Volume Music Festival kicked off its return with a Chameleon pre-party

click to enlarge As Volume Music Festival emerges from a five-year hiatus
Madison Pearson photo
Volume Music Festival kicked off Thursday night with a pre-show at the Chameleon.
, local music fans should plan to show out for their favorite hometown bands this weekend. (And discover new favorites along the way!)
If the pure excitement of Volume's return isn't enough to convince you to go to a show or ten, then let me put you on to some of the festival's buzziest acts showcased at last night's Volume pre-show at the Chameleon.
Opening up the night was Post Falls rapper YP, as seen on the cover of our recent "Artists to Watch" issue
. The early crowd was hyped for his set that featured unreleased songs and a surprise guest appearance by Past Life Kenny. YP is constantly honing his craft, so his set at Red Room Lounge on Saturday at 9:05 pm will most likely be even better than the last. A must-see set for local hip-hop fiends.
Also featured in our "Artists to Watch" issue
, Vika & The Velvets rocked the Chameleon with a slate of new songs to be featured on the band's upcoming album, a powerful cover of "It's a Man's World" and a sprinkling of past releases. The band just came back from a mini tour in California and Utah, so they're prepped and ready to wow the Volume crowd tonight (Friday) with a set at Washington Cracker Building at 9:50 pm.
T.S. the Solution has been a Spokane staple for years, imbuing the local hip-hop scene with smooth, vibey beats, emotionally charged lyrics and true passion for music. With beats provided by DJ Spicy Ketchup, T.S took the time to talk with his hometown crowd while performing songs old and new — a true rapper for the people. He'll take the Volume stage again with a Friday night set at Red Room starting at 9:05 pm.
The only non-local group on Thursday night's lineup was Weep Wave, a post-punk band from Seattle. Weep Wave is for those who like their music loud, grungy and existential (see 2024 release "Rebirth Mantra" for a taste of space, death and existentialism). The band even brought a tiny analog TV that boasts its logo throughout the set. The dedication to aesthetics is impressive and I'm here for it. Weep Wave is sure to find its target demographic at the Big Dipper on Friday beginning at 9:20 pm.
Local indie-folk outlet The Bed Heads closed out the night with an impressive amalgam of thoughtful lyrics and skillful instrumentation on songs like "Hey Medusa" from the band's 2024 EP Songs for Supper
and unreleased tracks from an upcoming project. The Bed Heads' set at Zola tonight at 6:20 pm marks the band's first festival performance, a huge milestone of — I'm sure — many to come for the talented group of musicians.
click to enlarge For those who haven't yet
Madison Pearson photo
The Bed Heads
purchased tickets, it's not too late
.
Stop by one of three ticket offices today to pick up or buy your tickets. Ticket offices are located at the Washington Cracker Building, Saranac Commons and the old Pistole Boardshop building (523 W. Sprague Ave.) and open at 4 pm today.
There are plenty of ways to experience Volume this weekend. Grab a two-day pass for $65 or a single day pass for Friday or Saturday for $45.
If you're feeling fancy, VIP passes are available and include access to a VIP lounge, a secret VIP event and Volume merchandise. Those wristbands run $130 each.
For those wanting more of an à la carte experience, ask at any of the three ticket offices about one- or two-venue passes good for one night.
However you choose to experience Volume, just know that you're supporting local music. And that's rad.
Head to volumespokane.com
to see the full lineup and schedule of performances. (We've even spotlighted some of the best acts
if you're looking for suggestions.)
See you out there!