Tales from Volume Night 1

I've been known to travel across
Young Kwak photo
Brittany Jean at Zola during Volume 2024's first night.
the country to catch a tour that didn't make its way to the West Coast or drive through the night from Seattle to Portland to follow a band for two shows back-to-back.
Nothing beats the euphoric feeling of hearing your favorite songs performed in an iconic venue or the pride that fills your extremities seeing them up on that stage. But, the world of live music truly opened up for me when I discovered the wonder of local shows. Now, I'm a total fiend for Spokane's local scene and the amazing people who keep it thriving.
When you go to two or three local shows a week, you start to familiarize yourself with the crowds. I see the same faces each week and share short waves and eyebrow raises in the narrow hallways of Spokane venues. I'm chummy with bartenders and security guards, exchanging pleasantries on the sidewalk — "Me again!" — while handing over my ID.
The first night of Volume Music Festival was my typical Friday night amplified one thousand times. My personal Super Bowl, if you will.
We're lucky here in the Lilac City to have local bands playing sundry genres. The hardcore scene is always thriving, Americana can be heard almost any night of the week and our cache of incredible rock guitarists is actually mind-boggling. It's easy to get stuck in your typical ecosystem, though. So my plan for Volume was to break out and see some unfamiliar faces in the crowds.
Starting strong at Zola, Brittany Jean's silken voice and gentle guitar playing flowed out onto the sidewalk as Volume-goers made their way to their first shows of the night. Her smile lit up the typically dimly-lit establishment and her sweet, cheery tunes had the waitstaff and patrons alike bopping their heads and swaying along.
Madison Pearson photo
Warren Dunes in killer outfits feat. bubbles
Between sets, I came across Warren Dunes playing a set in the Washington Cracker Building. From the name alone, I thought Warren Dunes was a dude
. Like just a dude playing an acoustic on stage. Boy was I wrong
.
Decked out in jellyfish-print leggings, a sequined jacket and Dixie cup pants, the three members of Warren Dunes could not have looked more downright fun. And fun they brought! Lead singer Julia Massey was playing two keyboards at once while bubbles floated around the room from the band's personal bubble machine. Their free-flowing vibes and generally sunny disposition had me adding the band's songs to playlists right then and there.
After an absolutely electric (and packed!) set by Vika & The Velvets, a few friends and I left the WCB to catch the tail end of Mister Sister's non-Volume set at Zola before bolting down the street to the Big Dipper to see my first-ever Itchy Kitty show.
Young Kwak photo
Itchy Kitty is always a thrashing good time.
And the tales I've been told are most certainly true: Itchy Kitty ROCKS.
"Don't be weird!" Itchy Kitty guitarist and vocalist Ami yelled to the crowd. "Don't be weird, move up! Come up here!"
That was all the encouragement the late-night crowd needed to start going ham. A mosh pit formed and, at first, I wanted to retreat but stuck around knowing I was safe around Itchy Kitty vets.
I'm not one to frequent the Dipper, but I might have to start now because the energy in that room was infectious as hell. I knew none of the words to the songs, but I couldn't wipe the smile off my face. I was even doing a baby headbang. Who am I?!
I left with ringing ears
Young Kwak photo
Itchy Kitty got the mosh pit going at the Big Dipper.
and deep satisfaction running through my veins knowing I accomplished my personal mission of getting out of my comfort zone. And tonight I, and many others, will do it all over again as the final night of Volume approaches.
Big draws tonight include Seattle hip-hop artist Oblé Reed who passed through town briefly in May for a set at the Chameleon. His 2023 album LINDENAVE!
was among the best of the year and I have no doubt his set at 8:50 pm at the Washington Cracker Building will draw a sizeable crowd, so get there early if you're hoping for a good spot. And stick around for Grieves at 10:50 for more hip-hop goodness.
Seattle-based THEM plays nYne at 9:20 pm, a must-see for pop fans but also for anyone who loves to see badass women do what they do best: take the world by storm.
You don't want to miss local master of ambience Jayson Orth (aka August to August) taking the Mootsy's stage at 8:50 pm followed by Spokane folk singer-songwriter, The Holy Broke at 9:50 pm.
See volumespokane.com
for the full Saturday lineup.
You can still grab tickets for the last full day of Volume at the ticket offices located at Saranac Commons, Washington Cracker Building and the old Pistole boardshop today for $45. If you're hoping to catch a few specific acts, ask the ticket offices for one- or two-venue pass and they'll hook you up.