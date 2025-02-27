Cannabis has been Olympia's big winner over the first two months of this year's legislative session

click to enlarge Lawmakers in Olympia are considering plenty of green legislation.

Early activity shows that Washington lawmakers appear poised to make 2025 a banner year for the state's cannabis policy landscape, which has remained largely unchanged since the legalization of recreational cannabis in 2012.

The first major deadline for bills introduced in the 2025 session of the Washington Legislature came and went last week, and a handful of cannabis-focused bills brought forward this session have cleared that first hurdle. Feb. 21 was the final day for policy bills to be read in committee in their house of origin.

Ahead of that deadline, four cannabis-focused bills were advanced to the next stage of debate.

House Bill 1141, which would create collective bargaining procedures for agricultural workers in the cannabis industry, was the earliest bill pushed through. It advanced on a 6-3 vote from the House Committee on Labor and Workplace Standards in late January.

House Bill 1449, which would legalize home-grown cannabis, was passed by the House Consumer Protection and Business Committee with a 9-6 party line vote.

Senate Bill 5758, pertaining to the locations available for new business licenses issued under the state's cannabis social equity program, advanced out of the Senate Committee on Labor and Commerce on a 6-1-1 vote, with one senator voting to push it forward without a recommendation.

Senate Bill 5403 was also passed out of the Committee on Labor and Commerce by the same vote as SB 5758. SB 5403 would legalize direct-to-consumer sales of cannabis by producers and processors, opening up an alternative to the state's current dispensary-only marketplace.

Additionally, House Bill 1932, a last-minute addition to the 2025 docket, survived to see another day. The bill, which would legalize "consumption events" in "regulated environments," had a public hearing in committee on the day of the deadline but has not yet been voted on.

Support for these five bills has split overwhelmingly along party lines during the first stages of debate, but that may not be a problem for their prospects as Democrats control both chambers of the state Legislature and the governor's office.

While rightly viewed as one of the most progressive states in the nation on cannabis policy due to its groundbreaking early legalization push, Washington has since evolved into arguably the most conservative state with full-legalization.

That position could change dramatically if any of these bills, especially those focusing on progressive topics like social equity or collective bargaining, are ultimately signed into law.