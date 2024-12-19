Four gifts for the discreet, on-the-go cannabis consumer on your list

Whether it's wizardry or witchcraft, vaporizers almost feel like some form of magic. The concentrate looks nothing like the original flower and can produce an exceptionally powerful high, while the vaporizing process minimizes scent and makes vapes ideal for sneaky users. As far as film and music goes right now, little is more popular than Wicked, but when it comes to cannabis, discreet vapes have a case to match that level of popularity.
SLAB MECHANIX HYBRID CARTRIDGESWhether they've always been into the color or are jumping on the bandwagon after it dominated the wardrobe in Wicked, there is bound to be someone on your list who likes their fashion to come in shades of blue. Slab Mechanics color codes their cartridges based on strain type, with their selection of hybrids featuring a sleek blue design. There are seven strains available, with Cinder locations stocking them regularly. $25 for a gram • Cinder Spokane Valley • 1421 N. Mullan Rd., Spokane Valley
PLUME DISPOSABLES THCVNew on the scene, just like Elphaba, THCV is a cannabinoid that has seen its popularity skyrocket in recent years. Unlike traditional THC, THCV isn't known for producing the characteristic high associated with cannabis, which makes it somewhat similar to CBD. But unlike the CBD you can find at the grocery store, dispensary products featuring THCV typically include some THC as well. Making it ideal for users looking for medicinal benefits without an overwhelming stoned feeling. $45 for a gram • Toker Friendly • 1515 S. Lyons Rd., Airway Heights
MFUSED NOTORIOUS THCThe Terp Sauce Cured Jefe Notorious THC disposable vaporizer from MFUSED is powerful and notorious, just like the Wizard himself. It's also blue, if you're still shopping for someone with Munchkin fashion. This indica concentrate packs a strong punch in a sleek, palm-sized design. The full extracts highlight the subtle impacts of the strain's terpene profile, which imparts a more complex flavor and makes it perfect for those seeking medicinal effects in addition to a traditional high. $45 for a gram • Toker Friendly • 1515 S. Lyons Rd., Airway Heights