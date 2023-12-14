Green Zone Gifts: Be Bold!

When dispensaries first opened their doors in Washington back in 2014, the offerings were limited. The shelves held simple, obvious products like flower, pre-roll joints and some infused baked goods. Now, nearly a decade later, the offerings are overwhelming. Walking into a dispensary today can be seen as a challenge for consumers with a "what haven't I tried before" attitude. If your list includes one of those adventurous souls, steer clear of the simple and consider these more obscure, oddball products on the market.

MOBIUS TRANSDERMAL PATCHES

For the cannabis enthusiast who's already tried everything from bud to brownies and concentrates to creams, transdermal patches are one of the more niche methods of delivering THC into the body. While they're applied to the skin like traditional topicals, transdermals allow THC to penetrate, as the name suggests, across the dermis and into the bloodstream. As a result, they can theoretically produce a high, but most patches are designed for more gentle, extended-release delivery of THC into the bloodstream. Mobius offers a handful of varieties each catering to a specific need like pain, mood or sleep. $15 • Greenhand • 2424 N. Monroe St., Spokane

INFUSED SRIRACHA

Fairwinds Manufacturing produces a number of tinctures, but none are as readily identifiable as the red rooster-clad packaging of their infused sriracha. This avocado oil-based tincture contains three kinds of chili pepper, along with garlic and vinegar, to bring the heat and flavor profile of the popular Vietnamese version of the condiment. Unlike traditional sriracha, however, this one contains 100 milligrams of THC per bottle. Add some to a meal and you'll get a kick from more than just the spice. $25 • Greenlight • 10309 E. Trent Ave., Spokane Valley

HIGH TIMES CANNABIS COOKBOOK

If the infused sriracha mentioned above is too much of a finished product for the cannabis enthusiast and home chef on your list, give them a book full of inspiration for infused foods they can make from scratch. The Official High Times Cannabis Cookbook contains 50 recipes from the people behind the venerable High Times magazine. With recipe names like "time warp tamales" and "pico de ganja nachos," the book, like the magazine behind it, leaves no doubt what it's all about. $19 • Auntie's Bookstore • 402 W. Main Ave., Spokane

CYCLING FROG SELTZER

On first glance these infused beverages don't scream "adventurous" with their 5 milligrams of THC per 12-ounce can and common seltzer flavors like wild cherry and ruby grapefruit. What makes these sparkling six packs unique among infused drinks is how you get your hands on them. Because the THC is derived from hemp rather than cannabis, the company has found a loophole that allows it to ship from Central Oregon to all 50 states regardless of any specific state's laws on cannabis. It's THC soda delivered directly to your front door. That's a pretty wild concept, even for 2023. $12-$30 • cyclingfrog.com