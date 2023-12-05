Mayor-elect Lisa Brown introduces a (very large) transition team of 92 people

click to enlarge
Lisa Brown is bringing a very large group
Nate Sanford
Lisa Brown stands with members of her transition team at a news conference Dec. 5.
of community leaders together to help advise her as she prepares to take office as mayor of Spokane on Jan. 1.
"I am asking for guidance on priorities from community members with diverse backgrounds and perspectives," Brown said at a news conference on Tuesday. "Each of these individuals brings their own kind of leadership and expertise to these conversations."
Brown's transition team is divided into five committees covering everything from housing to public safety.
Gavin Cooley, the city's former chief financial officer who has led recent efforts to regionalize homelessness services, is co-chairing Brown's "Building a Resilient Future" committee.
Cooley said each group plans to meet three times over the next month.
The groups will focus on identifying priorities during the first meeting, and will discuss success factors, barriers to progress and metrics during the second. During the third meeting, they'll develop a list of recommendations that will be delivered to Brown and City Council members in mid-January.
"The committee work engages voices from across our community. It taps into the huge wealth of knowledge and expertise that exists here," said Terrain co-founder and Executive Director Ginger Ewing, who is co-chairing Brown's "Families and Communities" committee.
When it comes to the people she'll hire to actually staff her administration, Brown said she's still making decisions, and anticipates making announcements before Jan. 1.
The list of people on Brown's transition team is stacked with familiar Spokane faces. Here's the full list and some of their notable current or past roles in the area:
"ENHANCING PUBLIC SAFETY AND BUILDING TRUST"
Co-chairs:
Maggie Yates - Former Spokane Regional Law and Justice Council Administrator
Mike Ormsby - Former U.S. Attorney
Virla Spencer - Co-founder of the Way to Justice
Full committee:
Chris Jordan - Spokane County Commissioner
Maryann Moreno - Spokane County Superior Court Judge
Justin Bingham - Spokane City Prosecutor
Sean Nemec - Former Spokane Police Sergeant
Hanncel Sanchez - Executive Director Mujeres in Action
Emilie Cameron - President and CEO Downtown Spokane Partnership
Greg Bulkley - Former Commander Fairchild Air Force Base
Larry Soehren - Former CEO and President of Kiemle Hagood
Curtis Hampton - Smart Justice Spokane, Spokane Community Against Racism
Mike Connelly - Attorney at EMLV&O
Jeremiah Bourgeois - Legal advocate, one of the youngest people ever sentenced to life without parole
Howard Delaney - Spokane Municipal Court Administrator
Toni Lodge - CEO The NATIVE Project
Andy Bessmer - Spokane Fire Department Fire Captain
Francis Adewale - Spokane City Public Defender
Sally Winn - YWCA Director of Legal Services
"IMPROVING HEALTH AND HOUSING OPTIONS"
Co-chairs:
Fawn Schott - President and CEO Volunteers of America Spokane
Marty Dickinson - Chief Marketing Officer STCU
Dr. Luis Manriquez - Physician Lead Community Health Association of Spokane (CHAS)
Full Committee:
Marcus Riccelli - Washington State Representative
Tija Danzig - Senior Director at Americares, formerly in leadership in the city’s Community, Housing and Human Services (CHHS) department
Dylan Dressler - Clinic Director The NATIVE Project
Amber Lenhart - Public health professional
Lerria Schuh - Executive Director Smith-Barbieri Progressive Fund
Jonathan Mallahan - Vice President of Housing Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington, formerly leadership at CHHS
Zeke Smith - President Empire Health Foundation
Robert Lippman - Co-Chair Spokane Homeless Coalition
Ben Stuckart - Executive Director Spokane Low Income Housing Consortium, former Spokane City Council President
Cara Carlton - Government Relations Analyst MultiCare
James Gallina - Partner at developer Millennium Northwest
Jim Frank - Founder Greenstone Corporation
Chris Batten - Principal RenCorp Realty, Past Chair Downtown Spokane Partnership
Joe Ader - Executive Director Family Promise of Spokane
Kelli Miller - Interim CEO Frontier Behavioral Health
Terri Anderson - Spokane Director and Policy Lead Tenants Union of Washington
"INVESTING IN ECONOMY AND WORKFORCE"
Co-chairs:
Charlotte Nemec - President/CEO Canopy Credit Union and Greater Spokane Incorporated Board member
Kelly Fukai - Washington Technology Industry Association Vice President of Government and Community Affairs
Luis Licea - Northwest Laborers Apprenticeship Coordinator
Full committee:
Marvo Reguindin - Director of AHANA Multi-Ethnic Business Association
Laura Ives - Economic Development Representative at U.S Economic Development Administration
Tom Simpson - CEO of Ignite
Francis SiJohn - Planning and Economic Development Director for Spokane Tribe of Indians
Vange Hochheimer - Economics Professor at Whitworth University
Todd Woodard - Director of marketing and public affairs for Spokane International Airport
John Sklut - Liaison for external and government affairs at Gonzaga University
Stacie Maier - Director of business and public affairs at Avista
John Bryant - Owner of No-Li Brewhouse
Marcelo Morales - Greater Spokane Incorporated board member, CRO of A4 Ventures
Mark Mattke - CEO of Spokane Workforce Council
Brian Walter - Business representative at Sheet Metal Workers Local 55
Mike Senske - Chairman and CEP at Pearson Packaging Systems
Gary Livingston - Retired chancellor of the Community Colleges of Spokane
Kerra Bower - Owner and director of Little Scholars Development Center
Stephanie Curran - CEO of Spokane Public Facilities District
"BUILDING A RESILIENT FUTURE"
Co-chairs:
Dr. Brian Henning - Gonzaga Institute for Climate, Water and the Environment
Gavin Cooley - Spokane Regional Collaborative, former city Chief Financial Officer
Latisha Hill - Avista Vice President of Community Affairs
Full committee:
Elyse Hochstadt - Executive Director of Spokane Zero Waste
Jerry White - Retired Executive Director of Spokane Riverkeeper
Rick Romero - Former City Utilities Director and volunteer leader of Spokane Regional Collaborative
Steve Helmbrecht - Co-founder, President and CEO of Treasury4
Larry Luton - Vice Chair of 350 Spokane
Karl Otterstrom - Chief planning and development officer at Spokane Transit Authority
Rick Boutz - Numerica
Andy Barrett - Executive Director of Berg Manufacturing
Mike Allen - Former City Council member, Spokane Community College Professor
Kara Odegard - Former head of sustainability and policy initiatives for Spokane City Council, co-teaching certificate in climate action planning course at Gonzaga
Tim Dunivant - Former Spokane Finance Director
Darrin Griechen - Vice President of Products and Technology for Green Canopy NODE
Dale Silha - Vice President at McKinstry
John Powers - Former Mayor of Spokane
Margo Hill - Eastern Washington University Urban Planning Professor
"ENRICHING FAMILIES AND COMMUNITIES"
Co-chairs:
Amber Waldref - Spokane County Commissioner
Freda Gandy - MLK Jr. Family Outreach Center
Ginger Ewing - Terrain Executive Director and Co-founder
Full committee:
Mark Finney - Executive Director of Thrive international
Juan Mas - Founding member of Spokane Film Project and 50 Hour Slam Film Festival
Jennyfer Mesa - Founder and Director of Latinos en Spokane
Sima Thorpe - Executive Director of the Arc of Spokane
Rick Welliver - Founder of the Spokane Boxing Club
Amy Knapton Vega - Executive Director at Vanessa Behan
Deb Brock - Spokane Athletic Club
Tamara Bradley - Manager of Social Impact at Avista
Jeremy Whittington - Artistic Director at Stage Left Theater
Maisa Abudayha - Head Chef for Feast World Kitchen
Lu Hill - Emergent Strategist at Spokane Independent Metro Business Alliance
Ian Sullivan - Executive Director of Odyssey Youth Movement
Ryan Oelrich - Recent interim Spokane City Council member, Executive Director of Priority Spokane
Adam Swinyard - Spokane Public Schools Superintendent