Broadcast journalism is a mix of show business, advertising and news — and as Edward R. Murrow observed, that can lead to ethical conflicts

click to enlarge University of Maryland Broadcasting Archives Image, Public Domain Washington State University alum Edward R. Murrow broadcasting his CBS radio show in 1957.

Publicly traded companies like Paramount have an obligation to generate returns for their shareholders. They must make strategic decisions that increase the company's stock price and profitability.

If that was all Paramount had to consider when weighing whether to pay President Donald Trump millions of dollars after he complained about the way a CBS 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris was edited, then the settlement could be justified. A settlement might cost less money than a protracted legal battle. It is a coldly rational corporate decision where money takes precedence over principle.

But that is not all that journalism-producing companies like Paramount should consider. Something more important is at stake.

Nelson Poynter, the owner and publisher of the St. Petersburg Times (now Tampa Bay Times) and the founder of The Poynter Institute, often spoke of newspaper ownership as "a sacred trust." Biographer Robert Pierce wrote that Poynter believed that sacred trust "made public service, not money-making, the moving force and primary responsibility of a news medium."

"There will be no worthwhile future for journalism if our profession abandons... journalistic independence."

On Oct. 15, 1958, CBS anchor Edward R. Murrow delivered a speech before local news executives in which Murrow warned what could happen, indeed what will happen if corporate owners of news operations like CBS do not understand the same sort of "sacred trust" that Nelson Poynter spoke of. Murrow said on that evening:

"One of the basic troubles with radio and television news is that both instruments have grown up as an incompatible combination of show business, advertising and news. Each of the three is a rather bizarre and, at times, demanding profession. And when you get all three under one roof, the dust never settles.

"The top management of the networks with a few notable exceptions, has been trained in advertising, research, sales or show business. But by the nature of the corporate structure, they also make the final and crucial decisions having to do with news and public affairs.

"Frequently they have neither the time nor the competence to do this. It is, after all, not easy for the same small group of men to decide whether to buy a new station for millions of dollars... sell a soap opera, decide what defensive line to take in connection with the latest Congressional inquiry, how much money to spend on promoting a new program, what additions or deletions should be made in the existing covey or clutch of vice presidents, and at the same time... to give mature, thoughtful consideration to the manifold problems that confront those who are charged with the responsibility for news and public affairs."

Poynter's senior scholar Roy Peter Clark told me about a time when someone came to Poynter to teach business ethics. The ethics expert said that sometimes a profession is embedded in a business: journalism, medical work, accounting. The ethics of the professional and the business can bump into each other. When they do, it is imperative that the ethics of the profession take precedence. If they don't, it's not good for the profession OR the business.

New York Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger wrote, "There will be no worthwhile future for journalism if our profession abandons the core value that makes our work essential to democratic society, the value that answers the question of why we're deserving of the public trust and the special protections afforded the free press. That value is journalistic independence."

It appears likely that before the end of this year, a newly appointed GOP-led Federal Communications Commission will approve a measure of deregulation of broadcast ownership. The biggest media companies will grow bigger, and you could see investors who have no current interest in broadcasting enter the business. I want to suggest some language that should go into the prospectus for such a company's stock offerings.

It would be a warning to investors that they are about to buy shares in a company that will try its best to make money, but that there will be times when something bigger will take precedence.

(I am sure there is, tucked away in the Securities and Exchange Commission regulations, language that would keep any company from saying what I am about to suggest. But for a moment, indulge me as I offer a layman's version of what I want a company that is in the business of producing journalism to say to potential investors.)

Maybe they could try something like this:

A NOTE TO INVESTORS

"Thank you for considering an investment in this media company. Please pay careful attention to what you are buying into. We do journalism. That means we report the news without fear or favor. What we report won't always be popular, but we will strive to be fair, and we will value accuracy and context in all that we report. Don't be surprised when some of your money goes to pay for protracted legal battles to protect press freedom. This company does not flinch when advertisers threaten us because we reported something they did not like.

"Consequential journalism costs lots of money. That part of our business may not always be profitable, but it is an important part of who we are, and we are proud of that.

"This company has a 'firewall' that protects the journalism from overt business or political interests. No shareholder, including YOU, will have the influence to influence what the journalist reports or how they report it.

"You are not just investing in a media company. You are investing in journalism and this company believes that journalism is essential. Every other part of this company, every other part of every company you may consider investing in, requires somebody to uphold the bedrock American principles of the right to free speech, freedom of religion, freedom to peaceably assemble, the right to petition for redress of grievances or the right to publish, broadcast or speak your truth. We will do that.

"This company believes that owning a news organization carries a sacred trust to serve the public with consistently reliable information. Other investments may produce bigger financial returns, but you are investing in a company that supplies you with essential information that any society needs to self-govern responsibly."

A company that had the spine to say something like that would not bow before a whining president over a TV interview that made no difference in the presidential election. A company like that would be a pleasure to watch and an honor to work for. Sadly, the Paramount "settlement" with Donald Trump settles nothing. Expect its capitulation to lead to more attacks on the free press. Murrow warned us about these days.

He said: "A nation of sheep will beget a government of wolves." ♦

After nearly 30 years working as a reporter, photojournalist, producer, investigative reporter and news director, Al Tompkins joined the senior faculty at the Poynter Institute. This commentary first appeared on poynter.org.