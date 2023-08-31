NEWS BRIEFS: Spokane City Council gets a new member

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Ryan Oelrich

Say hello to your newest, potentially short-tenured, Spokane City Council member. On Monday, council members voted 5-1 to appoint Ryan Oelrich to fill a vacant council seat representing south Spokane's District 2 at least until the seat is filled by voters in the November general election. The seat was vacated in July, when Council member Lori Kinnear was appointed to temporarily serve as council president after Breean Beggs accepted a judicial appointment. Oelrich is the executive director of Priority Spokane, which works to identify regional policy issues. Oelrich has also been involved in local homelessness issues through his work with the regional Continuum of Care board. Council members interviewed five applicants for the vacant seat last week. During his interview, Oelrich highlighted his work on local issues and experience mediating conflicts, specifically his advocacy for the Catholic Charities supportive housing project that drew the ire of West Hills neighbors last fall. Council member Jonathan Bingle was the sole vote against appointing Oelrich, saying he was excited to work with him but hoping for someone with more experience. Oelrich may have a shot at staying on the council longer: If Betsy Wilkerson is elected council president, her vacant seat will need an appointment come December. (NATE SANFORD)

CAMPING CHAOS

A ballot initiative aimed at prohibiting camping near parks, schools and homeless shelters in Spokane jumped over a hurdle last week. Spokane County Superior Court Judge Tony Hazel has rejected an attempt to block an anti-camping initiative from appearing on November ballots. In early August, plaintiffs Jewels Helping Hands and former City Council President Ben Stuckart argued in their complaint that the initiative was far-reaching and outside the scope of the local initiative process. While Hazel agreed that enforcement of the initiative may be challenging, he ruled that it was wrong for the court to block it. The case was dismissed with prejudice, and the plaintiffs have filed an appeal, according to court documents. Ballots for the Nov. 7 general election are scheduled to go out in October — with this initiative included. (COLTON RASANEN)

AFTER THE BLAZE

Two weeks after a major wildfire started southwest of Medical Lake, firefighters have the Gray Road blaze mostly contained. As of Tuesday morning, the fire had destroyed nearly 250 homes and was 85 percent contained. Only two fatalities have been reported. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the fire burned more than 10,000 acres, took 461 personnel in nine fire crews to suppress it. Perimeters around 1,400 structures have been checked for hot spots. Last week's other major fire, the Oregon Road fire, has burned nearly 11,000 acres and is about 45 percent contained after being fought by 653 personnel. The causes of both fires are under investigation. Now folks affected by the fires are attempting to restart their lives. To find out how you can help, contact organizations such as the American Red Cross and the Innovia Wildfire Emergency Response Fund. (COLTON RASANEN)