Kids these days aren't smoking weed like they used to

click to enlarge School's in, and is cannabis out for today's teens?

With summer vacation and Labor Day in the rearview mirror, students around the Inland Northwest are returning to the classroom, which makes it a good time to check in on the statistics of cannabis consumption among minors.

In Washington, cannabis use remains illegal for those under 21, with the exception of a few situations in which cannabis use becomes classified as medical marijuana. Broadly speaking, cannabis and alcohol are treated the same way, and to use either substance legally, one must be 21 years or older.

That doesn't mean it's impossible to use cannabis before turning 21. In fact, you'd have to be willfully ignorant to believe that at least some minors aren't consuming cannabis in Washington. They certainly are.

The question is: Is cannabis use a problem among minors? And has cannabis use among minors increased or decreased in the years since legalization of recreational cannabis has occurred in various states, beginning in 2012 with Washington and Colorado?

The most recent research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that recent cannabis use — specifically use once or more in the 30 days before the survey — among teens is at its lowest point nationally since at least 1991.

The 2021 numbers from the CDC show that 2.8 percent of eighth graders and 15.9 percent of 12th graders used cannabis within the past 30 days, compared with 9.5 percent of eighth graders and 26.3 percent of 12th graders in 2010.

As the CDC reports, numerous studies from both Colorado and Washington show an overall average decrease year-over-year in underage cannabis consumption in the years since both states legalized cannabis.

Nationwide, the numbers may not seem as dramatic, but they do show a decrease in underage cannabis use as well. Among high schoolers nationwide in 2011, 23.1 percent reported using cannabis within the past 30 days. In 2019, the number fell to 21.7 percent.

That is despite the country going from zero states where cannabis was legal in 2011 to more than a dozen by the start of 2019 — and now nearly half in 2023.

Early returns do not show a causal relationship between cannabis legalization and underage cannabis use. If anything, they show that it creates the opposite.

Cannabis is more available to adults than ever, but as far as minors are concerned, that doesn't seem to matter. ♦