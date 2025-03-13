Cinder Spokane’s cannabis insiders give their picks on the perfect strains for spring

click to enlarge Rochester Farms Blueberry Muffin.

Warmer temperatures, longer days and a visual transition from white and gray to gold and green. Spring may not technically be upon us until later this month, but winter's grip has clearly faded.

To welcome this changing of the season, we reached out to two cannabis experts from Spokane's chain of Cinder dispensaries to get their informed recommendations on the ideal strains for those looking to soak in all that springtime has to offer.

ROCHESTER FARMS BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

Cannabis strains often take their names from sensory cues like how they look, smell or taste. With Blueberry Muffin, all three apply. Jude Cato, multimedia designer at Cinder, recommends the version grown by Rochester Farms.

"It smells and tastes like a dank blueberry muffin, just like it's supposed to. Rochester Farms definitely has the tastiest Blueberry Muffin flower I've ever smoked," Cato says. "At one point, I even labeled a jar of it 'Jude's Favorite Flower - Ask before opening' so my old roommates wouldn't smoke all of it before I could."

In Cato's experience, this indica-dominant strain brings all of the relaxation a good indica should without the weight of sleepiness that often accompanies other indica-dominant varieties.

For a calming but awake springtime experience, Blueberry Muffin is a great option as the natural world begins to awaken from winter.

"I have a preference for indicas, and this strain has been my all-time favorite for a while now," Cato adds.

ROOT DOWN SUPER LEMON HAZE

Grown locally on the West Plains, Root Down's Super Lemon Haze fits the mold as an archetype for a springtime strain. This sativa-dominant hybrid is the go-to for renewal this season for Keegan McClung, marketing director at Cinder.

"Root Down's particular cut is the best Super Lemon Haze I've ever come across, boasting an explosive limonene profile that instantly lifts the mood, like stepping into warm sunshine after months of cold," McClung says. "Each inhale delivers an electrifying burst of citrus — sharp lemon zest with a hint of sweet candy, paired with an energizing euphoria that melts away winter stress."

Limonene, as the name suggests, is a terpene known to bring a lemony, citrus fragrance to cannabis strains in which it is dominant. It is also commonly associated with strains that elevate mood and reduce anxiety.

McClung also enjoys Root Down's practice of growing small-batch, pesticide-free flower.

"Root Down's Super Lemon Haze is the ultimate springtime reset if you want to shake off seasonal sluggishness," McClung adds.