NEWS BRIEFS: A beloved Browne's Addition venue closes.

click to enlarge Erick Doxey photo Spokane's live music scene takes a hit.

After four years of being a vital cog in Spokane's music scene, Lucky You Lounge is closing its doors at the end of August. The Browne's Addition bar, restaurant and concert venue with a 250-person capacity provided a welcome home for touring acts of all genres (especially the folky lot) while also serving as a showcase stage for local artists. It's always been notable how many bands touring through Spokane have gone out of their way to say how lucky Spokane was to have a venue like Lucky You while on its stage, which underscores the loss. Lucky You plans to host scheduled concerts through the end of August, so there's still time to catch one last show and raise a shot to the soon-to-be-departed sonic haven. Select Lucky You shows scheduled past August have been moved to the District Bar. Just a reminder: Support local music or it will cease existing. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

CLIMATE VICTORY

In April 2022, we wrote about a group of Montana youth fighting against climate change by suing their state. This week, they got a first-in-the-nation victory, with a judge ruling that the state of Montana is violating their constitutionally protected right to a "clean and healthful environment." Under the Montana Environmental Policy Act, state regulators have not been able to consider the impacts of greenhouse gas emissions or climate change when conducting environmental reviews before permitting new projects. In a 103-page ruling on Aug. 14, Montana First Judicial District Judge Kathy Seeley said that limitation on the review process violates the state constitution, and she invalidated the law. "As fires rage in the West, fueled by fossil fuel pollution, today's ruling in Montana is a game-changer that marks a turning point in this generation's efforts to save the planet from the devastating effects of human-caused climate chaos," said Julia Olson, chief legal counsel on the case and executive director with Our Children's Trust. "This is a huge win for Montana, for youth, for democracy, and for our climate." (SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL)

COOL DOWN

It's going to be a hot one. As the National Weather Service forecasts high temperatures of 96 to 108 degrees this week, the city of Spokane is offering several resources to help people stay cool. Six Spokane library locations (Central, Hillyard, Shadle Park, Liberty Park, South Hill and Indian Trail) will be open between 9 am and 7 pm, with hydration resources and space to cool down. The city is also promoting its homeless shelter on East Trent Avenue as a place people can go to beat the heat. The Trent shelter normally has space for 350 people, but the city says it can accommodate up to 400 during heat waves. The shelter will offer three meals, snacks, and hydration resources. People can check occupancy on sheltermespokane.org. The Spokane Transit Authority is offering free fare to riders going to and from the Trent shelter and libraries. The city is required to open cooling centers any time temperatures rise above 95 degrees because of an emergency ordinance passed in the wake of a 2021 heat wave, which caused at least 20 confirmed deaths in Spokane, according to the county medical examiner. (NATE SANFORD) ♦