Green Zone Gifts: Cannabis-related items and gear that aren't full of THC

If you're looking for a gift for your stoner friends and family, but you want to give them something that's not straight up cannabis and that's a bit more unique than a basic grinder or pipe, look no further. Here's some unique (and holiday themed) gear that you can find at local dispensaries, plus some fun gifts that really aren't related to cannabis, but are basically essentials for any regular consumer.

CANDY CANE ROLLING PAPERS

What better way to get into the holiday spirit than to light up a candy cane flavored joint? Plus, these papers have red and white stripes, so your recipient can make their holiday smoke seshes even more festive. They're available at Piece of Mind Cannabis, which sells 1 1/4-inch-long papers. They're a great stocking stuffer and great to pair with something basic like a grinder to add some festive fun to your present. $2 • Piece of Mind Cannabis • 9301 N. Division St., Spokane • pomcannabis.com

LAVA LAMP

This might be a bit of a cliche gift, but sometimes gazing at a lava lamp while high can be a very enjoyable activity. Boo Radley's sells a few different colors of lava lamps, so there's something that will nicely complement a range of interior design styles. And while the wax moving up and down is obviously very cool and mesmerizing to watch — high or not — lava lamps add ambient light that creates a calming environment to wind down in. $39.95 • Boo Radley's • 232 N. Howard St., Spokane

COIN PURSE

While a coin purse might not seem like an obvious gift for a cannabis enthusiast, it provides someone with an aesthetic and simple way to store all of their favorite gear in one place. Plus, a coin purse is more compact than a box or other storage vessels, making it easier to grab all of your essentials in one go. The large coin purses at Kizuri come in a variety of colors and are made of recycled huipil — a traditional piece of clothing worn by Indigenous women in Mexico and Central America — and feature embroidery work from the Joyabaj region of Guatemala. $10 • Kizuri • 35 W Main Ave #100 • shopkizuri.com

JOINTLOCKER

In case you've ever wondered if there's a way to store your lighter and joint in one container, look no further than the Jointlocker. From the online retailer Another Room, there's a space for a standard-sized BIC lighter with a neighboring slot for a joint with a twist off cap to keep it safe unexposed to the elements. Between the original Jointlocker 1.0 and the slightly slimmer Jointlocker 2.0, they come in eight different colors. And while they're made of plastic, Another Room uses 3-D printers and plant-based plastic to keep your consumption accessories sustainable. $24 • Another Room • anotherroom.io ♦