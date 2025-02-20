Winter songs to get you through Spokane’s coldest season

It's been f—ing cold.

With that in mind, we thought we'd help you get through this frigid spell with a collection of wintery songs to make the dark days a bit more bearable. Since wintry tunes in the zeitgeist tend to be holiday-season focused, we made an effort to avoid that iced-over slippery slope and instead go with songs that address other aspects of the snowy season or just give off heavy winter vibes. So grab a warm beverage, and curl up with these sounds to soothe your frosty soul.

The' first track on Smith's posthumous album New Moon isn't the most joyful tune, but it's Elliott Smith — what do you expect? The song starts with Smith's wildly underappreciated guitar playing and begins with a touching declaration of love: "I'd say you'd make a perfect angel in the snow." (MADISON PEARSON)







The apt band name helps, but even under a different pseudonym "Beauty" would still radiate a dark winter energy. The low-fi guitar and bass backing Keith Zarriello's vocals give the feeling of a dying fire one huddles around for any flicker of warmth while the gorgeously passionate yet forceful declarations of love hit with the blunt force of a snow plow running over your heart. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

"Then the snow started falling..." (check) "...we were stuck out in your car..." (thanks, 1 degree weather) "...You were rubbing both my hands..." (I really need new gloves) "...chewing on a candy bar" (sugar might fix this). (SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL)







In addition to freezing our pipes, the weather can also freeze our memories. Vagabon's Laetitia Tamko possesses a powerful voice that can stop you dead in your tracks, and her indie rock reminiscence after a breakup about how "we sat on my cold apartment floor / where we thought we would stay in love" is the type of frozen over memory that never really melts away. (SS)

Curry makes this hip-hop gem as a response to those who continually criticized him for being under the influence. He's not giving them the cold shoulder or being distant on purpose, but he's faded and doesn't want to listen to the criticisms of his hedonistic weakness. (VICTOR CORRAL MARTINEZ)

If you've ever had a crush that you know is never going to materialize — leaving you to forcibly hold back your words and feelings around them until the repressed emotions sting your lungs like inhales of frigid air (before succumbing to cold and going numb) — then this early Jimmy Eat World rocker is for you. (SS)





Winter is always a great time to listen to Mitski's thoughtful (and at times depressing) discography, however, this folksy pop song off her latest album, The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We, brings together the artist's signature sad girl style with the beauty of frost dusting the land. (COLTON RASANEN)





For some reason, Miike Snow thought "let's use a conqueror known for having hundreds of children as the personification of a possessive lover" and it bops. Plus, the music video is full of corny James Bond vibes, because why not? While not a pure winter song, "Snow" did it, so... (SW)





In terms of uber microgenres "songs about it snowing in Seattle" is one of my favs. Minus the Bear's math rock on "Hooray" celebrates making future nostalgic memories when "it's cold and snow's actually on the ground of this no-snow town." Meanwhile Tacocat finds pop punk bliss in the fact that the "city cannot handle snow" so everything just shuts down and life gets a sweet, brief pause. (SS)

Winter is an isolating time, but I don't need to tell you that. Simon & Garfunkel know that best. The final song on Sounds of Silence presents listeners with depressing lyrics ("I have no need for friendship, friendship causes pain" and "it's laughter and loving I disdain") with an incredibly catchy, upbeat melody — a silly dichotomy that makes me giggle every time I hear it. Not to mention the lyric "a freshly fallen silent shroud of snow" that is riddled with alliteration making the tune even more pleasing to the ear amid the lovely melody. (MP)

You don't want to get dumped over the phone, but also you don't want to bundle up to go over to your partner's apartment only to get dumped and left out in the cold both figuratively and literally. The upbeat instrumentation here masks some of the sorrow as Ben Gibbard shows off his lyrical chops, creating a scene where his chattering teeth are sending him hidden Morse code messages. (SS)

Lifetime achievement for dropping "frozen fractals" as a lyric in an all-time banger for kiddos. (SS)

Sometimes winter seems like the loneliest time, but Carly Rae Jepsen has the power to make it feel like it's all going to be OK. (CR)









Only Joni Mitchell can throw a decidedly wintry song onto an album full of sunny summer vibes (Blue) and make it work perfectly. (MP)

This song captures the instant feeling of brightness and warmth holding a lover's hand while walking and pushing through the dark and cold winters together. (VCM)









Dear Stranger Things fans, when you listen to Kate Bush's 1985 album Hounds of Love, please make it past the first track. If you don't, you'll miss this eerily ominous song about (//checks notes) ice skating. (CR)

While being snowed in can be a drag, there's a certain positive warmth to be found in accepting it. Maybe the indoor time will allow you to write a song for your special someone as tender as this quintessential New England winter gem from Fountains of Wayne. (SS)







While Franz Ferdinand is usually in a frenetic art dance rock mode, the band also excels when it slows things down and aims for sinister, steely detached cool. Anyone who's had a rocky relationship in cuffing season can probably relate to the line, "And I am cold, yes, I'm cold / But not as cold as you are..." (SS)





Nothing reminds you of loneliness like winter and cold nights by yourself with space for two in your bed, but it's just you. Cuco delivers the feels of winter sadness with beautiful melodies under a reverbed and dragged-out voice. Sadboi 4ever. (VCM)♦