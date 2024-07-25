Checking out some of the free summer concert series in the Inland Northwest

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo The Brandon Jackson Band performs at Kendall Yards' Rock the Nest concert series.

While some of the best concerts of the summer take place under an open sky at the Spokane Pavilion and Northern Quest Resort & Casino's BECU Live, you needn't pay headliner ticket prices to get your outdoor live music fix. Before it gets too late into the season, the Inlander team went to check out a few standout free family-friendly outdoor concerts series.

ROCK THE NEST

Wednesdays from 5-8:30 pm through Sept. 18

Kendall Yards, Summit Parkway, Spokane

Much like Las Vegas is home to a much smaller version of the Eiffel Tower, Kendall Yards is home to a mini version of the Spokane Pavilion that also hosts live music in the summer.

Near Inlander HQ, we're lucky enough to catch the beginnings of the Rock the Nest Concert Series as we leave the office each Wednesday evening of the Kendall Yards Night Market while the sounds of local musicians drift up and down Summit Parkway.

It's the perfect storm really: Night Market attendees wander up and down Kendall Yard's main drag browsing the various booths while at either end of the event's stretch, local acts play original tunes and covers under the Nest (the mini Pavilion across from Molé) and in Adams Alley between Marmot Art Space and OutWest Wines & Ciders. The lineup rotates every hour and a half.

With longtime scene staples like The Rub and some fairly fresh faces like Snacks at Midnight, Rock the Nest has a wide range of sonic stylings and a small, cozy feel that's hard to find in an outdoor concert setting. (MP)

BROWNE'S ADDITION CONCERT SERIES

Thursdays from 6-8 pm through Aug. 15

Coeur d'Alene Park, 2195 W. Second Ave.

Cool respite can be found on hot Thursday evenings in the heart of Spokane. That's because the gazebo nestled in Coeur d'Alene Park hosts the Browne's Addition Summer Concert Series.

Despite the early July heat wave when I trek to the park, the temperature is surprisingly comfortable, with the many trees in Coeur d'Alene park providing ample shade. Residents bring lawn chairs and blankets to rest on, coolers to keep their drinks fresh, and a hankering for good music.

A cover of "Ain't No Sunshine" by Villa Blues and Jazz fills the warm July evening air as locals arrive at the park, picking out a spot on the grass to sit. The band follows it up with a bossa nova-esque rendition of "Night and Day," during which the flutist steals the show.

Browne's Addition's summer concerts continue to mid-August, so don't miss the chance to experience some fantastic live music in Spokane's first park. (CB)

SUN TIME MUSIC SERIES

Fri & Sat at 5 pm + Sun at 2 pm through Aug. 31

Big Barn Brewing Company, 16004 N. Applewood Lane, Mead

Shadowed by many trees surrounding the grassy yard, Big Barn Brewing can be found tucked away next to Beck's Harvest House (which also has its own free summer outdoor concert series). Outside the eponymous big barn, there's plenty of space to plop your chair or blanket down and listen to the musician(s) on the quaint, wooden stage. And don't worry about food and drink — with a food truck outside and beer, wine, water, etc. inside the barn, the options are plentiful.

On a recent visit, kids dance in front of the stage, and parents and adults laugh at sudden changes in music. It's a fulfilling and worry-free vibe. Grab your favorite lawn chair and put on your best sunglasses: Green Bluff is calling. (MO)

RIVERSTONE SUMMER CONCERTS

Thursdays from 6-8 pm through Aug. 29

Riverstone Park, 1805 Tilford Lane, Coeur d'Alene

In terms of venues for free outdoor shows, it's hard to top the amphitheater at Riverstone Park. Sitting on the banks of a man-made lake, spectators can take in the sounds of the Riverstone Summer Concert Series on Thursday nights with the performers set against the lovely watery backdrop while enjoying the abundance of shade from an overhanging canopy. While regulars bring their lawn chairs and snap up the best spots on a sloping grassy hill early, there's plenty of space in front of the stage for those who want to dance.

The sound system is also sharp for an outdoor setup, so when local Motown and soul cover band Nu Jack City kicked off the series in early July, the assembled masses felt every soulful note and deep groove resonate throughout the park. While patrons can bring their own picnics, Cascadia Pizza Co. and Ben & Jerry's food trucks are on site, along with drink sales for those needing some refreshment. The park's playground a stone's throw away from the stage makes things extra family-friendly. (SS) ♦