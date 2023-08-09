Lucky You Lounge set to close down at the end of August

click to enlarge It's been tough times for the local music scene
Erick Doxey photo
Lucky You going away makes for Unlucky Us
ever since COVID hit, and the news only got worse today when Lucky You Lounge officially announced
it's closing its doors at the end of the month.
In the years since its 2019 opening
, the Browne's Addition nightclub and restaurant became a fixture in the Spokane music scene, bringing in plenty of notable folk, indie, hip-hop, country, punk and dance acts, while also giving another stage for local acts to shine.
Even in my year-and-a-half-or-so back in Spokane, I've had some absolutely wonderful experiences at the venue: Blissfully thrashing sets from locals like Itchy Kitty
and the Smokes
, multiple enthralling concerts by Portland indie rock fav MAITA
, country sweetness via Hailey Whitters
, engrossing atmospheric sets by Wild Pink
and Black Belt Eagle Scout
, Jinkx Universe, Iyzlo Mattisse and Exzac Change
transforming the space into a college hangout pad, Cursive
shredding its way through Domestica
or even Inlander
-contributor and Lucky You's inner doorkeeper Elissa Ball
comforting me with chatter during a mental meltdown or two.
It's always been notable how many band touring through Spokane have gone out of their way to say how lucky
Spokane is to have a venue like Lucky You while on stage. There was always a sincerety to this sentiment, which underscores the oncoming loss.
The news of Lucky You's demise didn't come as a total shock, as there had been rumblings that things weren't exactly going great for a while now. Enduring the extended period of closure due to COVID has led many
clubs across the globe to close down, and things undoubtedly had to get more difficult when the venue's co-founders Karli Fairbanks and Caleb Ingersoll divorced.
Lucky You plans to host scheduled concerts through the end of August. Venue staff say they'll share updates on its website
in the following days regarding concerts scheduled at the venue for September and beyond.
As for the future of the building, only time will tell. If a wealthy benefactor wants to swoop in and help prop up the Spokane music scene, it'd be much appreciated (I need things to write about, after all).
For now, maybe take the time to make a final journey or two to Lucky You. Next week's MAITA show (Aug. 17) is a lock to be a fantastic gig, or if you're looking more local, grab a drink and check out CDA singer-songwriter Bailey Allen Baker (Aug. 25). Make some more Lucky You memories, even if they're bitersweet.
And remember: Support local music or it will cease existing.