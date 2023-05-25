Looking beyond indica and sativa to define cannabis

Cannabis strains are often categorized into two opposing boxes: indica and sativa. Indica is sometimes called "in-da-couch" for its sedative, lethargy-inducing effects, and sativa for an energizing, stimulating high.

That dichotomy is basic and outdated. It's rooted in science, as indica and sativa are two different species of cannabis. But much like the wolf and the common dog are different species of the genus Canis, indica and sativa are different species of the genus Cannabis.

For consumers, though, there's more at play than just species. We're talking about terpenes.

Terpenes are organic chemicals produced by all kinds of plants and animals and responsible for sensory effects like taste and flavor, but they do more than that. When it comes to cannabis, terpenes impact a user's high as well.

There are more than 100 known terpenes in cannabis plants, and the varying concentrations of those terpenes impact specific strain's effects. Some, like pinene and limonene — they lend a pine or citrus flavor, respectively, to their strains — have obvious names. Others, like caryophyllene, are harder to decipher. Along with cannabis, caryophyllene is common in cloves and black pepper, lending a warm, round flavor profile to the strains in which it is a dominant component.

Moreover, some of these terpene chemicals are known to have psychoactive components as well. Meaning they, along with the cannabinoid chemicals like THC and CBD, will impact your brain function when you consume them. Simply put, they're part of why you're high.

There are more than 30,000 terpenes known to science, and most of those 30,000 are known to be boring. Terpenes are, by definition, simply organic molecules produced by living beings and built around a specific ratio of carbon and hydrogen atoms.

In cannabis, however, these compounds matter.

Many have been known in alternative medicine for ages, long before they were isolated and named by science. They add nuance to the categorization of cannabis. They can tweak the way indicas make you feel relaxed or alter the way sativas stimulate.

If you're using terms like "indica" or "sativa" as your guiding light, it's worth considering terpenes to help dial in exactly how you would like to feel with your high. These days, budtenders are more equipped than ever to help with that.

On your next trip to the dispensary, ask your budtender about terpenes and start dialing in exactly what you like in your strains to help find your perfect high. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Tuned in to Terpenes"

