Spokane Summer Concert Guide 2023

Erick Doxey photo It's time for some outdoor concertgoing...

L

Whether it's the wonderful spectacle of taking in tunes under the stars or blockbuster arena tours, things sonically heat up when the temperatures rise. With that in mind, here's a very direct guide to the Inland Northwest's summer concert offerings.We'll update this page as new shows are announced, so don't forget to check back periodically!Lord HuronIncubusTrombone Shorty and Orleans Jazz Avenue, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, Robert Randolph and the Family BandThe Head and the Heart, Father John MistyNoah KahanRebelution, IrationModest Mouse, Pixies, Cat PowerGooseThe Avett BrothersBlues Traveler, Big Head Todd and the MonstersJason Mraz & His SuperbandFalling In Reverse3 Doors DownGhostYoung the GiantBoyz II MenLindsey StirlingCounting Crows, Dashboard ConfessionalForeignerDan + ShayThe All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, The Get Up KidsIlleniumBrandi Carlile, Marcus MumfordJoni Mitchell and the Joni Jam featuring Brandi CarlileThe Highwomen, Tanya TuckerBeyond WonderlandDead & CompanyAbove & Beyond Group Therapy WeekenderBoygenius, Carly Rae Jepsen, Illuminati HottiesWatershed FestivalBass Canyon FestivalDave Matthews BandThe LumineersEric ChurchKane BrownChris Stapleton, Allen StoneAlabamaFoo Fighters, The BreedersBeartooth, TriviumJimmy Eat World, Manchester OrchestraW.A.S.P.Dream TheaterBuddy GuyBonnie RaittCannonball '23