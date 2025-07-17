Decades after it was initially promised, the Odessa Groundwater Replacement Program delivers Columbia River water to Central Washington farmers

click to enlarge |photo Courtesy East Columbia Basin Irrigation District The recently constructed "EL 86.4" pumping station is a gravity-fed system that is helping deliver Columbia River water to farms in places like Connell.

Like most farmers in the Columbia Basin, Roger Bailie has been thinking about water for most of his life.

In 1915, his family began operating a dryland wheat farm, relying only on the year's rain to water the crops on their land north of Connell, about 40 minutes southwest of Ritzville. When he was only 10 years old, he attended a meeting with his dad to learn more about the federal government's plans for irrigating Washington's desert: the Columbia Basin Project.

At the time, the Grand Coulee Dam had been completed for almost a decade, making way for the federal Bureau of Reclamation to irrigate more than a million acres of farmland with Columbia River water. The Bailie family waited through the 1950s and '60s hoping that the water would come, so they could begin farming more water-intensive crops.

In 1967, Bailie was hopeful when he got a permit from the state Department of Ecology to drill a well into the subterranean aquifer beneath his land. It was only meant to be a temporary measure until the East High Canal was built to deliver water to their farm.

But that canal was never built, so farmers, including Bailie, continued pumping billions of gallons of water up from the aquifer to irrigate their crops. This undue strain on the aquifer caused it to go into significant decline.

Because of the substantial impact on the region's groundwater source, efforts to irrigate the Columbia Basin — which stretches across Grant, Lincoln, Adams and Franklin counties — with Columbia River water were reignited.

Federal, state and local agencies announced the Odessa Groundwater Replacement Program in 2013. Using infrastructure that had been built and mostly abandoned decades before, officials promised to pipe surface water from the river to approximately 90,000 acres of land pulling from the Odessa Subarea Aquifer.

On May 23, 2025, 75 years after he first attended that water meeting with his dad, Roger Bailie and his son Brad, who runs the family farm today, finally saw that promise fulfilled as they turned off their groundwater wells and turned on their new water, sourced from the Columbia River.

"I'm so grateful that we have this water, but my dad has been waiting for it much longer than I have," Brad Bailie says. "You know, this was like the No. 1 thing on his bucket list, so I'm just happy he's still here to see it."

click to enlarge Colton Rasanen photo Brad Bailie's onions are now irrigated with surface water from the Columbia River.

HIGH AND DRY

Like the Bailies, many farming families in the Columbia Basin have been waiting for river irrigation for the better part of a century. It was a promise the federal government made when it approved the construction of the Grand Coulee Dam, which sits on the Columbia River about 90 miles west of Spokane and more than 50 miles north of Odessa.

Completed in 1942, the dam became the foundation of the Columbia Basin Project, which aimed to divert about 3% of the river's flow to irrigate 1.1 million acres of arid land in Central Washington. Though the project is considered the largest water reclamation effort in the country — more than 1,600 miles of main and secondary canals, alongside 3,500 miles of drains and wasteways were constructed — it only irrigated about 60% of the land (about 670,000 acres) it was intended to.

"In anticipation of the federal project completing, Ecology started to issue groundwater permits to farmers within the basin under the assumption that that was temporary," says Larry Mattson, Ecology's Office of the Columbia River director. "So, they could drill wells and tap into the aquifer ... until the federal agency, the Bureau of Reclamation, finished around 330,000 acres that needed to be done."

The Odessa Subarea Aquifer, which farmers were allowed to use for irrigation, spans approximately 2,000 square miles beneath Adams, Franklin, Grant and Lincoln counties. It provides water to more than 60,000 people.

However, the basin project was never completed. The ongoing draw on the Odessa Aquifer made it decline at a faster pace than it could naturally replenish.

"They're really, you know — mining the aquifer is a strong word, but really, I don't know a better word to describe when you're using a resource that's going to take thousands of years to replace itself," Mattson says. "In the true sense of mining, you're using a resource and it's gone forever. But really, we're tapping into the groundwater and it's going to be gone for generations before it's naturally restored."

In 2001, the federal Bureau of Reclamation, the Washington state Department of Ecology and three Columbia Basin irrigation districts (East, South and Quincy) partnered to create the Columbia River Initiative. The agencies collectively determined that one of the first priorities would be to alleviate the strain on the Odessa Aquifer.

