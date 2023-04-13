Spokane Summer Concert Guide 2023

Rounding up the Inland Northwest's biggest (and outdoor) concert offerings.

By

Spokane Summer Concert Guide 2023
Erick Doxey photo
It's time for some outdoor concertgoing...
Live music just hits different in the summer. Whether it's the wonderful spectacle of taking in tunes under the stars or blockbuster arena tours, things sonically heat up when the temperatures rise. With that in mind, here's a very direct guide to the Inland Northwest's summer concert offerings.

We'll update this page as new shows are announced, so don't forget to check back periodically!

Spokane Pavilion Concerts

May 27 Lord Huron
July 22 Incubus
July 27 Trombone Shorty and Orleans Jazz Avenue, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, Robert Randolph and the Family Band
Aug 6 The Head and the Heart, Father John Misty
Aug 18 Noah Kahan
Aug 24 Rebelution, Iration
Sept 6 Modest Mouse, Pixies, Cat Power
Sept 23 Goose

Northern Quest Casino & Resort's Outdoor Summer Concerts

July 14 The Avett Brothers
July 15 Blues Traveler, Big Head Todd and the Monsters
July 17 Jason Mraz & His Superband
July 24 Falling In Reverse
July 27 3 Doors Down
Aug 5 Ghost
Aug 8 Young the Giant
Aug 19 Boyz II Men
Aug 29 Lindsey Stirling
Sept 13 Counting Crows, Dashboard Confessional
Sept 22 Foreigner
Sept 23 Dan + Shay
Sept 25 The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, The Get Up Kids

Gorge Amphitheatre

May 27 & 28 Illenium
June 9 Brandi Carlile, Marcus Mumford
June 10 Joni Mitchell and the Joni Jam featuring Brandi Carlile
June 11 The Highwomen, Tanya Tucker
June 17 & 19 Beyond Wonderland
July 7 & 8 Dead & Company
July 21-23 Above & Beyond Group Therapy Weekender
July 29 Boygenius, Carly Rae Jepsen, Illuminati Hotties
Aug 4-6 Watershed Festival
Aug 18-20 Bass Canyon Festival
Sept 1-3 Dave Matthews Band
Sept 8 The Lumineers
Sept 9-10 Eric Church

Spokane Arena

May 18 Kane Brown
June 15 Chris Stapleton, Allen Stone
July 6 Alabama
Aug 4 Foo Fighters, The Breeders

The Podium

June 14 Beartooth, Trivium
July 14 Jimmy Eat World, Manchester Orchestra
Aug 11 W.A.S.P.

First Interstate Center for the Arts

July 17 Dream Theater
Aug 9 Buddy Guy
Sept 6 Bonnie Raitt

Cannonball

July 22 Cannonball '23

Tags

Latest in Music News

Spring 2023 Album Roundup

By Seth Sommerfeld

Spring 2023 Album Roundup

Music Feels Bad

By Seth Sommerfeld

Music Feels Bad

Navigating a week in Boise for Treefort Music Fest

By Seth Sommerfeld

Navigating a week in Boise for Treefort Music Fest

New record store Entropy draws on inspiration from modern architecture and the ever-changing nature of music

By Summer Sandstrom

New record store Entropy draws on inspiration from modern architecture and the ever-changing nature of music
More »

Readers also liked…

Allen Stone returns to Spokane for four-night residency at Lucky You Lounge

By Seth Sommerfeld

Allen Stone returns to Spokane for four-night residency at Lucky You Lounge
More Music News
All Music

Trending in the Alternative Press

Things To Do

Journey, Toto

Journey, Toto @ Spokane Arena

Fri., April 14, 7:30 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Seth Sommerfeld

Seth Sommerfeld is the Music Editor for The Inlander, and an alumnus of Gonzaga University and Syracuse University. He has written for The Washington Post, Rolling Stone, Fox Sports, SPIN, Collider, and many other outlets. He also hosts the podcast, Everyone is Wrong...

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • April 13-19, 2023

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation