Lucky You Lounge set to close down at the end of August

The Spokane live music hotspot has 11 shows left before it's gone for good

By

click to enlarge Lucky You Lounge set to close down at the end of August
Erick Doxey photo
Lucky You going away makes for Unlucky Us
It's been tough times for the local music scene ever since COVID hit, and the news only got worse today when Lucky You Lounge officially announced it's closing its doors at the end of the month.

In the years since its 2019 opening, the Browne's Addition nightclub and restaurant became a fixture in the Spokane music scene, bringing in plenty of notable folk, indie, hip-hop, country, punk and dance acts, while also giving another stage for local acts to shine.

Even in my year-and-a-half-or-so back in Spokane, I've had some absolutely wonderful experiences at the venue: Blissfully thrashing sets from locals like Itchy Kitty and the Smokes, multiple enthralling concerts by Portland indie rock fav MAITA, country sweetness via Hailey Whitters, engrossing atmospheric sets by Wild Pink and Black Belt Eagle Scout, Jinkx Universe, Iyzlo Mattisse and Exzac Change transforming the space into a college hangout pad, Cursive shredding its way through Domestica or even Inlander-contributor and Lucky You's inner doorkeeper Elissa Ball comforting me with chatter during a mental meltdown or two.

It's always been notable how many band touring through Spokane have gone out of their way to say how lucky Spokane is to have a venue like Lucky You while on stage. There was always a sincerety to this sentiment, which underscores the oncoming loss.

The news of Lucky You's demise didn't come as a total shock, as there had been rumblings that things weren't exactly going great for a while now. Enduring the extended period of closure due to COVID has led many clubs across the globe to close down, and things undoubtedly had to get more difficult when the venue's co-founders Karli Fairbanks and Caleb Ingersoll divorced.

Lucky You plans to host scheduled concerts through the end of August. Venue staff say they'll share updates on its website in the following days regarding concerts scheduled at the venue for September and beyond.

As for the future of the building, only time will tell. If a wealthy benefactor wants to swoop in and help prop up the Spokane music scene, it'd be much appreciated (I need things to write about, after all).

For now, maybe take the time to make a final journey or two to Lucky You. Next week's MAITA show (Aug. 17) is a lock to be a fantastic gig, or if you're looking more local, grab a drink and check out CDA singer-songwriter Bailey Allen Baker (Aug. 25). Make some more Lucky You memories, even if they're bitersweet.

And remember: Support local music or it will cease existing.

Tags

Trending

Speaking of...

Seattle singer-songwriter Sera Cahoone tours back to Colorado for a dream concert

By Seth Sommerfeld

Seattle singer-songwriter Sera Cahoone tours back to Colorado for a dream concert

Lucky Fest Northwest announces inaugural lineup

By Seth Sommerfeld

Lucky Fest Northwest announces inaugural lineup

Allen Stone returns to Spokane for four-night residency at Lucky You Lounge

By Seth Sommerfeld

Allen Stone returns to Spokane for four-night residency at Lucky You Lounge

Inlander Insights: Super Sparkle gets ready to say goodbye

By Seth Sommerfeld

Inlander Insights: Super Sparkle gets ready to say goodbye
More »

Latest in Music News

Drag star Jinkx Monsoon gets a full rock band for her latest cabaret show

By Seth Sommerfeld

Drag star Jinkx Monsoon gets a full rock band for her latest cabaret show

Moscow Mountain Music Fest aims to become a regional music tradition

By Seth Sommerfeld

Moscow Mountain Music Fest aims to become a regional music tradition

Foo Fighters and the Breeders rock the Arena

By Nicholas Deshais

Foo Fighters and the Breeders rock the Arena

Catching up with Seattle indie folk powerhouse the Head and the Heart

By Seth Sommerfeld

Catching up with Seattle indie folk powerhouse the Head and the Heart
More »
More Music News
All Music

Trending in the Alternative Press

Things To Do

Blue Waters Bluegrass Festival

Blue Waters Bluegrass Festival @ Waterfront Park

Fri., Aug. 11, 4-9 p.m., Sat., Aug. 12, 1-9:15 p.m. and Sun., Aug. 13, 12-4 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Seth Sommerfeld

Seth Sommerfeld is the Music Editor for The Inlander, and an alumnus of Gonzaga University and Syracuse University. He has written for The Washington Post, Rolling Stone, Fox Sports, SPIN, Collider, and many other outlets. He also hosts the podcast, Everyone is Wrong...

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation