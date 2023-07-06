30 Years of Inlander: 1993-1994

By

click to enlarge 30 Years of Inlander: 1993-1994
Coeur d'Alene's Black Happy "sounds like fun."

Just a couple issues after we launched the Inlander on Oct. 20, 1993, we rolled out the obligatory personal ad section, where singles could meet. Somehow we gave it perhaps the least sexy name in the history of dating: "Lines of Introduction." ... In a 1993 story titled "Affordable housing becomes an oxymoron in Spokane," sources were bemoaning how just two years prior you could get a rental house (yes, a house) for $300 a month and now it had gone up to $400! Hey 1993! Cry us a river! ... On Sept. 14, 1994, we did a cover story about quilts. Yeah, you read that right — quilts. ... Then, on Dec. 14, 1994, we declared Spokane to be "Bookville, USA." Because, why not?

IN THE NEWS

In a Nov. 3, 1993, story by Gonzaga journalism professor Mike Kirkhorn, we looked at the troubled WEST FIRST stretch of downtown Spokane. "Five years from now, drugs and sex no longer will be sold," he wrote. "If ambitious plans for the district materialize... residents will feel safe again." And as the city drove the bad behavior out (to other parts of town, sadly), that's just what happened, as now it's home to a variety of trendy shops and restaurants, connecting downtown to Browne's Addition.

CULTURE BEAT

On Nov. 24, 1993, we checked in with the musical sensation from Coeur d'Alene BLACK HAPPY on the eve of a packed gig at Outback Jack's. Comparisons to other big bands were coming fast at the time, but our writer Tony Duarte wasn't having it: "Black Happy doesn't sound like the Chili Peppers, it doesn't sound like Pearl Jam... It sounds like Black Happy, and Black Happy sounds like fun." A year later, Duarte would write about how they had broken up.

click to enlarge 30 Years of Inlander: 1993-1994

ON THE COVER

In 1994, Spokane had a real horse racing track, Playfair. Our writer, Nick Heil (now of Outside magazine), detailed "A DAY IN THE LIFE OF A RACE HORSE" on Aug. 3, 1994. It was really more like a day in the life of Fred Hepton, a mainstay trainer who started in the sport in 1956. His horse, Convergent Zone, won his race that night, but Heil missed a $28 payout when his pick for second place lost — by a nose. The last race at Playfair was Dec. 17, 2000.

LOCAL FOLKS

In 1993, the U.S. Speaker of the House from little old Spokane, TOM FOLEY, was landing in the Inlander news section on the regular, as he was entering a reelection year. The headlines were getting ominous. "Foley's style under scrutiny" and "Critics follow Foley's ascent" — that last one punctuated with this Dec. 12 quote: "He's in deep trouble — of course, we say that every year. But I think he is this year." Who said it? Then-Chairman of the Spokane County GOP George Nethercutt, who would famously defeat Foley less than a year later. After 10 years of service in Congress ending in 2005, Nethercutt wrote a column for the Inlander from 2011-20. Foley died in 2013.

The original print version of this article was headlined "1993 - 1994"

Tags

Trending

Latest in Local News

The race to represent northwest Spokane is a crowded, ideological buffet

By Nate Sanford

The race to represent northwest Spokane is a crowded, ideological buffet

NEWS BRIEFS: Sandpoint euthanizes 170 geese at City Beach. Plus, a nationwide effort to solve MMIP cases; and Spokane's 'missing middle' program is working.

NEWS BRIEFS: Sandpoint euthanizes 170 geese at City Beach. Plus, a nationwide effort to solve MMIP cases; and Spokane's 'missing middle' program is working.

A proposal out of Spokane City Hall would eliminate the need for parking spots in new housing

By Eliza Billingham

A proposal out of Spokane City Hall would eliminate the need for parking spots in new housing

Can a regional authority reduce Spokane's homeless population by 40% in two years?

By Nate Sanford

Can a regional authority reduce Spokane's homeless population by 40% in two years?
More »

Readers also liked…

Spokane students demand gun reform; plus, Spokane wrestles with dwindling water resources, and Airway Heights seeks City Council applicants

Spokane students demand gun reform; plus, Spokane wrestles with dwindling water resources, and Airway Heights seeks City Council applicants
More Local News
All News

Things To Do

KuroNekoCon 2023

KuroNekoCon 2023 @ DoubleTree by Hilton City Center

Fri., July 7, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Sat., July 8, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sun., July 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Ted S. McGregor Jr.

Ted S. McGregor, Jr. grew up in Spokane and attended Gonzaga Prep high school and the University of the Washington. While studying for his Master's in journalism at the University of Missouri, he completed a professional project on starting a weekly newspaper in Spokane. In 1993, he turned that project into reality...

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • July 6-12, 2023

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation