot of other boutiques in town, such as P.J. Salvage, but overall Low wants people to have fun browsing through unique finds.

"I just want women to come in and feel good about what they're buying and how they look," she says. "When people walk into Swank, I want them to feel like they're shopping my closet, and I want it to be a super fun experience."

Low says that while Swank Boutique mainly carries women's clothing, they recently began selling menswear as well.

"I added menswear to the store maybe six months ago because we'd have women come in and go, 'We're going on a date tonight, I wish I could find a shirt for my husband,'" she says.

Low says she's trying to change the perception that Swank Boutique mainly caters to teens and young adults.

"We have people come in and they're like, 'We thought you just had crop tops,' and I'm like, no, we've changed that," says Low. "We have more than crop tops, we have a lot of everything."

Swank Boutique also offers permanent jewelry and private shopping parties, and overall Low's priority with the shop is to make it a fun and enjoyable experience for all customers.

"I tell people when they come in to expect that they're going to have a one-on-one experience," she says. "I like my girls to know the clients and their names and to just give them that personal shopping experience and make them feel special."





MORE TO CHECK OUT

JEMA LANE BOUTIQUE

11703 E. Sprague Ave.

In 2010, Jani Davis opened a boutique named after her four daughters — Janae, Erin, Megan and Ashley — whose initials spell Jema. They carry a wide range of sizes, from XS-3XL for tops and 0-34 in pants, so that people of every shape and size can find something cute and trendy. Additionally, they carry gifts and have new items in store each week as part of their "Jem of the Week" special. They also carry baby and kids clothes and toys, plus an array of shoes to accompany any outfit. Check out their website jemalane.com to see what they have in stock.

SIMPLE WILDFLOWER

112 S. Monroe St.

When Jessica Yefremov was planning to open her clothing boutique, it started out as an exclusively online store in 2021, and a year later she opened a physical storefront in the heart of downtown Spokane. Simple Wildflower carries an array of items, but one thing that Yefremov is particularly fond of is sets, and this spring and summer, shoppers can expect to find a number of linen pieces and essentials for their closets. They also do private shopping parties and permanent jewelry, which Yefremov says is something Simple Wildflower has become very well known for since opening. Yefremov says it's important to her to make Simple Wildflower affordable and fun for everyone who walks in. "We'd love to have a customer come in as a stranger and leave as a friend," she says.

BOUTIQUE BLEU

1184 W. Summit Pkwy.

Upon walking into Boutique Bleu, you're greeted by an array of floral patterns, bright hues and neutral colors. They sell a variety of fashionable and classic tops, dresses, pants and outerwear aimed to make shoppers feel their best wherever they go. Confidence is key at Boutique Bleu, and they strive to sell clothes that make each customer leave the store feeling strong, inspired and bold. They also sell accessories, handbags, jewelry and gifts. Plus, you can sign up for their Boutique Bleu Rewards program to earn points for each purchase at boutiquebleuonline.com, and you can also see their inventory online as well.