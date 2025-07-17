Thirteen albums into an illustrious career, Dropkick Murphys is as fiercely political as ever on For the People

click to enlarge Riley Vecchione photo Dropkick Murphys can still scrap with them best of 'em.

As with many charged conversations around pop cultural touchstones of late, Dropkick Murphys hasn't suddenly "gotten" political, the band has always been that way (some people just have unfathomably low media comprehension). The Boston group has always been turning out feisty Celtic punk anthems championing the working class and unions in the ongoing battle against oligarchs and fascists since starting up in the mid-'90s.

After rising from small local clubs to the Warped Tour stage, the band broke through in a big way when their song "I'm Shipping Up to Boston" became a hit after being used prominently in The Departed. Despite being one of the biggest punk bands for a couple decades, Dropkick has never lost sight of its roots or morals.

After two acoustic albums created from unused Woody Guthrie lyrics (This Machine Still Kills Fascists and Okemah Rising), the band has returned to its hard rocking, mosh pit-starting ways with its brand-new album, For the People. The band has also garnered attention of late by being staunchly anti-Trump, including going viral this spring when lead singer Ken Casey bet a fan wearing MAGA merch that his shirt (unlike Dropkick Murphys' merch) wasn't made in the USA .(Casey won the bet, of course.)

Before Dropkick Murphys heads to Northern Quest Resort & Casino to put on a raucous show with fellow punk icons Bad Religion on Tuesday, July 22, we caught up with the band's lead guitarist and primary musical songwriter, Tim Brennan, to talk about For the People, escapism, and being a drummer at heart.

INLANDER: Did the band have any specific intentions in mind when crafting For the People?

BRENNAN: Yeah, absolutely. I mean, obviously, thematically, the lyrics deal with a lot of sort of the current state of things. But musically speaking, the last two records that we had put out were both acoustic albums where we used the lyrics of Woody Guthrie. And I think while we were doing that, both Ken and I knew that the next actual Dropkick Murphys' album that we did was going to be louder and harder than any of the previous stuff. So there was definitely forethought on my part, as a guy who writes a lot of the music, trying to come up with things that were not what we had just done with the Guthrie stuff. And then similarly, I think we were all looking to do, to do things that were out of the ordinary for us. I think a lot of people would say that they know what Dropkick Murphys sounds like, and so I think there was a little bit of intent, at least on my part, to sort of stretch the boundaries of what people think we sound like.

What are some of your favorite moments on For the People?

There's a lot of stuff. Obviously, I think Ken did a wonderful job with the lyrics when he's touching on the stuff that deals with present-day things — whether it be the political climate or just sort of the state of humanity. And then also, I love the songs throughout our whole career where Ken goes back and touches on things from his childhood, because his upbringing was super interesting to me. So that being said, my favorite song on the album is this song called "Street Lights," which is maybe my favorite thing that we've ever done.

Musically speaking, there's certainly a couple songs on there like the first single "Who'll Stand With Us?" that is pretty much classic Dropkick Murphys sounding. And then there are songs like "Bury the Bones" where we took the sort of Irish-y thing that we're known for, but did it in a very different sort of manner. There's a song called "Fiending for the Lies," musically, that's so different from anything we've ever done before. So there are so many points on the album where I was so excited about what we were doing.

How did the collaboration with Billy Bragg for the song "School Days Over" come about?

I mean, the song "There Is Power in a Union" by Billy Bragg has been part of our intro forever, certainly for the 22 years or 23 years I've been in the band. He did us the absolute pleasure of joining us for a couple songs on St. Patrick's Day in Boston two years ago. He showed up and was the nicest, sweetest f---ing guy I've ever met in my entire life. And he was so down for anything, and he was so complimentary of us. And so immediately we knew that we wanted to work with him again in the future.

There's this song called "School Days Over" originally written by Ewan MacColl — there's a well known version by Luke Kelly — and we thought that Billy would sound great on it. And so we reached out to him, and he was like, "That's one that's probably my favorite Ewan MacColl song, and I would love to do it." And so luckily, these days with recording being how it is, he didn't have to come to us, he could just go to a studio where he was. But the fact that he agreed to do it was amazing. And then just to hear that voice come out of the speakers while our song is on? It's incredible.

They say never meet your heroes. And in some cases, they're right. But in the case of Billy Bragg, meet him all day, because the guy is a goddamn gentleman.

Speaking of guest vocalists on this new album, what was it like getting Dropkick's old singer Al Barr back in the fold for "The Vultures Circle High"?

That was fun, and I'm glad he was able to do it. Again, talking about voices coming out of the speakers, it's sort of nice to hear that again. And it's just sort of a reminder to everyone that he's still around and very much a part of the family. You know, people like to speculate about whatever, but the fact of the matter is he's doing his family thing. He was on the road for so many years. He's doing his family thing now, while his mom is sick. And we were very excited to be able to get him on a song on the new album.

Considering you started out as an eclectic multi-instrumentalist in Dropkick — playing accordion, tin whistle, banjo, etc. — before shifting to guitar, do you have a favorite instrument to play?

I mean, I love doing all that weird stuff. The accordion holds a special place in my heart, because when I became a Pogues fan, when I was 14 or whatever, the thing that jumped out the most to me was the accordion playing. I've since had the absolute pleasure of becoming friends with James Fearnley, the accordion player from the Pogues, and have learned so much from him. He's helped me so much along the way, that he's kept it a very exciting thing for me to play. So I love doing that, apart from guitar. But at the end of the day, I consider myself a drummer. Gun to my head, can only play one instrument for the rest of my life, it would be the drums.

Is there anything else you'd like to add about this tour you've got coming up?

I can't even explain how excited I am to get out on the road and play a lot of these new songs for people. A lot of them are so different sounding from what people might think Dropkick Murphys sounds like, and then I can't say enough about how well Ken did putting all the lyrics together, especially considering the current state of things.

And we're super excited to be going out with Bad Religion. We haven't toured with them in like 20 years or something. You know, we hope to provide a nice night out for everyone where they can forget about all the bullshit that's going on and just enjoy some music for an evening.

While also singing about some of the bullshit that's going on. [Laughs]

Yeah, we'll be reminding you of the bullshit while you're there trying to forget about it. But we'll do it in an aggressive and fun way. ♦

Dropkick Murphys, Bad Religion, The Mainliners • Tue, July 22 at 7 pm • $30-$92 • All ages • Northern Quest Resort & Casino • 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights • northernquest.com