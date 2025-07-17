Starting from a very early age, the family band Skating Polly only gets more rocking with time

Despite being in her mid-20s, Skating Polly singer/bassist Kelli Mayo is a seasoned industry vet. While that label might seem like a stretch for most artists her age, most of them didn't put out their band's first album when they were 10 years old.

Mayo and her stepsister and guitarist/vocalist Peyton Bighorse started Skating Polly when they were both pre-teens living in Oklahoma. The duo played all the instruments on early albums starting with 2010's Taking Over the World and garnered attention by displaying a wunderkind sense of aggressive melodicism and riot grrrl spirit that belied their ages. After relocating to Tacoma, the pair eventually added Kelli's brother Kurtis Mayo on drums in 2017 to round Skating Polly into a sibling trio. The resulting album, 2018's wildly underrated The Make It All Show, remains one of the best Northwest albums of the 2010s — a pure blast of aggressive, sassy and biting alternative rock that never misses the mark. Skating Polly proved to be an elite family band, even if that wasn't actually their goal in those very early days.

"Honestly the reason that I'm always scared to tell people that we've been in a band since we were so young, especially when I was a teenager, was that it would sound like this is something our parents put us up to. Like this was some gimmick. Like we're little trained robots," Kelli Mayo says. "Cause also we played some shows with little robot kids and kid bands, and we always stuck out like a sore thumb. For better or worse, we weren't kids who were taking guitar or vocal lessons since we were 6. I just want to play with the band."

Admittedly, dynamics of being in a band with your family can be fraught at times (ask the recently reunited Oasis), but the siblings know that even after squabbling they'll stick by one another in the end.

"I always tell people it's really easy to knife each other, because you know all of each other's biggest insecurities. So you can turn breakfast into a total f---ing war to the dead really quick if you want. [Laughs] Even if stuff gets really emotional and it's like, "I hate you! I hate you! I hate you!" it's like, well... you don't really hate each other because you're siblings. What's the worst you're gonna do?" Mayo says. "But the good thing is we don't take shit from other people, we really have each other's back. I think we're really good about it."

Never content to stay in a certain lane, Skating Polly followed up the streamlined Make It All Show with a sprawling 18-track double album in the form of 2023's Chaos County Line. From pedal-to-the-floor thrashers ("Rabbit Food") to emotionally wrenching piano rock ballads ("Someone Like a Friend") to odder stylistic experimentations ("Booster Seat"), the expansive collection shows off Skating Polly's many shades without feeling meandering.

"So since the start of Skating Polly, we've always had different vibes of songs that we like to kind of write in: acoustic songs, piano songs, the fast ones, slower rockers, yada yada yada. It's on every album a little bit, but on this album, I really wanted to go so far into all these different worlds and just really kind of push it," Mayo says. "And I really wanted to do a double album, it also felt like it wasn't enough of a challenge just to get together and write an album. Exile in Guyville [by Liz Phair] is one of our favorite records, and [our producer] Brad Wood also produced that. I knew we could write a really good album, but what would be harder is to make a double album where I actually love every single song. So that's what we did."

The process of crafting Chaos County Line also coincided with a health scare for Kelli, which delayed things but amped up the band's desire to deliver something large for fans who'd been waiting patiently for new Skating Polly tunes.

"I had just recovered from two surgeries on my vocal cords, and so I more or less spent about a year on vocal rest, where I couldn't really do much. And it luckily overlapped with that first year of COVID, when people weren't playing shows anyway. But it was really scary and intense," she says. "But there were just so many songs and so many ideas, and it felt like such a long gap of time between that and The Make It All Show. It just felt like "Oh my god, five years? Half a decade? Jesus Christ! We got to do something big.' We felt like we had this debt, almost."

While they may no longer live under the same roof (in fact the sisters live separately in Southern California now, while Kurtis still resides in Tacoma), Skating Polly boasts a rock camaraderie that not many bands can touch (which you can see live when the band plays The Big Dipper on July 24). And while Chaos County Line might be Mayo's favorite Skating Polly album, she's still got a soft spot for those songs written when she was still a little kid.

"I've gone through phases of being like, 'Oh god. No, no, no. Listen to the stuff past when I was 17. Because I was a child.' But even though I was, I still like it," she says. "I like all of it for the legacy. I mean, I think it's kind of cool. I think it's going to be really funny when people are listening to Skating Polly on shuffle, and it goes from Chaos County Line to "Rainbows" off Taking Over the World, where I'm 9 years old on the vocals. People are gonna be like, 'Wait, what is this? No, this isn't the same band. Wait what?!?'" ♦

— Skating Polly, Black Ends, Itchy Kitty • Thu, July 24 at 7:30 pm • $18 • All ages • The Big Dipper • 171 S. Washington St. • thebigdipperspokane.com