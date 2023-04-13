Spokane Summer Concert Guide 2023

We'll update this page as new shows are announced, so don't forget to check back periodically!
Spokane Pavilion ConcertsMay 27 Lord Huron
July 22 Incubus
July 27 Trombone Shorty and Orleans Jazz Avenue, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, Robert Randolph and the Family Band
Aug 6 The Head and the Heart, Father John Misty
Aug 18 Noah Kahan
Aug 24 Rebelution, Iration
Sept 6 Modest Mouse, Pixies, Cat Power
Sept 23 Goose
Northern Quest Casino & Resort's Outdoor Summer ConcertsJuly 14 The Avett Brothers
July 15 Blues Traveler, Big Head Todd and the Monsters
July 17 Jason Mraz & His Superband
July 24 Falling In Reverse
July 27 3 Doors Down
Aug 5 Ghost
Aug 8 Young the Giant
Aug 19 Boyz II Men
Aug 29 Lindsey Stirling
Sept 13 Counting Crows, Dashboard Confessional
Sept 22 Foreigner
Sept 23 Dan + Shay
Sept 25 The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, The Get Up Kids
Gorge AmphitheatreMay 27 & 28 Illenium
June 9 Brandi Carlile, Marcus Mumford
June 10 Joni Mitchell and the Joni Jam featuring Brandi Carlile
June 11 The Highwomen, Tanya Tucker
June 17 & 19 Beyond Wonderland
July 7 & 8 Dead & Company
July 21-23 Above & Beyond Group Therapy Weekender
July 29 Boygenius, Carly Rae Jepsen, Illuminati Hotties
Aug 4-6 Watershed Festival
Aug 18-20 Bass Canyon Festival
Sept 1-3 Dave Matthews Band
Sept 8 The Lumineers
Sept 9-10 Eric Church
Spokane ArenaMay 18 Kane Brown
June 15 Chris Stapleton, Allen Stone
July 6 Alabama
Aug 4 Foo Fighters, The Breeders
The PodiumJune 14 Beartooth, Trivium
July 14 Jimmy Eat World, Manchester Orchestra
Aug 11 W.A.S.P.
First Interstate Center for the ArtsJuly 17 Dream Theater
Aug 9 Buddy Guy
Sept 6 Bonnie Raitt