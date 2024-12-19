Four gifts for the discreet, on-the-go cannabis consumer on your list

Whether it's wizardry or witchcraft, vaporizers almost feel like some form of magic. The concentrate looks nothing like the original flower and can produce an exceptionally powerful high, while the vaporizing process minimizes scent and makes vapes ideal for sneaky users. As far as film and music goes right now, little is more popular than Wicked, but when it comes to cannabis, discreet vapes have a case to match that level of popularity.

SLAB MECHANIX HYBRID CARTRIDGES

Whether they've always been into the color or are jumping on the bandwagon after it dominated the wardrobe in, there is bound to be someone on your list who likes their fashion to come in shades of blue. Slab Mechanics color codes their cartridges based on strain type, with their selection of hybrids featuring a sleek blue design. There are seven strains available, with Cinder locations stocking them regularly.

PLUME DISPOSABLES THCV

New on the scene, just like Elphaba, THCV is a cannabinoid that has seen its popularity skyrocket in recent years. Unlike traditional THC, THCV isn't known for producing the characteristic high associated with cannabis, which makes it somewhat similar to CBD. But unlike the CBD you can find at the grocery store, dispensary products featuring THCV typically include some THC as well. Making it ideal for users looking for medicinal benefits without an overwhelming stoned feeling.

MFUSED NOTORIOUS THC

The Terp Sauce Cured Jefe Notorious THC disposable vaporizer from MFUSED is powerful and notorious, just like the Wizard himself. It's also blue, if you're still shopping for someone with Munchkin fashion. This indica concentrate packs a strong punch in a sleek, palm-sized design. The full extracts highlight the subtle impacts of the strain's terpene profile, which imparts a more complex flavor and makes it perfect for those seeking medicinal effects in addition to a traditional high.

VUBER PILOT BATTERY

Few songs are as popular as "Popular" right now, and few accessories are as popular as the sleek batteries produced by a company with offices right here in Spokane. Vuber's pen-shaped silver batteries are designed to connect with the most popular cartridge design on the market, the 510 thread variety. Vuber's Pilot features three voltage settings to allow users to dial in their preferred vaporizing experience. If you're going to buy a concentrate cartridge for someone, they're going to need a battery to go with it. Disposable vaporizers are popular, but a reusable battery helps cut down on consumer waste. Vuber's batteries, including the Pilot and more expensive varieties, are available at many dispensaries around the region or can be purchased directly from the manufacturer's website.