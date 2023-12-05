Mayor-elect Lisa Brown introduces a (very large) transition team of 92 people

click to enlarge Nate Sanford Lisa Brown stands with members of her transition team at a news conference Dec. 5.

L

of community leaders together to help advise her as she prepares to take office as mayor of Spokane on Jan. 1."I am asking for guidance on priorities from community members with diverse backgrounds and perspectives," Brown said at a news conference on Tuesday. "Each of these individuals brings their own kind of leadership and expertise to these conversations."Brown's transition team is divided into five committees covering everything from housing to public safety.Gavin Cooley, the city's former chief financial officer who has led recent efforts to regionalize homelessness services, is co-chairing Brown's "Building a Resilient Future" committee.Cooley said each group plans to meet three times over the next month.The groups will focus on identifying priorities during the first meeting, and will discuss success factors, barriers to progress and metrics during the second. During the third meeting, they'll develop a list of recommendations that will be delivered to Brown and City Council members in mid-January."The committee work engages voices from across our community. It taps into the huge wealth of knowledge and expertise that exists here," said Terrain co-founder and Executive Director Ginger Ewing, who is co-chairing Brown's "Families and Communities" committee.When it comes to the people she'll hire to actually staff her administration, Brown said she's still making decisions, and anticipates making announcements before Jan. 1.The list of people on Brown's transition team is stacked with familiar Spokane faces. Here's the full list and some of their notable current or past roles in the area:Maggie Yates - Former Spokane Regional Law and Justice Council AdministratorMike Ormsby - Former U.S. AttorneyVirla Spencer - Co-founder of the Way to JusticeChris Jordan - Spokane County CommissionerMaryann Moreno - Spokane County Superior Court JudgeJustin Bingham - Spokane City ProsecutorSean Nemec - Former Spokane Police SergeantHanncel Sanchez - Executive Director Mujeres in ActionEmilie Cameron - President and CEO Downtown Spokane PartnershipGreg Bulkley - Former Commander Fairchild Air Force BaseLarry Soehren - Former CEO and President of Kiemle HagoodCurtis Hampton - Smart Justice Spokane, Spokane Community Against RacismMike Connelly - Attorney at EMLV&OJeremiah Bourgeois - Legal advocate, one of the youngest people ever sentenced to life without paroleHoward Delaney - Spokane Municipal Court AdministratorToni Lodge - CEO The NATIVE ProjectAndy Bessmer - Spokane Fire Department Fire CaptainFrancis Adewale - Spokane City Public DefenderSally Winn - YWCA Director of Legal ServicesFawn Schott - President and CEO Volunteers of America SpokaneMarty Dickinson - Chief Marketing Officer STCUDr. Luis Manriquez - Physician Lead Community Health Association of Spokane (CHAS)Marcus Riccelli - Washington State RepresentativeTija Danzig - Senior Director at Americares, formerly in leadership in the city’s Community, Housing and Human Services (CHHS) departmentDylan Dressler - Clinic Director The NATIVE ProjectAmber Lenhart - Public health professionalLerria Schuh - Executive Director Smith-Barbieri Progressive FundJonathan Mallahan - Vice President of Housing Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington, formerly leadership at CHHSZeke Smith - President Empire Health FoundationRobert Lippman - Co-Chair Spokane Homeless CoalitionBen Stuckart - Executive Director Spokane Low Income Housing Consortium, former Spokane City Council PresidentCara Carlton - Government Relations Analyst MultiCareJames Gallina - Partner at developer Millennium NorthwestJim Frank - Founder Greenstone CorporationChris Batten - Principal RenCorp Realty, Past Chair Downtown Spokane PartnershipJoe Ader - Executive Director Family Promise of SpokaneKelli Miller - Interim CEO Frontier Behavioral HealthTerri Anderson - Spokane Director and Policy Lead Tenants Union of WashingtonCharlotte Nemec - President/CEO Canopy Credit Union and Greater Spokane Incorporated Board memberKelly Fukai - Washington Technology Industry Association Vice President of Government and Community AffairsLuis Licea - Northwest Laborers Apprenticeship CoordinatorMarvo Reguindin - Director of AHANA Multi-Ethnic Business AssociationLaura Ives - Economic Development Representative at U.S Economic Development AdministrationTom Simpson - CEO of IgniteFrancis SiJohn - Planning and Economic Development Director for Spokane Tribe of IndiansVange Hochheimer - Economics Professor at Whitworth UniversityTodd Woodard - Director of marketing and public affairs for Spokane International AirportJohn Sklut - Liaison for external and government affairs at Gonzaga UniversityStacie Maier - Director of business and public affairs at AvistaJohn Bryant - Owner of No-Li BrewhouseMarcelo Morales - Greater Spokane Incorporated board member, CRO of A4 VenturesMark Mattke - CEO of Spokane Workforce CouncilBrian Walter - Business representative at Sheet Metal Workers Local 55Mike Senske - Chairman and CEP at Pearson Packaging SystemsGary Livingston - Retired chancellor of the Community Colleges of SpokaneKerra Bower - Owner and director of Little Scholars Development CenterStephanie Curran - CEO of Spokane Public Facilities DistrictDr. Brian Henning - Gonzaga Institute for Climate, Water and the EnvironmentGavin Cooley - Spokane Regional Collaborative, former city Chief Financial OfficerLatisha Hill - Avista Vice President of Community AffairsElyse Hochstadt - Executive Director of Spokane Zero WasteJerry White - Retired Executive Director of Spokane RiverkeeperRick Romero - Former City Utilities Director and volunteer leader of Spokane Regional CollaborativeSteve Helmbrecht - Co-founder, President and CEO of Treasury4Larry Luton - Vice Chair of 350 SpokaneKarl Otterstrom - Chief planning and development officer at Spokane Transit AuthorityRick Boutz - NumericaAndy Barrett - Executive Director of Berg ManufacturingMike Allen - Former City Council member, Spokane Community College ProfessorKara Odegard - Former head of sustainability and policy initiatives for Spokane City Council, co-teaching certificate in climate action planning course at GonzagaTim Dunivant - Former Spokane Finance DirectorDarrin Griechen - Vice President of Products and Technology for Green Canopy NODEDale Silha - Vice President at McKinstryJohn Powers - Former Mayor of SpokaneMargo Hill - Eastern Washington University Urban Planning ProfessorAmber Waldref - Spokane County CommissionerFreda Gandy - MLK Jr. Family Outreach CenterGinger Ewing - Terrain Executive Director and Co-founderMark Finney - Executive Director of Thrive internationalJuan Mas - Founding member of Spokane Film Project and 50 Hour Slam Film FestivalJennyfer Mesa - Founder and Director of Latinos en SpokaneSima Thorpe - Executive Director of the Arc of SpokaneRick Welliver - Founder of the Spokane Boxing ClubAmy Knapton Vega - Executive Director at Vanessa BehanDeb Brock - Spokane Athletic ClubTamara Bradley - Manager of Social Impact at AvistaJeremy Whittington - Artistic Director at Stage Left TheaterMaisa Abudayha - Head Chef for Feast World KitchenLu Hill - Emergent Strategist at Spokane Independent Metro Business AllianceIan Sullivan - Executive Director of Odyssey Youth MovementRyan Oelrich - Recent interim Spokane City Council member, Executive Director of Priority SpokaneAdam Swinyard - Spokane Public Schools Superintendent