Where to Shop: The Great PNW

click to enlarge Leslie Douglas photos The Great PNW founder Joel Barbour at his flagship Kendall Yards shop.

Looking for casual apparel that's rooted in the Pacific Northwest? Stop by The Great PNW, where you can find a variety of shirts, sweaters, hats, and other items like drinkware and bags that all feature iconic regional flair.

The Great PNW offers gear in over 70 retailers around the Northwest, but its flagship store is in Spokane at Kendall Yards.

"The Northwest, it's very unique, especially in Spokane specifically — if you go 10 minutes in any direction, you can find lakes, rivers and hiking trails," says founder Joel Barbour. "I created the brand to celebrate the Northwest and what it means to live here."

New for 2024, The Great PNW is celebrating that quintessential Northwest beer, Rainier, with a whole line of collab tee's, sweatshirts and an assortment of hats for any weather condition. The Smoky Bear line of merch includes clothing — don't miss the adorable Babes Tee — as well as vintage-style tchotchkes such as a key fob, coasters and special pins.

More Local Shops

Judy's Enchanted Garden

2628 W. Northwest Blvd.

Blooming with a frequently changing inventory, Judy's Enchanted Garden has been providing Spokane gardeners and plant enthusiasts with a wide selection of unique plants, shrubs, trees and more since opening in 2004.

"We bring in annuals, perennials, vegetables, just different varieties that are hearty for our area, and we get in trucks weekly so we can keep our inventory fresh," says Jennifer Burghardt, who purchased the store last November.

Recently, Judy's Enchanted Garden launched a website that allows shoppers to place special orders for plants they may not find at most nurseries or that aren't currently available at Judy's.

"We try our best to cater to that, and that is something different that you don't find at a lot of nurseries."

Judy's is open during the holiday season, selling a variety of holiday garden decor and seasonal items and allowing them to connect with customers during the off-season.

THE QUILTING BEE

16002 E. Broadway Ave., Spokane Valley

With over 7,000 bolts of fabric, a wide selection of sewing machines and around 100 classes each month, The Quilting Bee caters to brand new and lifelong sewers and quilters alike. Their classes cover a wide range of sewing skills — such as embroidery, advanced quilt making and sewing machine basics. Many of their employees are avid sewers too, according to co-owner and marketing director Michael Auble, and The Quilting Bee often carries fabric lines, kits and other crafty creations made by their staff. The shop's machines are also available for shoppers to try in store, and The Quilting Bee posts videos on social media detailing the specifics of each new machine in its inventory.

PAINT IN MY HAIR

3036 N. Monroe St.

Paint in My Hair specializes in giving a second life to furniture and home decor items through refurbishing, upcycling and refinishing them. Established in 2009, the business carries items from 19 vendors, providing customers with a wide array of styles to choose from for their home furnishing and decorating needs. Find supplies such as paint and transfers from brands that include Annie Sloan Chalk Paint, General Finishes Products and Prima. There are also new items, including a selection of unique clothing, sprinkled in among the vintage wares. And if you're looking for DIY help to spruce up your own furniture pieces, visit paintinmyhair.com for information about classes.