"When we looked at different alternatives on how to address that declining aquifer, it was pretty easy to see that the lands were already part of the Columbia Basin Project. There were a lot of facilities that were already put in that could help take some of the pressure off a good portion of some of those diversions," says Craig Simpson, manager of the East Columbia Basin Irrigation District. "And it was a lower cost than every other alternative we looked at."

After a decade of work conducting studies and planning, the Odessa Groundwater Replacement Program took shape in 2013. Simpson, who has worked for the irrigation district for three decades, says it's a major program that will impact far more than just the region's farmers.

"I mean, in my world, the replacement program is the biggest thing, but it is big for our state and our economies, too," Simpson says. "It's kind of quiet because it is in the middle of Eastern Washington where there's not very many people — but it is still a big deal."

The agencies determined that they could use existing Columbia Basin Project infrastructure — such as the East Low Canal flowing through Moses Lake, Warden, Othello and Connell — to irrigate 87,000 acres of farmland in the region with surface water, rather than the aquifer.

"The whole point of this is to reduce that pressure on the aquifer and stabilize it to make sure that the water that remains in the Odessa Subarea Aquifer is available for the local small municipalities who rely on that for their water," says Marc Maynard, the Ephrata field office manager with the Bureau of Reclamation.

While coordinating the program between three agencies and various landowners hoping to take part in the program can be complicated, leaders say there isn't an easier way.

"It gets complex really quickly, and that's been the challenge," Mattson says, "maintaining good, clear, consistent, strong communication with all the parties over time."

The Bureau of Reclamation needs to be involved because the water coming from the Columbia River is federal. Plus, the bureau built the 330-mile main canal, so any changes to the waterway need to be federally approved. Ecology holds the purse strings, ensuring that funding secured from the Washington Legislature is being used correctly. Meanwhile, the East Columbia Basin Irrigation District is responsible for the construction, operation and maintenance of the 10+ water pumping stations being built along the East Low Canal.

"As a matter of fact, this work is kind of out of the scope of what most irrigation districts do. They don't do the development, just the operation and maintenance of the Reclamation facilities," Simpson explains. "But in this case, Reclamation wasn't going to build it. The state wasn't going to build it. So since these were our landowners, our board of directors told them that we thought we could build it economically."

click to enlarge Photo courtesy East Columbia Basin Irrigation District Huge pipes are being used to deliver billions of gallons of water to thousands of acres of farmland.

SLOW AND STEADY

After the groundwater replacement program was created, the state Legislature included $26.1 million in the 2013-15 capital budget to begin the program's construction. (Since its inception, the state and federal government have infused more than $160 million into the program.) The first step was to widen the East Low Canal where all the water would be piped out of.

In 2016, Simpson's irrigation district finished widening the canal to increase the amount of water flowing through it. Before it was widened, the canal had half the capacity it needed, he says. After, Simpson's team began working to build pump stations along the canal that would distribute the water to nearby farms.

The pumping stations, otherwise known as a distribution system, are named for the mile marker where they are located on the canal — the first one built being the East Low 47.5 in Warden. There are six pumps in this system, pulling upwards of 60,000 gallons of water per minute.

These distribution systems are built to deliver water to a certain number of acres, depending on their size and location. For example, the EL 47.5 system that was finished in 2021 pumps water to 10,500 acres of land, but the recently finished EL 86.4 system only has the capacity to provide water for about 6,200 acres.

With the completion in April of EL 86.4, the second distribution system, 16 deep wells were eliminated, conserving approximately 5 billion gallons of water in the Odessa Aquifer each year.

Two other distribution systems (EL 84.7 and 80.6), which together would take another 13,000 acres of land off the aquifer, are the next scheduled projects. Simpson says his irrigation district is already out to bid for the construction materials. A much larger distribution system that would distribute water to 17,000 acres (the EL 22.1 in Moses Lake) is also coming down the pipeline.

Simpson and Ecology's Mattson each say state Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, has been a major supporter of the water replacement program, advocating for the inclusion of $44 million in the state's 2025-27 capital budget for the Moses Lake distribution system.

