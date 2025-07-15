Federal indictment leads to arrest of several who tried to block ICE on June 11

Nine people in Spokane were arrested in relation to a protest outside of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility on June 11.

A federal grand jury indicted:
  • Former Spokane City Council President Ben Stuckart
  • Spokane Human Rights Commission member Justice Forral
  • Spokane Community Against Racism (SCAR) co-executive director Jac Archer
  • Mikki Hatfield
  • Erin Lang
  • Collin Muncey
  • Thalia Ramirez
  • Bobbi Silva
  • Bajun Mavalwalla II
The charges vary by person, but include conspiracy to impede or injure officers and assault on a federal officer, employee or person assisting a federal officer.

The defendants will have their initial appearance and arraignment before Judge James Goeke at the federal courthouse at 3 pm.

Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown said she was outraged by the arrests.

"This politically motivated action is a perversion of our justice system. The Trump Administration’s weaponization of ICE and the DOJ is trampling on the U.S. Constitution and creating widespread fear across our community," Brown stated by email. "Spokane has been a welcoming city for immigrants and refugees for decades. The Trump Administration and Congress must provide legal pathways for people fleeing violence and seeking the American dream. That will make America great.”

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Washington, "Multiple calls for assistance were made to local law enforcement agencies. Because of the defendants’ actions, federal agents and the detainees, as well as civilian employees were unable to leave the facility, until approximately 9:00 PM, and only with the assistance of the Spokane Police Department S.W.A.T team."

“We respect and honor everyone’s right to peacefully protest," stated Acting United States Attorney Stephanie Van Marter. "However, the few who choose to cross the line from protest to violence and destruction will be held accountable."

Read more from the U.S. Attorney's office on the arrests here. 

This story may be updated as the Inlander obtains more information.
