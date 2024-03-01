A landmark Washington bill to curtail rent increases dies in committee

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo New apartments, like those at the Warren, wouldn't have been subject to the scuttled rent cap for 10 years.

Until this week, Washington lawmakers were considering a groundbreaking bill that would've capped annual rent increases and added a slew of other tenant protections to address housing instability across the state.

Now, that bill is dead, after the Senate Ways and Means Committee, which counts among its members state Sen. Andy Billig, D-Spokane, decided not to take action on it on Monday, Feb. 26.

Under Engrossed Substitute House Bill 2114, rent could not be increased by more than 7% in any 12-month period, and landlords would need to give tenants a 180-day notice of any rent increase of 3% or more. Smaller rent increases would still require the current 60-day notice.

The bill would've also capped the combination of move-in fees and deposit to no more than one month's rent, restricted late fees to no more than 1.5% of the monthly rent, and prevented landlords from charging higher rent for tenants to be on a month-to-month agreement instead of a longer term lease.

The new rules would not have applied to newer units that got their occupancy within the last 10 years or to housing provided by nonprofits or public housing authorities.

The bill passed the House 54-43 (with one lawmaker excused).

On Monday night, state Rep. Marcus Riccelli, D-Spokane, who was one of more than two dozen sponsors for the bill in the House, said that nothing is ever totally "dead," until the end of session, but it would take a highly unlikely procedural vote to get the bill heard on the Senate floor before the session ends on March 7. As the former House Democrats majority whip, he says the fact that the bill didn't make it through committee in the Senate means the votes clearly weren't there.

Many who are being priced out of their rentals include seniors on limited incomes, vulnerable people, and members of Black, Indigenous and other minority communities, he said. Financial stress can cause very real negative health impacts, and he felt the bill was a reasonable companion to other efforts to expand the number of housing units statewide.

"Yes, we need housing supply, but I've heard so many stories of folks being priced out," Riccelli said. "I look at it from a health care perspective. Housing is health care."

In 1981, the Legislature specifically banned rent control at the city level, but statewide, lawmakers are still allowed to put rent controls in place. That's exactly what housing advocates and tenants were hoping they'd do this session with HB 2114's updates to the state's Residential Landlord-Tenant Act and the Manufactured/Mobile Home Landlord-Tenant Act.

At the end of 2019, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Spokane County was $832, which rose to an average of $1,085 by the end of 2023, according to the University of Washington Center for Real Estate Research. That's essentially the same increase that would've been allowed under the bill.

But those are averages. Some tenants have seen increases of hundreds of dollars at a time, and Spokane saw the highest rent increases in the nation after the pandemic-related moratorium on rent increases was lifted, said Terri Anderson, director of the Spokane office of the Tenants Union of Washington State. Those most affected are people on fixed incomes who simply cannot afford major rent hikes.

While landlords might not have seen as many profits as they wanted under the bill, Anderson said "the consequences to a tenant with these uncontrolled rent increases is they lose their housing."

The bill originally would have capped rent increases to no more than 5% annually, but it was amended to allow for up to 7%. It's difficult to plan for increases higher than that, Anderson said.

"Right now, with unlimited rent increases, landlords can weaponize them," Anderson said. "Retaliation is prohibited under the Landlord-Tenant Act, but landlords can just raise the rent $500 a month and it would be very hard for a tenant to say that's retaliation."

The 180-day notice for larger rent increases would've allowed enough time for tenants to find another place to live if they can no longer afford their rent, she says.

"Under the Landlord-Tenant Act, it's only 60 days. In Spokane, that's not enough time. It really only gives tenants one rental cycle to put their applications in," Anderson said. "If they can't find housing during that cycle, they would have to move out during the next cycle and end up homeless."

During a public hearing last week, multiple landlords took issue with the provisions of the bill, including capping late fees at 1.5% per month — one noted that's only $15 for someone paying $1,000 a month.

Jennifer Lekisch, a landlord with tenants in 17 century-old single-family homes and duplexes in the Seattle area, said the 1.5% late fee was a bad tool to incentivize rent payment, and older properties are more expensive to maintain than the newer ones that would've been exempt from the rent cap.

"Properties that are 110 years old need a lot of maintenance," Lekisch told lawmakers on Feb. 22. "Please don't pass this bill. It has so many problems. I, like so many property owners, no longer want to rent our properties because there's too much risk that tenants will not pay."

But Anderson said that higher late fees often make it hard for tenants to catch up if their paychecks don't line up with the first of the month.

"It can put people in a constant state of having to pay a late fee every month," Anderson said.

She's heard from tenants who have late fees varying from $50 per day to extreme cases where the late fee is $500.

One key element of the bill was the requirement to charge the same for month-to-month tenants as for longer-term leases.

Anderson said that after Washington updated its laws to require "just cause" evictions a few years ago, landlords realized it was easier to simply give 60-day nonrenewal notices to tenants on six-month or yearlong leases. Landlords don't have to renew leases with those longer-term tenants, even if they pay their rent on time and haven't done anything wrong.

To encourage more people to be on those longer-term leases, many landlords have been offering them at a lower price than month-to-month agreements, Anderson said.

"Landlords were realizing it was more beneficial to have tenants on a fixed-term lease, because on month-to-month, they were restricted by 'just cause,'" Anderson says. "[Tenants] did not realize they could be served the 60-day no cause notice." ♦