Eight Republicans and three Democrats — so far — want one coveted seat in D.C.

The race to represent Washington's 5th Congressional District is getting crowded.

In the weeks following U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers' surprise announcement that she wouldn't seek reelection after nearly two decades in office, eight Republicans have announced their intent to run for her seat.

Spokane City Council member Jonathan Bingle, a former pastor who currently owns a trivia company, announced his candidacy last Wednesday with a theme of "American Revival." His announcement touched on conservative Christian themes involving "restoring individual freedoms" and "reviving the American Spirit through a return to our Judeo/Christian roots." Rene Holaday, a conservative radio host, also highlighted her faith in her announcement, describing herself as a "Christian MAGA Republican" and writing that she would "work hard to restore God over this nation." Holaday previously worked as a legislative aide to former state Rep. Matt Shea, but was fired by the House clerk's office in 2019 over comments she made claiming that many legislators supported making Eastern Washington its own state.

Ferry County Commissioner Brian Dansel was the first Republican to declare his candidacy. Dansel, who was an adviser to the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the Trump administration and previously served as a state senator, announced a platform of "old-fashioned values and new ideas."

Spokane County Treasurer Michael Baumgartner, a former state senator, joined the race on Monday surrounded by supporters at a splashy news conference near the University District Gateway Bridge and the medical school — projects he helped fund as a legislator.

"I'm running for Congress because I believe, and what I feel, is that the American dream is dying," he said.

Baumgartner described U.S.-Mexico border security as one of his top concerns — a theme echoed by a number of this year's GOP candidates, including state Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber, who represents the 7th legislative district in northeast Washington and described securing the nation's borders as her "primary focus" in a news release. John Guenther, a retired state employee who spent nearly three decades working with Child Protection Services, called for closing the southern border in his announcement, citing concern over drugs and sex trafficking.

Two other candidates — Anthony Jensen and Jody Spurgeon — have also filed paperwork to run for the seat, though neither appears to have set up campaign websites or made formal announcements yet.

The Republicans join three Democrats who had already filed to run earlier this year: Dr. Bernadine Bank, an OB-GYN; Carmela Conroy, the previous chair of the Spokane County Democrats; and Ann Marie Danimus, a small business owner.

The race may yet get more crowded: Former Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and former Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward both said earlier this month that they are seriously considering running. In recent weeks, several big political names confirmed they won't be running. The list includes former Spokane Mayor David Condon, Democratic state Rep. Marcus Riccelli, former City Council President Ben Stuckart and state Sen. Andy Billig. ♦