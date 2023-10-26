ELECTION 2023: City council and ballot roundups

click to enlarge Michael Cathcart and Lindsey Shaw

SPOKANE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1

MICHAEL CATHCART, 37, is the only incumbent City Council member running for reelection this year. He’s fighting to keep his seat representing northeast Spokane’s District 1. His challenger is LINDSEY SHAW, 42, a progressive advocate who previously served as chair of the Logan Neighborhood Council. District 1 has some of the city’s highest poverty rates, and both candidates say it’s been historically overlooked and under-resourced. But while Cathcart says he’s fought for the district and made significant strides during his first term, Shaw argues that neighborhood voices still aren’t being listened to and that many of the policies Cathcart supports — like making being in city parks after hours an arrestable offense — are “out of touch” with the community.

Like every other conservative running for office this year, Cathcart supports Proposition 1 and Measure 1. Shaw, along with every other progressive candidate this year, opposes both. Before being elected to the council in 2019, Cathcart worked with the Spokane Home Builders Association and served as executive director of Better Spokane. Shaw has served as a Community Assembly liaison for Spokane Parks and as a campus engagement coordinator for the Northeast Community Center. (NATE SANFORD)

click to enlarge Paul Dillon and Katey Treloar

SPOKANE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 2

The race to represent south Spokane’s District 2 pits PAUL DILLON, 40, a local progressive activist who previously worked as vice president of public affairs for the local Planned Parenthood and now has an education role with the nonprofit, against KATEY TRELOAR, 42, a former educator at Spokane Public Schools. This has been one of this year’s more combative City Council races. Dillon often accuses Treloar of keeping her political views too close to the chest and hiding her connections to the Republican Party. Treloar, on the other hand, often accuses Dillon of being divisive and too open about his politics — namely on Twitter, where Dillon doesn’t shy away from criticizing the current mayor.

Treloar’s campaign has raised a record-breaking $157,000 — more than any council race in history, not counting council president races. The candidates have clashed over a number of issues, including a proposed development moratorium in Latah Valley. Dillon supports it, arguing that the area lacks fire and road infrastructure necessary to support a growing population. Treloar is wary of committing to a moratorium without a more concrete plan with “timelines and accountability” in place. Treloar unsuccessfully ran for Spokane School Board in 2019. She runs a company she founded that coaches people with ADHD and other neurodiversities. Dillon previously worked as a legislative aide for state Sen. Andy Billing and former City Council member Jon Snyder. (NATE SANFORD)

click to enlarge Earl Moore and Kitty Klitzke

SPOKANE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 3

Two newcomers to elected office are running to represent Northwest Spokane on City Council this year. They don’t have a lot in common. EARL MOORE, 78, is a retired respiratory therapist who has also served as president of the respiratory Care Society of Washington and as a precinct committee officer with the local Republican Party. KITTY KLITZKE, 46, has spent much of her career advocating for environmental and land use causes through her work with organizations like Futurewise and the Lands Council. She’s also served on the Spokane Regional Transportation Council and various other city committees.

In interviews and debates, Moore repeatedly stresses how much she loves and appreciates Spokane’s police officers. On her campaign website, Moore has photos of herself testifying at City Council earlier this year and delivering a petition in opposition to council’s plans to investigate the police chief’s communications with a group of downtown property owners. Klitzke often highlights her appreciation for boring-but-important policy wonk stuff like “infrastructure concurrency,” “capital facilities planning” and the city’s comprehensive plan updates. (NATE SANFORD)



click to enlarge Yaeger and Briscoe

SPOKANE VALLEY CITY COUNCIL

click to enlarge Woodard and Merkel

click to enlarge Hattenburg and Chase

Spokane Valley voters have choices to make this November: Six candidates are running for three open City Council seats. Each position on the Spokane Valley City Council is voted for at-large, rather than in specific districts. Since current Council member Brandi Peetz is not running for re-election, two political newcomers —and— are vying to fill her spot. Yaeger saw overwhelming support in theprimary election, but Briscoe says she’s not worried about making up the difference. The two candidates boast the largest financial support in the city with nearly $40,000 raised between them. Another race pits three-time council hopefulagainst the council’s longest-serving member ever, incumbent. The final race will see incumbenttry to defend his seat against former Spokane County Treasurer, who also served one term as a state representative from 2021 to 2022.While each candidate has differing views on how to address the city’s issues, most agree that city infrastructure like housing and public safety are where the City Council should focus its attention. (COLTON RASANEN)

COEUR D’ALENE CITY COUNCIL

Coeur d’Alene voters have three nonpartisan, citywide City Council races to decide on this year’s ballot.



City Council Seat 1 incumbent CHRISTIE WOOD, who was first elected in 2019, faces BRIAN WINKLER.

Wood served in the Air Force and then worked for the Coeur d’Alene Police Department for 26 years. She is president of the Kootenai County Task Force on Human Relations, and formerly served on the North Idaho College Board of Trustee before leaving amid issues with Todd Banducci, another trustee. She is endorsed by the unions representing Coeur d’Alene firefighters and police officers.



Winkler grew up in Northern California and was an officer in the Marine Corps. He worked in technology for IBM in Nebraska and then Amazon Web Services in Seattle, where he became a Republican precinct committee officer. He moved to North Idaho in late 2021. He is endorsed by the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee (KCRCC).



The race for Seat 3 includes incumbent DAN GOOKIN, who was first elected in 2011, and CLARK ALBRITTON.



Gookin grew up in San Diego and created the For Dummies book series. He has lived in Kootenai County since 1993 and still works in technology. At a recent Republican women’s lunch the mic was yanked out of his hands as he was chastising county Republicans for refusing to denounce white supremacy.



Albritton also grew up in San Diego and went into a career in technology. He moved to Coeur d’Alene in 1999. Among the issues he is concerned about are “globalist liberal” and “globalist utopian” influences. He is endorsed by the KCRCC.



In the race for Seat 5, incumbent DAN ENGLISH faces challengers ROGER GARLOCK and ROB KNUTSON.



First elected in 2015, English is a longtime professional counselor who grew up in Coeur d’Alene. He served for 15 years as the Kootenai County clerk and helped start Anchor House/Idaho Youth Ranch and North Idaho Youth for Christ.



Garlock grew up in California and has lived in Coeur d’Alene since 2003. He has worked with at-risk populations in the area providing drug counseling and mentoring and at local nonprofits. He currently works for Andy’s Heating and Cooling. He is endorsed by the KCRCC.

Knutson has lived in Idaho about seven years and has worked as an environmental scientist and program manager in the utility industry for more than two decades. (SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL)

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo If voters approve Measure 1, a new jail could be built directly behind the existing jail, below.

SPOKANE CITY PROPOSITION 1

Voters inside Spokane city limits are being asked whether the municipal code should be updated to expand the city’s ban on camping. Currently, camping isn’t allowed on public property, near the river and its tributaries, under and near the downtown railroad viaducts, and near congregate shelters.



If voters approve Proposition 1, camping would also be banned within 1,000 feet of all K-12 schools, parks, playgrounds and child care centers.



Proponents argue that the measure is needed to safeguard children from criminal behavior. They argue it will enable police to shut large encampments like Camp Hope, parts of which were within 1,000 feet of the Libby Center school that serves highly capable students in East Central.



Opponents argue that the measure could actually result in more Camp Hope-style concentrated encampments because it would so severely restrict camping, banning it in more than half of the city. They argue that more supportive housing options with wraparound services are needed to address the issues that contribute to homelessness. (SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL)





SPOKANE COUNTY MEASURE 1

Spokane County voters are being asked to pass a 0.2% sales tax increase that would cost 20 cents more for every $100 purchase in the county. The tax would be spent on public safety, criminal justice, correctional facility construction and behavioral health programs.



Spokane County would receive 60% of the estimated $1.7 billion that the tax would bring in over the next 30 years. County leaders plan to spend $540 million or more of the revenue (including interest payments) building a new jail and a corrections center north of the existing downtown jail, which would remain open.

The remaining 40% of the revenue would go to cities and towns in the county based on their percentage of the county’s population.



Proponents argue that the county’s jail facilities are overcrowded, unsafe and deteriorating, and that more beds are needed in addition to space for programming that could reduce recidivism and address substance use disorder and other health issues.

Opponents argue that without a more detailed plan for where the remainder of the money would go, the tax would effectively be a “blank check” to government entities. Some argue that investing in community services, behavioral health and rehabilitative programming should be a higher priority than incarceration, which has disproportionately impacted communities of color and poorer people. (SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL)





KOOTENAI COUNTY OPEN SPACE BOND

Kootenai County voters are being asked whether they support the county’s plan to develop new public parks and preserve scenic areas. The open space and park development bond would enable the county to issue up to $50 million in bonds to buy and develop land into recreational spaces, with an emphasis on preserving parts of the Rathdrum Prairie.

Two-thirds of voters have to approve the measure for it to pass. It would cost homeowners an estimated $8 per $100,000 of assessed value per year. For a $500,000 home (only taxable on $375,000 after the homeowner’s exemption) taxes would increase $30 next year. The bonds would be paid back over 20 years, and the county anticipates the total cost, including 3.7% interest, would come to about $72 million over those two decades.

The county identified several goals for the bond money, including preserving natural open spaces; developing new community gathering places, recreational trails, dog parks, and other amenities residents request; connecting existing trails to each other; and protecting the Rathdrum Prairie Aquifer, preventing traffic increases, and preventing the overloading of wastewater treatment facilities by preserving open land that would otherwise be used for high-density development. (SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL) ♦