Columbia River Basin Agreement offers promise of 'socially just' clean energy, restored salmon

By

Following a White House ceremony on Friday, Feb. 23, President Joe Biden officially signed the historic Columbia River Basin Agreement that was first announced in December.

The agreement includes more than $500 million in federal investments that will, among other things, help restore salmon runs in the basin (particularly in the Snake River) and build one to three gigawatts of new clean energy capacity that's approved by area tribes. When combined with other fish restoration commitments from the Biden administration, more than $1 billion will be coming to the Pacific Northwest.

The deal was reached with “six sovereigns” including Washington, Oregon, the Nez Perce Tribe, and the confederated tribes and bands of the Yakama Nation, Warm Springs, and the Umatilla Reservation.

With the agreement in place, environmental groups and the tribes agreed to a 10-year pause on federal litigation aimed at forcing action to restore the endangered fish runs throughout the Columbia-Snake River corridor.

The plan outlines a process to replace the energy, transportation, irrigation and recreation that are provided by the four lower Snake River dams, with an eye on making it feasible for Congress to consider breaching them in the next decade or so.

The agreement was celebrated last week, with leaders from each party gathered at the White House.

“We need a lot more clean energy, but we need to develop it in a way that it’s socially just,” said Yakama Nation chairman Gerald Lewis during the White House event. “The last time energy was developed in the Columbia Basin, it was done on the backs of tribal communities and tribal resources. Now we have an opportunity to do better and have the tribes at the table.”

You can watch the ceremony here:

Tags

Volunteers of America's Mardi Bras fundraiser gathers essential items for local women in need

By Lucy Klebeck

Volunteers of America's Mardi Bras fundraiser gathers essential items for local women in need

West Plains residents can now apply for free PFAS water testing from environmental agencies

By Samantha Wohlfeil

West Plains residents can now apply for free PFAS water testing from environmental agencies

Spokane hires law firm after evangelist files claim for damages over resolution condemning Woodward's appearance at event with Matt Shea

By Nate Sanford

Spokane hires law firm after evangelist files claim for damages over resolution condemning Woodward's appearance at event with Matt Shea

School bonds and levies make up almost all of the Feb. 13 special election

By Colton Rasanen

School bonds and levies make up almost all of the Feb. 13 special election
More »

After nearly 20 years of study, the Upper Columbia River could become a Superfund site

By Samantha Wohlfeil

After nearly 20 years of study, the Upper Columbia River could become a Superfund site

School districts across Washington see bonds fail despite approval from a majority of voters

By Colton Rasanen

School districts across Washington see bonds fail despite approval from a majority of voters

A sweeping homeless camping ban that passed by 75% of voters in November isn't being enforced — city leaders say it poses too big of a legal risk

By Nate Sanford

A sweeping homeless camping ban that passed by 75% of voters in November isn't being enforced &mdash; city leaders say it poses too big of a legal risk

West Plains residents can now apply for free PFAS water testing from environmental agencies

By Samantha Wohlfeil

West Plains residents can now apply for free PFAS water testing from environmental agencies
More »

Spokane's mayor proposes using traffic camera ticket funds to pay for police

By Nate Sanford

Spokane's mayor proposes using traffic camera ticket funds to pay for police
More Local News
All News
Inlander Restaurant Week 2024

Inlander Restaurant Week 2024

Through March 2

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Samantha Wohlfeil

Samantha Wohlfeil covers the environment, rural communities and cultural issues for the Inlander. Since joining the paper in 2017, she's reported how the weeks after getting out of prison can be deadly, how some terminally ill Eastern Washington patients have struggled to access lethal medication, and other sensitive...

Digital Edition

  • February 22-28, 2024

Special Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation