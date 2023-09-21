NEWS BRIEFS: Cathcart pushes for more language accessibility at City Hall

Plus, McMorris Rodgers stands up for the internal combustion engine; and West Bonner school's boss gets the boot.

click to enlarge NEWS BRIEFS: Cathcart pushes for more language accessibility at City Hall
Erick Doxey photo
Cathcart

The Spokane City Council will soon consider a law that would require city departments to improve language access for people with limited English proficiency. The ordinance, introduced by Council member Michael Cathcart, says a 2022 council resolution encouraging city departments to adopt a language access plan resulted in "limited progress," and that Spokane is still lagging behind other Washington cities. The new ordinance essentially turns the council's request into a requirement. If passed, city departments would have to start budgeting for language access next year and fully implement language access plans by the end of 2025. The city's Office of Civil Rights, Equity and Inclusion would be tasked with hiring a "language access coordinator" to monitor the citywide efforts to translate public-facing documents and other communications into Spokane's commonly spoken languages — namely Spanish, Slavic, Russian, Vietnamese and Marshallese. The ordinance is slated for a vote in early October. (NATE SANFORD)

PRO-GAS CATHY

Last week, U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers took a stand. For the internal combustion engine. The Eastern Washington lawmaker, whose district is home to numerous hydropower dams and Palouse wind farms, took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice opposition to the "ban on gas-powered cars." Specifically, she was hailing what's called the "Preserving Choice in Vehicle Purchases Act," or H.R. 1435, which she says will "prevent Governor Jay Inslee's radical ban on gas-powered vehicles in Washington state" that is "chipping away at our freedoms." The legislation was largely passed along party lines, with just one congressional Democrat, Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, supporting it. In December 2022, Washington state's ecology department adopted rules that would ratchet up the number of new zero-emission vehicles sold in the state "until zero-emission vehicles make up 100 percent of new sales starting in model year 2035," according to Ecology. Nearly 40 percent of the state's greenhouse gas emissions come from the transportation sector. Electricity generation accounts for 20 percent. (NICHOLAS DESHAIS)

BYE BYE BRANDEN

Another one bites the dust as one more West Bonner School District leader is ousted. Less than a week after two school board trustees — Susan Brown and Keith Rutledge — were officially recalled by voters, Superintendent Branden Durst was told that he cannot remain in the position. Durst was appointed to the position in June, without the necessary experience — namely, he doesn't have experience working with students at an accredited school. He applied for an emergency provisional certificate that would allow him to remain in the position, but was denied by the Idaho Board of Education. "There is no pathway for Mr. Durst to obtain the legally required certification to serve as the West Bonner County School District superintendent," Idaho Board of Education Executive Director Matt Freeman said in the board's decision. While the board has approved three of these emergency certificates since 2015, they say that going forward these certifications will only be considered for teachers, not administrators. (COLTON RASANEN)

The original print version of this article was headlined "La Ciudad Para Todos"

Tags

Trending

Speaking of...

Spokane could hand over a tricky property in Hillyard to create affordable housing and space for small businesses

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Spokane could hand over a tricky property in Hillyard to create affordable housing and space for small businesses

Complaints about unsanctioned homeless camps in Spokane skyrocketed this year

By Nate Sanford

Complaints about unsanctioned homeless camps in Spokane skyrocketed this year

After last month's fires threatened their homes, some Latah Valley residents are calling for another pause on development

By Samantha Wohlfeil

After last month's fires threatened their homes, some Latah Valley residents are calling for another pause on development

The speedy push to regionalize homeless service was already "unrealistic" for the city department addressing homelessness — and things just got worse

By Nate Sanford

The speedy push to regionalize homeless service was already "unrealistic" for the city department addressing homelessness &mdash; and things just got worse
More »

Latest in Local News

Attendance rates still haven't recovered from COVID, but Spokane's On Track Academy thinks it has a path to student success

By Colton Rasanen

Attendance rates still haven't recovered from COVID, but Spokane's On Track Academy thinks it has a path to student success

30 Years of Inlander: 2015-2016

By Colton Rasanen

30 Years of Inlander: 2015-2016

Spokane could hand over a tricky property in Hillyard to create affordable housing and space for small businesses

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Spokane could hand over a tricky property in Hillyard to create affordable housing and space for small businesses

Complaints about unsanctioned homeless camps in Spokane skyrocketed this year

By Nate Sanford

Complaints about unsanctioned homeless camps in Spokane skyrocketed this year
More »

Readers also liked…

Spokane students demand gun reform; plus, Spokane wrestles with dwindling water resources, and Airway Heights seeks City Council applicants

Spokane students demand gun reform; plus, Spokane wrestles with dwindling water resources, and Airway Heights seeks City Council applicants
More Local News
All News

Things To Do

Northwest Pagan Fest: Living the Magic

Northwest Pagan Fest: Living the Magic @ Spokane Community College

Sat., Sept. 23, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • September 21-27, 2023

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation