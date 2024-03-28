Federal financial aid is still in flux, but applicants may have their aid offers by May

By

click to enlarge Federal financial aid is still in flux, but applicants may have their aid offers by May
U.S. Department of Education
The rollout of the new FAFSA form has caused delays of financial aid offers around the country.

When U.S. lawmakers passed the $2.3 trillion Consolidated Appropriations Act in 2020, they intended to make the federal financial aid process easier for current and prospective college students. Alongside changes to Pell Grant eligibility and $1.3 billion in student loan forgiveness, Congress aimed to simplify the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

This entailed reducing the total applicant questions from 108 to 36 and allowing the transfer of federal tax information from the IRS directly into the FAFSA form, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

However, the rollout of this simpler form has presented a slew of issues for those filling out the 2024-25 FAFSA around the nation. One of the primary problems is that the application was released later than it has been in previous years. While it's normally available for people by October, this year it didn't become public until Dec. 31.

"The application is school-year specific, it's not a form that's always available," says Sarah Everitt, Dean of Student Financial Services at Gonzaga University. "We got off to a late start with applications this year, so schools are in this time crunch to communicate financial aid information to prospective students."

Due to this year's delay, schools are still awaiting Institutional Student Information Records (ISIR) that indicate how much federal aid someone is eligible for. For now, university financial aid departments can only release estimated aid offers.

"I really hope it's a first year fluke," Everitt says. "We've started to receive more records and are making steps in the right direction."

Schools like Gonzaga usually give their financial aid offers to students by sometime in February, Everitt says, so they can then decide which school they'll be going to and claim their offer.

Currently, Gonzaga has about half of the ISIR forms that they need from the U.S. Department of Education, and if all goes smoothly, Everitt hopes that the university will be able to make financial aid offers by the end of April. Gonzaga also extended their declaration deadline to June 1 due to the issues with the form's late release.

Washington State University has extended the FAFSA priority deadline (the date by which students need to have their forms in to potentially receive the largest offer) and the deadline for general scholarship applications to May 1.

Other schools, like Eastern Washington University have started receiving the needed forms, but are unable to access them, says EWU spokesman Dave Meany, by email. He says the university is in the process of installing the software system needed to import the data that's been provided by the Department of Education.

EWU is committing all possible resources to expedite their aid offers, but Meany says the university is likely still weeks away from finishing that work.

"Giving a specific date is difficult to guesstimate at this point, but the university is hoping for May [to make financial aid offers]," Meany wrote in an email. "[We] just don't know what other FAFSA issues may surface in the coming weeks and months."

"We are just now launching what is normally a four-month process," he added.

Even with all the snags along the way, financial aid will still be available to students. Everitt recognizes the stress people face when they aren't able to pinpoint their aid amount, but she says they shouldn't take themselves out of the running for that reason alone.

Financial aid offices at universities across the Inland Northwest can provide students with the updated deadline information for their institution.

"Despite the challenges, the [FAFSA] form is a lot easier than it's ever been before," Everitt concludes. "Ultimately, this will be an easier process."

Tags

Best Local Poet

By Madison Pearson

Best Local Poet

Best Local Sports Mascot

By Lucy Klebeck

Best Local Sports Mascot

Spokane signs contract to continue using churches as homeless shelters through the end of August

By Nate Sanford

Spokane signs contract to continue using churches as homeless shelters through the end of August

Washington State men's basketball is having its best season in ages

By Will Maupin

Washington State men's basketball is having its best season in ages
More »

As deaths on our roads continue to rise, a local stay-at-home dad is on an ambitious quest to make Spokane's streets the safest in the U.S.

By Nate Sanford

As deaths on our roads continue to rise, a local stay-at-home dad is on an ambitious quest to make Spokane's streets the safest in the U.S.

Washington legislators voted this session to add the perspective of marginalized communities into state learning standards

By Colton Rasanen

Washington legislators voted this session to add the perspective of marginalized communities into state learning standards

A new Washington program will automatically start retirement accounts for workers who don't already have access

By Samantha Wohlfeil

A new Washington program will automatically start retirement accounts for workers who don't already have access

NEWS BRIEFS: Spokane begins camp removal and graffiti clean up as the weather warms

NEWS BRIEFS: Spokane begins camp removal and graffiti clean up as the weather warms
More »

Spokane's mayor proposes using traffic camera ticket funds to pay for police

By Nate Sanford

Spokane's mayor proposes using traffic camera ticket funds to pay for police
More Local News
All News
El Mercadito

El Mercadito @ A.M. Cannon Park

Last Saturday of every month, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Colton Rasanen

Colton Rasanen is a staff writer for the Inlander covering education. He joined the staff in 2023 after working as the managing editor of the Wahpeton Daily News and News Monitor in rural North Dakota.

Digital Edition

  • March 28- 3, 2024

Special Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation