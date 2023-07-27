Prepping for another musical summer at the Festival at Sandpoint

click to enlarge Yellow Goat Studio photo The Sandpoint shores offer some great concertgoing.

For 40 years, the Festival at Sandpoint has brought music and community to its namesake riverside town, always bringing in a myriad of artists representing a multitude of genres to share their talents with the Idaho Panhandle.

While concertgoers can expect some changes from prior years, like no re-entry into the venue, no hard-sided coolers and — perhaps most notably — the loss of the festival's iconic tent, these changes have allowed the festival to increase capacity this year.

With it being Festival at Sandpoint's 40th anniversary, the fest's executive director Allison Baranski says attendees can expect some celebratory fun.

"A part of our mission is music education, generating regional economic impact for rural North Idaho, and bringing these amazing cultural experiences to such a kind of rural area." Baranski says. "Being able to provide an annual opportunity to gather and celebrate for 40 years in Northern Idaho is pretty cool."

Here's what you can expect from this year's lineup (for more details visit festivalatsandpoint.com):

THURSDAY, JULY 27

BRIT FLOYD

Since forming in 2011 and performing over 1,000 shows, Brit Floyd has become a highly regarded cover band, bringing the sound and theatrics of Pink Floyd's 1994 world tour to the stage once more. This Brit Floyd set primarily showcases the legendary album The Dark Side of the Moon (in celebration of the record's 50th anniversary), but the tribute act will perform other famed tracks from the classic rock band's extensive discography.

FRIDAY, JULY 28

GARY CLARK JR. WITH BRADY WATT

Grammy-winning artist Gary Clark Jr. fuses the acoustic and soulful sounds of blues and rock with hip-hop, creating an experimental blend of genres new and old. Hailing from Austin, Texas, Clark's albums have landed on the Billboard Top 10 multiple times and garnered widespread acclaim. Clark will be joined on stage by Brady Watt, a bass player and producer from New England, who has an online series called "Bass & Bars" for which he collaborates with artists and creates a stripped-down bassline performance of their songs.



SATURDAY, JULY 29

TRAIN

No need to sail across the sun to hear Train perform some of their charting hits, such as "Hey, Soul Sister" and "Drops of Jupiter." While this show is sold out, there's always a chance you'll find a ticket to ride on the secondary market.

SUNDAY, JULY 30

THE STRING CHEESE INCIDENT

With 12 albums blending elements of bluegrass, psychedelia and progressive rock sounds, the String Cheese Incident has remained dedicated to supporting the music community as a whole by performing at a variety of philanthropic events. They've made a name for themselves as an innovative musical force with a stage presence that's as captivating as their discography.

THURSDAY, AUG. 3

MICHAEL FRANTI & FRIENDS

Looking for an upbeat and energizing day suited for all ages? When Michael Franti & Friends take the stage Thursday afternoon during the festival's Family Hour – a performance intended to get audience members of all ages moving to the music – their high-energy reggae, pop and hip-hop inspired songs will get you out of your seat and onto the outdoor dance floor.

THURSDAY, AUG. 3

MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD WITH SOJA

Michael Franti reclaims the stage later that evening for a sold-out show, joined by SOJA, a reggae band that deepens their musical style by collaborating with artists from across the world. If you missed your chance to get tickets, fret not; Franti's afternoon gig still has tickets for Sandpoint's reggae enthusiasts.

FRIDAY, AUG. 4

REO SPEEDWAGON WITH CHARLIE FARREN

Zero tickets remain for the rock legends REO Speedwagon. The band's drive shines through their continuous touring and record production since 1967, with a multitude of hit singles that almost anyone can sing along to. They'll be joined by Charlie Farren, a Boston rock artist with a unique sound and captivating vocals, who stops in Sandpoint as part of his ongoing solo acoustic tour.

SATURDAY, AUG. 5

ASHLEY MCBRYDE WITH ZACH TOP

From biker bars to the main stage, singer songwriter Ashley McBryde's country music has a unique edge and rock 'n' roll flare that shines the light on her lyrical songs. Her latest album Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville was a collaboration with a variety of artists including Brothers Osborne and Brandy Clark, for which she received her sixth Grammy nomination. She'll be joined by special guest Zach Top, an artist with the goal to revive the spirit of '90s country music. Together, the two will transport listeners to a rural dancehall, made complete with a can of cold beer in hand.



SUNDAY, AUG. 6

THE PRINCESS BRIDE IN CONCERT

Each year, the Festival at Sandpoint concludes its two weeks of performances with a symphonic show. This year, the Spokane Symphony is accompanying the beloved big-screen adventure of The Princess Bride. With a full 60-piece orchestra playing the original score throughout the run of the film, the fantastical and romantic elements of the movie are elevated for first time viewers and cult fans alike. The performance is being conducted by Spokane Symphony's Morihiko Nakahara, who is known for bringing a charismatic presence to the podium and drawing the audience into the score through his symphonic interpretations. ♦