"This capital budget is a big win for water infrastructure needs in the Columbia Basin and other parts of Eastern Washington," Schoesler, a fifth-generation dryland wheat farmer, said in April after the Legislature passed the budget. "Three generations of farmers in the Columbia Basin are still waiting for irrigated water. Thanks to the funding in this capital budget, these farmers won't have to wait much longer."

While there's not a solid timeline for the Odessa Groundwater Replacement Program's completion, Ecology's Mattson similarly says the sooner the program is fully implemented, the better, as farmers have been waiting on this water for generations. Currently, approximately 26,000 acres of land, close to 30% of the program's 87,000-acre goal, have been transitioned from deep well water to Columbia River surface water.

"My hope would be five years from now, we're seeing some stabilization of the aquifer," Mattson says. "And we should be done in 10 years. We really should. I don't think there's any reason why it would take longer than that."

NO-BRAINER

One of the most complicated parts about the program, Simpson says, is that it's voluntary for landowners. Those who are drawing water from the declining aquifer are not required to decommission their wells in favor of river water.

"I wish somebody would just say, 'You have to do this,' because it'd be a lot easier then," Simpson says, explaining that the financial burden is what holds some back from participating. "At the beginning of the program, there was a lot of interest, but people weren't willing to commit."

Landowners are eligible to sign up for the water if the land they're already farming has the capability to connect to the canal's distribution systems. Once they're approved to make the change, they must also trade in their state water certifications — the documentation that allows their use of a certain amount of well water — for another one from their irrigation district.

Simpson says participating landowners will pay off the construction (whatever isn't funded by the federal or state governments) over the next 30 years, with the financial impact going down as more landowners sign on. His office set a cap on the price so no landowner would need to pay more than $190 per acre, per year, for the water. Right now, landowners using the program's water pay $124 per acre, per year.

"For context, in the EL 47.5 system, their first year they paid $175 an acre. And now it's gone from $175 down to $124 per acre because the systems have come in under the cap that we placed and there's been huge influxes of grant funding from the state of Washington to help offset costs," Simpson says.

Brad Bailie, who took over his family farm near Connell two decades ago, says the decision to abandon groundwater is a no-brainer for the region's farmers.

"Everybody knew that these wells were a losing proposition. The water level is dropping, and it's just very expensive to operate a deep well," he explains. "If you have the opportunity to get surface water, you'd be pretty much insane to not take that."

The alternative, he says, is farmers continuing to irrigate their crops with the warm, mineral-rich water that's pumped up from deep in the aquifer. His well was about 800 feet deep, but some others in the region have had to dig as deep as 2,000 feet. That water causes the soil to become harder and clumped together, compromising crop health.

Eventually, he says the aquifer will hit a point of no return, leading those still relying on their wells to transition back to dryland farming in an area known for its minimal rainfall. He says the region only sees between 6 and 10 inches of rainfall each year, and dryland fields only produce crops every other year.

Nick Johnson, a fourth-generation potato farmer in Othello, agrees that signing up for groundwater replacement is the best financial option for the region's farmers. He estimates that an acre of dryland farm would sell for about $750 while an acre of land irrigated by deep wells would go for $4,000-$5,000. While he doesn't have a crystal ball to see the future, Johnson anticipates that the land he irrigates with Columbia River water could be worth double the land relying on wells.

Plus, Johnson says it's just more efficient to stop using groundwater. For example, one of his deep wells can bring up about 1,100 gallons of water per minute, while his replacement water source can produce about 3,600 gallons of water per minute, using half the horsepower.

"Farming gets harder every year, and it's still only getting harder," Johnson says, "So eliminating the difficulty with our deep wells is huge."

Though it's only been a few months since their water source transition, the small yellow blooms of mustard plants and lush Sudan grass planted atop some of Brad Bailie's fields are evidence of the new water's boon.

"I've never, ever been able to grow summer cover crops because I've never had the water," he says.

In the past, he had to narrow his summer crops to a single field of potatoes and onions because that's all the water he had. Now, in addition to planting cover crops, he's able to irrigate all 1,268 acres of the land he farms, which he fills with organic onions, peas, squash, potatoes and ancient grains.

"It's going to take awhile to remediate the problems that we've created with the well water," Brad Bailie says. "But, now I have so many more options of how to keep something green and growing all the time on the land." ♦